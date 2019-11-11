An Update On Renewable Energy Group

Despite recent move in REGI's share price, our updated valuation estimates continue to suggest upside potential with downside support above where the stock currently trades in our opinion.

In our previous article Renewable Energy: 100%+ Upside For This Misunderstood Renewable Energy Producer, we highlighted REGI as a misunderstood stock with upside potential and downside support. Since then, several events have transpired that we believe are further supportive of our thesis.

REGI Q3 2019 earnings

The quarter was mostly inline with guidance with adjusted EBITDA coming in at $11M, as compared to guidance of $3-$18M. However, a number of things discussed on the Q3 2019 earnings call were worth highlighting.

First, we are starting to see the industry’s response to excess supply from producing marginal gallons at a loss. The industry is lowering production given the challenging environment for biodiesel (“BD”) in the absence of a biodiesel tax credit (“BTC”).

Second, REGI’s CEO made an explicit statement regarding the company’s plan to no longer produce BD at a loss.

“We are also running only when produced volumes are contribution margin positive with or without the BTC.” – CJ Warner, President & CEO of REGI on Q3 2019 earnings call

Third, REGI confirmed that REGI’s Geismar facility is producing at a rate of 85M gallons per year (vs. a nameplate capacity of 75M and effective capacity of 90.3M).

“So I think it's a little bit early for us to declare what the nameplate has gone up to, but I think your instincts are right that we continue to bring it up higher and higher, and 85 million is what we've been operating at lately.” – CJ Warner, President & CEO of REGI on Q3 2019 earnings call

Fourth, the expansion potential of the RD business outside of the potential JV with Phillips 66 (“PSX”) appears to be meaningfully more than we originally expected. Recall in our prior article, we assumed a potential expansion of 85M gallon at Geismar. During the Q&A portion of the Q3 2019 earnings call, there was the following discussion:

“Okay. And then when the -- the last time the company discussed multiple potential sites for renewable diesel facilities, was it the last Analyst Day, where Daniel Oh presented, and when he was there, he discussed three separate sites that were under consideration. So obviously, Phillips 66 is one, another is Geismar, which now it sounds like it could be a 350 million gallon plant, if you were to do the fourfold expansion. And then a third site, can you maybe update us on the third site?” – Craig Irwin, Roth Capital on Q3 2019 REGI earnings call “So again, lots of good questions embedded in all that. And I did signal in my comments, that we continue to look at additional sites. So you picked up on that nicely. It's a little early for us to be any more specific than that. But I do want to assure you, it's strong in our strategy and our strategic thinking. We are working on a number of things that evaluates optimal location, optimal feedstock and proximity to feedstock and optimal business models.” – CJ Warner, President & CEO of REGI on Q3 2019 REGI earnings call

Below, we have updated the valuation upside from a Geismar expansion taking into account the new information that it could be a 350M gallons plant (including current capacity at 85M) vs. our previous assumption of only 85M gallon expansion.

Darling Ingredients (“DAR”) Q3 2019 earnings

In DAR’s earnings, it was disclosed that Diamond Green Diesel (“DGD”), its RD JV with Valero (“VLO”) had a solid quarter, generating $1.35 EBITDA per gallon. In addition, DAR made the following statement:

“For fourth quarter and next year, we anticipate running at full capacity and current margins are approximately $1.40 per gallon.” – DAR Q3 2019 earnings call

We believe this upward pressure on profitability is being driven by the increase in demand for RD in Europe and California outstripping the incremental supply. Based on our estimates, demand for RD in 2020 in Europe and California alone, without including British Columbia, a major export destination for REGI’s RD products, will increase by over 500M gallons in 2020 while the incremental supply addition assuming all plants come online without any delay is only ~400M gallons. As you recall in our previous article, it is our opinion that Geismar’s profitability is similar to DGD’s given their similar technologies and locations. Thus, this increased profitability expected by DAR would meaningfully increase the value of Geismar. Below is our updated valuation on Geismar, based on the disclosed current production volume on REGI’s Q3 2019 earnings call and the profitability information disclosed by DAR. We have also updated the net debt information.

PSX JV Plant Progress

While it appears to be all quiet on the surface, we were able to uncover documents suggesting PSX and REGI have continued to make important progress on this project. First, it appears PSX and REGI have already created a JV entity named Green Apple Renewable Fuels, LLC (“Green Apple”) to build the RD plant as disclosed on November 5, 2019 at the Baird Global Industrial Conference. Second, Green Apple has filed an applicaiton for the environmental review in the State of Washington.

Valuation Update

By incorporating the updated valuations of Geismar above, we have provided an updated sum of the parts valuation for REGI below. We would highlight that based on the updated information, our low end valuation estimate of the current RD business alone is in excess of the current stock price while the upside has increased due to higher RD expansion potential at the Geismar plant. Note that we have not included expansion upside beyond Geismar despite REGI stating that it is evaluating these potential additional projects.

