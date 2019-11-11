HubSpot: In A Space Of Its Own

HubSpot is at the early stage of its transformation into a full CRM suite. Much of the upsides are yet to be realized.

Overview and Q3 review

In the SaaS CRM sector, HubSpot (HUBS) has stood out as one of the few competitors with a solid freemium user acquisition strategy. HubSpot is the pioneer of inbound marketing concept, which relies primarily on quality content marketing to drive conversions into paying users. Since it started, HubSpot has been leveraging its own technique to market its CRM product to the mid-market segments globally.

We hold a bullish view on HubSpot. Looking at its recent performance as of Q3, we are confident in HubSpot's user acquisition strategy, which we think fits its product roadmap and target market segment perfectly. HubSpot's $167.1 million subscription revenue beat its Q3 guidance, though its professional services revenue of $6.5 million fell below the estimates. Overall, HubSpot grew its customer base by 31% YoY to 68,803.

Working freemium and transformation strategies to serve the mid-market CRM demands

(source: stockrow. Zendesk vs. HubSpot gross margin)

With fewer resources required to support its users' onboarding due to its low-touch freemium strategy, HubSpot can incur a lower cost of revenue. Ultimately, the strategy resulted in ~8 - 10 PPS higher gross margin when compared to other SaaS CRM players like Zendesk (ZEN). In the last few years, HubSpot has also become more efficient in its approach as it expanded its gross margin to widen the gap with Zendesk.

In the near to medium term, we feel that HubSpot's capacity to fill in the mid-market CRM demand between the SME and enterprise spaces will drive much of the growth. Most of the target clients in this space require a simple, yet complete CRM suite to facilitate sales, support, and marketing activities. HubSpot's transformation into a full CRM suite from its past marketing app positioning was a strategic move to fit these unique demands and to differentiate itself from the SME- and enterprise-focused competitors like Constant Contact (NASDAQ:CTCT) and Adobe (ADBE) respectively. Brian Halligan, the CEO, reiterated HubSpot's unique positioning during the company's Q3 earnings call in its response to one of the analysts' question about the competition landscape:

I think the mid-market is -- it's really where to be. That's kind of where we live. There's a set of competitors down in the small business, everyone from Wix to Constant Contact down there. And then there's a bunch of enterprise competitors, like Adobe is up there and lots of other ones. And there's a big, wide space in between, and HubSpot fills it really nicely.

Despite our overall bullish stance, HubSpot's mixed guidance for the Q4 raised some questions about its growth given its recent setback in hiring. Indeed, as HubSpot moves upmarket and expands its offering, it is expected that it will face challenges in filling up the key roles further. For Q4, HubSpot expects revenue of between $180.3 million - 181.3 million, which indicates a potential miss on consensus figure of $180.83 million. On the hiring side, it appears that HubSpot has recovered from its hiring shortfall in Q2 by having significantly increased its hiring activities in Q3. In that sense, we expect the sales people ramp-up time to primarily drive where HubSpot's actual figure will fall within its guidance for Q4.

(source: HubSpot's Q3 earnings call slide)

In the last two years, we believe that HubSpot's progresses in product development have put pressure on its hiring. HubSpot's expertise in selling a marketing CRM for the unique mid-market segment using its inbound marketing technique will remain as its competitive advantage. However, the company's future growth plans in building sales and service-hub CRMs for the enterprise segments mean that it will adopt a mixture of both inbound and outbound approaches to stimulate early adoptions.

Ultimately, another risk inherent in HubSpot's transformation into a CRM suite is that of its accumulated expertise in inbound marketing, which probably is not as relevant to the context of acquiring potential non-marketing CRM clients.

Valuation and Conclusion

HubSpot's recent Q4 guidance of $180.3 million - 181.3 million puts the company's FY 2019 revenue outlook at $669.64 million and P/forward sales multiple of 9.28. The recent -6% drop in the share price also sets HubSpot to trade at 9.42 TTM P/S, which is a discount to Zendesk's 10.13 TTM P/S. Given HubSpot's slightly lower revenue growth and increasingly stronger gross margins than Zendesk, its discounted TTM P/S provides a good buying entry point.

Overall, we see HubSpot's hiring challenges in Q2 and Q3 as temporary headwinds. In the long term, HubSpot's fundamentals and growth strategy remain very solid and interesting. At the current stage of its transformation into a CRM suite, HubSpot is yet to realize much of the upsides from its dominant position in a unique space of its own within the mid-market CRM market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HUBS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.