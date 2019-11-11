Turtle Beach: Still Going Nowhere Fast

The bottom line: There is no way for a business to build structural competitive advantages in the gaming headset industry.

Quarterly Earnings

Turtle Beach (HEAR) continues to battle difficult comparable numbers as the Fortnight tailwind wears off. Revenue and operating cash flow both declined by 37% as the company posted a bottom line loss. EPS is not the most important metric of displaying long-term value, but considering the company lost $0.17 per share compared to a positive $1.10 following the first 9 months of 2019 is indicative of my reoccurring point, Turtle Beach has no defensible competitive advantages that will enable it to adapt to the dynamic gaming industry.

The following points are what Turtle Beach bulls believe are the company's competitive advantages.

branding

distribution network

innovation

influencer partnerships

large selection

I will dive into my reasoning behind why these "advantages" are structurally flawed. I will also refute the obvious misconception that Fortnite caused gamers to rush to console with more detailed numbers quantifying the installed base of popular consoles. Finally, I will discuss why search interest in Fortnite is indeed an indicator relevant to Turtle Beach.

Non-existent Competitive Advantages

Source

Turtle Beach makes various claims in regard to its brand recognition. For all reasonable purposes, I will take the company's word for their belief in where they stand amongst the industry. The challenge is the TAM is tiny, and capturing profitability in that industry is obviously very challenging. If the industry economics are poor, it doesn't matter what the company's position is in that industry. If ride-sharing proves to be an unprofitable business over the long-term, Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) will not produce enough cash flow to warrant valuations in the tens of billions. Hardware has low barriers to entry that will keep Turtle Beach's margins suppressed regardless if it is indeed the industry leader.

I don't view the distribution network as a competitive advantage because of the obvious decline in brick-and-mortar retail, which accounts for 80% of North American sales for Turtle Beach.

Source

E-commerce is decimating department stores. At best, this is a fleeting competitive advantage as general merchandise stores will continue to suffer as giants like Amazon (AMZN) continue to wreak havoc on brick-and-mortar. Long-term investors cannot count on this as a sustainable competitive advantage for Turtle Beach.

Innovation and influencer partnerships are largely irrelevant for many of the same reasons as branding. There is nothing stopping Turtle Beach's current competitors or new market entrants from deploying these strategies. There is nothing stopping current manufactures from creating headsets to accommodate gamers with glasses. There is nothing stopping them from partnering with influencers to market products. As noted in a previous article, all of the top-10 Fortnite streamers use a headset that is not a Turtle Beach.

Having a large selection of headsets might help the business cater to various gamer price points. However, there is ample competition at every price point. Gamers don't lack options when it comes to choosing which type of headset to buy. Anecdotal evidence is irrelevant when considering the market as a whole.

The bottom line is, Turtle Beach lacks structural advantages that solidify the company's position and enable them to generate cash flows far in excess of expenses. It's a fairly simple concept that can be illustrated by contrasting Turtle Beach with businesses that fall at the opposite end of the spectrum. Boeing (BA) is a great example of a business with immense competitive advantage. Even despite the current 737 MAX crisis, Boeing's stock has generally maintained its value. This is because Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is the only other business on earth that can come close to matching Boeing's abilities. Rolling aircrafts worth hundreds of millions of dollars in just a 9-day time frame takes an incredible feat of manpower, technology, and logistics. While completely different businesses, the concept of competitive advantage is a key indicator of long-term winners, to which Turtle Beach's advantages are structurally flawed.

"Unsupported Claims"

In an article by Turtle Beach bull WY Capital, they believe my use of the chart below showing the stagnation of console gamers was not valid in supporting my claim. While indeed numbers from 2017 and onward are estimates, Fortnite has not been earth-shattering enough to move the needle on active console gamers.

Source

As you can see from the graph, the numbers from 2017 to 2021 are estimates, not actual data. The graph was also last updated on February 20, 2018, and Fortnite hasn't exactly hit its peak at this time, so it's not clear whether Fortnite was factored into the estimates. In our opinion, this graph doesn't support Mr. Kowaleski's claim. Since we had played on console ourselves (on both a Wii (OTCPK:NTDOY) and an Xbox (MSFT)) a few years ago, and haven't heard of any popular multiplayer games, we believe Fortnite was the first popular multiplayer game.

- WY Capital

Another metric that considers current data is the estimated install base of Xbox units. Where, in fact, the installed base of the Xbox system has been in decline. Console upgrade cycles merely cannibalize outdated products. Stating Fortnite is the first popular multiplayer game is highly subjective, and the numbers prove it had little effect on the installed console base.

Source

Consumer hardware products all face this challenge at scale. Apple (AAPL) is up against population restrictions when it comes to finding new customers. Xbox is having the same challenge, generally, everyone that wants an Xbox has one, and that number is declining. The gaming industry is not declining, it's just in constant flux, making it difficult for investors to forecast the future.

These accurate numbers make the same point as the previous chart suggests, Fortnite's impact on the massive gaming industry as a whole is not as great in terms of revenue benefits extending to the broader industry.

Source

The number of sources that prove my point is ample, even though my original graph was tallied using estimated numbers. The conclusion is clear, Fortnite has not caused a rush amongst to consoles amongst gamers. In fact, Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) CEO Yves Guillemot believes this generation of consoles will be the last. Instead of dedicated consoles, Guillemot believes users will be able to stream games to a number of devices in the not too distant future.

I think we will see another generation, but there is a good chance that step-by-step we will see less and less hardware With time, I think streaming will become more accessible to many players and make it not necessary to have big hardware at home."

- Source

In an industry as dynamic as gaming, long-term unforeseen changes are bound to occur in the coming years. Investors betting their chips on a commoditized product in this type of industry are taking far too much risk for potential returns. Xbox and PlayStation (SNY) have significant competitive advantages, yet the future of gaming remains uncertain and consoles could be obsolete in the coming years. If gamers don't need a dedicated console for gaming, why do they need a dedicated headset for gaming?

Console upgrades are one of the central pieces of the bulls' unbridled optimism. This unfounded confidence is not based on reality, as previous cycles have not proved lucrative for Turtle Beach.

Search Interest

I have previously used Google Trends (GOOGL) data as support for the Fortnite demand shock.

Source

Fortnite searches have been in decline besides from a 36-hour publicity stunt in which the game went dark. Fortnite still boasts an impressive number of users, with 250 million registered accounts as of March.

Source

Perhaps you cannot draw the conclusion that Google Trends numbers are not indicative of active gamers. However, quarterly revenue growth for Turtle Beach peaked around the topping of Google Trends data. Turtle Beach is up against impossible comps, but even if demand remains at higher levels, the challenge is maintaining it profitably given the nature of the industry.

Value Trap

Turtle Beach is a textbook value trap with currently suppressed multiples. The holiday quarter will be crucial to determine the direction of the stock. Should numbers disappoint, the stock has further to fall.

A solid Q4 could cause the stock to rally, but short-term numbers do not change the challenging long-term economics of the headset space. Turtle Beach's competitive position matters little because of the inability the business has in generating excess cash flows primarily due to the low barriers to entry of the industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.