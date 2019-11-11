Navient's High-Yield Bonds Are An Attractive Value

I will be primarily analyzing the long-dated 6.1% coupon bond maturing in 2028, which currently is trading at an attractive 6.8% yield to maturity.

Optimistic earnings projections and cash flow generation potential support the notion that these bonds will be repaid at par, or at the very least refinanced when they mature.

Navient Corporation is capitalized with multiple tranches of unsecured notes that present an attractive level of yield when considered against their risk.

Recommendation: Long unsecured Navient Corporation (NAVI) 6.10% 12/15/2028 notes

Time Frame: 2 Years and Beyond

Quick Thesis

Navient Corporation (the "Company"), is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. The company was formed in 2014 by the split of Sallie Mae into two entities, Sallie Mae Bank and Navient. As of 2018, the Company services 25% of student loans in the United States. The Company operates in three primary segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Currently, the company has $75.3 million face value of long-term borrowings, in addition to $5.2 million of short-term borrowings. The Company is also currently highly levered, with what may be considered a significant amount of debt maturities on the horizon.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

As of November 7, 2019, the price of the 6.1% 2028 bonds was 94.95 cents on the dollar, indicating a 6.85% yield to maturity and a 6.42% current yield. I believe the notes present an attractive risk/reward profile, based on the potential to generate income and to get repaid at par.

Recent Earnings Performance Suggests Strengthening Equity Cushion

On their most recent quarterly earnings release two weeks ago on October 22nd, their shares popped 6.5% after reporting an EPS beat, raising the guidance for fiscal year 2019 and announcing that they would buy back $1.0 billion of shares on the open market.

What primarily drove their earnings beat was their strong performance in their consumer lending decision. Core earnings were at $79 million and their net interest margin was 3.45%, 20 basis points higher than analyst expectations. Refinancing originations jumped to a record $1.4 billion, and consumer lending net charge-offs improved to decrease provision expense to around 14% lower than market expectations.

Their most recent earnings report culminated in a significant increase in the equity value of the company ever since of 16%.

Data by YCharts

As the Company continues to invest towards improving other business segments that it currently operates in, particularly origination and business processing, it is an interesting take on a company that currently generates most of its cash flow through Federal Family Education Loans. Instead of being a company that primarily stands as a method for investors to gain exposure to securitized student loan debt, it is looking to grow its revenue-generating capacities from other business arms as well.

The existing set of loans on their books continued to amortize, but average loan balances during the quarter contracted only modestly ($22.2B from $23.1B in 3Q18) as the company booked record private education refinance loan originations of $1.4B (up from $903M in 3Q18), primarily driven by borrowers taking advantage of continually lower interest rates, according to J.P. Morgan Equity Research.

Source: Image created by author with historical Navient Corporation 10-Q filings

This increase in refinancing activity should allow for a continued maintenance of significant cash-flow generating assets remaining on their balance sheet for years to come.

Equity And Debt Repurchases Signify Managerial Confidence In Equity Value, And Awareness Of Leverage

The company repurchased 9.7 million shares of stock in the most recent quarter for $130 million, and since inception, has returned $3.1 billion through share repurchases. The company also paid $36 million in dividends to shareholders, and since inception has returned $1.1 billion through dividends. Keeping in mind that these debt maturities are on the horizon, it should imply that the company is comfortable with its current leverage profile, opting to return a significant amount of capital to equity.

The company is still planning to pay off a significant amount of its existing short-term debt, announcing a fourth quarter make-whole call of $1 billion of unsecured debt, which is expected to reduce the 2020 maturity balance to $1.1 billion.

Source: Navient Corporation Earnings Release Presentation

The company makes clear in its investor presentation that its credit rating, which heavily affects its current financing capabilities, is a significant factor to its bottom line, and maintains full disclosure that maintaining its rating is an essential task for them. A credit downgrade from a major ratings agency could effectively derail their borrowing capacities and lending terms. Therefore, they will be looking to consistently handle maturities and err on the side of caution, even opting to be proactive and pay off nearly half of its 2020 debt obligation early; this is a good sign for creditors.

Source: Navient Corporation Earnings Release Presentation

Indeed, the company is looking to manage its unsecured debt maturities strictly and proactively decrease the amount of leverage applied as its loan portfolio amortizes, which consequently gradually decreasing earnings.

Consumer Lending Strength Can Bring Continued Opportunities For Origination And Consolidation

Last but not least, the company's cash flows are exceeding projections, driven primarily by aggressive financing and acquisitions of other loan portfolios.

Source: Navient Corporation Earnings Release Presentation

While this is indicative of greater leverage, it likely balances out with increased cash flows that the company can realize on a going concern, which will lead favorably to upcoming debt maturities when the company may not have the same interest rate conditions as today. If rates maintain low, increased origination fees from refinancing activities should maintain a positive growth rate. If interest rates increase in the near to medium term, the company should be able to take on debt at controlled yields in alignment with their strictly maintained credit rating.

One should also point out that operationally, the company is making significant strides to innovate within the consumer/student loan marketplace. First, the company has, among other activities, looked to actively find ways to increase participation within more tailored repayment plans. In their most recent earnings report, they cite their Income-Driven Repayment electronic enrollment program, in which employees called the borrowers directly via phone, walked them through the data entry process, and then emailed the document to them for an e-signature. According to the company, Income-Driven application return rates nearly tripled.

This, among their other data-driven, electronic services specifically tailored to aligning their borrowers with the best repayment plan for their needs, has allowed the company to achieve a customer default rate that is 37% lower than all other borrowers. Their results in maintaining low defaults, along with increasing developments in data analytics to tailor borrowers with repayment plans, will likely yield significant positive synergies to come with regards to their loss avoidance potential.

How this all comes back to the aforementioned bond is that going long the bond is a bet on the company's ability to service its debts with its existing cash flow. One of the major risks that will inherently be assumed with this investment is a bet on the ability for borrowers to repay their loans. Nonetheless, it is likely that the company will not have too significant of issues bar an economic disaster. Student loans are something that is consistently a priority payment for most people, and default rates have been low amidst the strong economy as of late. Under a major economic crisis, the bonds would certainly be impaired as the liquidity of the company would be of major concern.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.