Wendy's - Capital Gains And Dividends

Wendy's has steadily increased its dividends and is expected to continue doing so thanks to strong growth measures that are starting to pay off.

The only thing I like more than tasty food is cash flow. Wendy's is delivering both as just released third quarter earnings confirmed.

We are in a low rate environment and the economy seems to show first signs of improvement. That's a great environment to buy dividend stocks. In this article, I will discuss a company that offers two things I love: fast food and dividends. What's better than getting cash flow from burgers? Unfortunately, it's not that simple. However, Wendy's (WEN) is doing great. New growth measures are stimulating same-store sales and earnings and full-year guidance has been raised. There is a lot of negativity out there, but I think this 2.3% yielding stock has much more room to grow.

A Good Quarter - And More To Come

The American restaurants industry is one of the strongest industries I have ever seen. Over the past 10 years, growth has almost always been above 3% with some quarters almost reaching 10% growth - even many years after the recession. And speaking of the recession, 5 out of 6 quarters in the recession had positive sales growth as well followed by 2 quarters of contraction after the recession was officially over. The most recent quarter shows that growth has bottomed at 3.7% after falling from more than 5% in the second half of 2018.

So, generally speaking, the past few years have been good years to be long restaurants. Unfortunately, this does not mean that all restaurants are up as a strong sales environment does not mean that all restaurants are able to manage rising costs and rising competition.

Wendy's is different as the company is currently in the midst of a successful recovery after restructuring the company over the past few years. The just released third quarter results show that adjusted EPS has surged 12% to $0.19. This is the fifth consecutive quarter of positive, double-digit growth. Note that the company did not miss expectations once during this growth streak.

A lot went right in the third quarter. Company-wide sales improved 5.7%. Same-store sales in the US were p 4.4% and global restaurant expansion added to strong sales growth. Since the start of the year, Wendy's has opened 111 stores. 40 of these were opened in the third quarter. Restaurant count growth is higher than the company initially expected. At the end of the year, the company expects to increase the total global restaurant count by 1.5% compared to 2018.

One reason why sales growth is getting some support is the ongoing marketing strategy backed by new menu promotions. The company is offering a new Made to Crave hamburger line-up and a Bacon Jalapeño Cheeseburger. The company relaunched its spicy nuggets as well and is receiving great feedback according to management. These promotions increased the average check and significantly changed incoming customer count trends compared to the period prior to the promotions. It is also important to mention that Wendy's is doing a lot of promotions online, which is currently increasing the mobile app usage. The ongoing sales trend is expected to last going into 2020.

Moreover, the company will start to offer breakfast starting in the first quarter of 2020. The franchise system is aligned for this launch and high demand is expected. This will likely further accelerate same-store sales growth and enhance the Wendy's brand. And it does not just sound good, the company expects to grow sales between 4% and 5% per year in the long term. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are also expected to grow in the high-single digits for the next couple of years.

At this point, I wanted to highlight that sales growth is not everything. The company is also keeping costs under control and raising margins. However, I think I already gave that away when I mentioned the long-term EBITDA growth targets. Nonetheless, let's look at some concrete examples. In the third quarter, company restaurant margin improved by 50 basis points to 16.2%. This was mainly driven by leveraging higher than expected same restaurant sales of 4.7%. General and administrative expenses were down due to a $2.8 million reduction in legal reserves. Adjusted G&A expenses are up $2.5 million due to higher incentive compensation accrual. Even with higher G&A expenses, adjusted EBITDA is up 2.5% to $110 million as a result of franchise royalties and company restaurant margin due to high same-store sales growth.

Dividends Are Growing

Unfortunately, the company only briefly mentioned its dividend policy in the third quarter earnings call. The company is committed to a payout ratio of more than 50% and to utilize excess cash to repurchase shares and to reduce debt. The company announced a 20% dividend increase starting in the fourth quarter and a plan to launch a $100 million accelerated share repurchase program. The good news is that dividends have already been steadily increased over the past few years as the company started to grow its bottom line again.

Since 2009, the company has increased dividends every single year and I expect this to continue. Not only because that's what management expects, but because I believe that the company will be able to grow its bottom line in the long term.

That said, I hope to get more details with regard to debt reduction. Management did mention to use excess cash to reduce debt, but I hope to see real results over the next few quarters. At this point, the debt/equity ratio is at more than 4.2, making it a more risky balance sheet than most major dividend payers.

Despite a risky balance sheet, liquidity remains healthy with a current ratio of 2.0 and the fact that the stock has a beta of less than 0.70. I really dislike companies that are volatile even when they pay a good dividend yield.

The Bottom Line

At this point, I think most readers know that I have started to invest significantly in dividend stocks. If you look at my Seeking Alpha bio, you will see the fund I invested in. At this point, I have more than 40% of my money in this fund and I expect to add 50% to my long-term investments over the next few months. That said, I chose to invest in a fund because this allows me to be well-diversified and to invest with low maintenance. I still trade and wanted a low cost/low maintenance way to invest in the long term.

The reason why I tell you all of this, is because I like low-volatility dividend stocks. Wendy's is one of these companies. Not only is Wendy paying a steady dividend, we also see that growth is accelerating. Even if we ignore the hot breakfast topic, I think this company will be fine. I think dividends will accelerate in the long term and I expect this stock to move to at least $24 in the mid-term.

This company has a lot of potential left and I think long-term investors are going to enjoy both higher dividends and capital gains.

