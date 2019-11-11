Aaron's Is A Progressive Story With An Aaron's Problem

With a post-earnings pullback, Progressive probably can support most, if not all, of the valuation here when looked at in the right light.

The case for Aaron's (AAN) stock no longer centers around the Aaron's brick-and-mortar rent-to-own business. AAN stock is mostly driven by its Progressive Leasing business, which provides lease-to-own financing to traditional retailers. Updated 2019 guidance in the Q3 release suggests Progressive will generate nearly two-thirds of the company's consolidated EBITDA this year. Under any reasonable model, the segment likely accounts for at least three-quarters of overall valuation (I'd peg Progressive's share of enterprise value at around 80%).

So far, Progressive has been more than enough to move AAN stock higher. Even with a sharp pullback following a disappointing Q3 release last week, Aaron's stock has gained 19% over the past year, and has almost exactly doubled since it acquired Progressive for just $700 million back in 2014.

But the negative reaction to Q3 — which admittedly followed a parabolic rise ahead of the release — shows that the Aaron's business still has a role to play in AAN stock. If the legacy business is in permanent decline, as appears to be the case, that puts significant pressure on Progressive to both drive growth and support the current valuation. Progressive may well be able to do that — but it will require some outside help from both the economy and the market.

The Aaron's Problem

The legacy Aaron's business has been in turnaround mode for years now. And it seemed like the company was making progress on that front. Same-store sales in last year's fourth quarter were modestly disappointing, as a -0.5% print fell short of guidance after Q3 for positive comps in the quarter. Still, management framed the weakness as due to heavy promotional activity, much of which centered on low upfront payments that shifted revenue into 2019.

And comps did improve in the first half, with a 0.7% increase in Q1 the company's first positive print since 2013. A 0.1% gain followed in the second quarter, against a more difficult year-prior comparison.

That said, the gains hardly seem all that impressive. The miss in Q4 was framed as being driven by slippage into 2019; yet even with that tailwind, comps couldn't get above 1% or anywhere close to leveraging expenses. Adjusted EBITDA increased less than 1% year-over-year, and declined save for a nearly four-point boost from a second quarter insurance recovery (which the company didn't exclude from that non-GAAP figure).

I've long been skeptical of the potential turnaround here, and the first-half results didn't seem like enough to change that case. Plunging prices in electronics and PCs have provided a significant headwind. Progressive itself likely cannibalizes some of the brick-and-mortar business. Plans to create an 'omnichannel' model seemed likely to run into similar problems as those faced by traditional retailers: the service adds another layer of expense onto the brick-and-mortar model, and thus often pressures margins for companies who lack the scale to leverage those costs. The turnaround at rival Rent-a-Center (RCII) added another headwind.

The Q3 report, however, significantly undercuts any turnaround hopes. Same-store sales declined 2.9% year-over-year. Write-offs increased 200 bps to 7.4%. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA declined 21.5%, with margins compressing roughly 140 bps to a little over 6%. The company reduced full-year guidance as well: at the midpoint, profits will drop almost 8% year-over-year (and nearly 10% save for the aforementioned insurance recovery), while margins of 8.75% compare poorly to a 10%+ figure reached as recently as 2017.

It's not just the numbers that hurt the case, but how the numbers were generated. As detailed on the Q3 conference call, Aaron's basically drove too much business. Thanks to continued e-commerce growth — 50% in the quarter, roughly in line with YTD results — written revenues increased nearly 14% year-over-year. But as a result, labor was diverted from collections, which took a significant hit. That in turn drove the spike in write-offs and the reduction in revenue and profits.

This seems like a fixable problem: indeed, Aaron's brand president Douglas Lindsay said in the Q3 call that the issues were "all really internal". Aaron's has "rebalanced" its staff between sales and collections, as Lindsay termed it in his prepared remarks, and expects the collection issue to be worked through by the end of the year. The full-year guidance reduction for the business seems to mostly include the effect of Q3, and doesn't account for much in the way of lingering effects into even the quarter.

But the quarter actually seems to show a serious problem with the business. Like so many retailers at the moment, Aaron's can choose either revenue or margins, but not both. Write-offs have been trending higher thanks to e-commerce growth, which Lindsay said after Q3 was the "new normal". A new simplified onboarding process was supposed to help conversion, and may have done so, but it too was cited as a factor in the write-off spike.

The collections issue seems a result of a core problem: there simply doesn't seem to be enough labor capacity in that business. Lindsay did say the company would consider adding labor as a result, though "that's not our first choice". That makes sense; but it's difficult to see what other options the company has. Management discussed plans to centralize collections and to move to autopay, but the former move still requires more spending and the latter move seems surprisingly late. If they don't work, Aaron's is going to have to add staff in a tight labor environment. And as Q3 and full-year guidance show, margins already are heading in the wrong direction (and compressed in 1H as well). At under 9% this year are getting to the point where ROIC becomes minimal.

Coming out of Q3, the Aaron's business simply seems like a subscale retail business — and that's a huge problem. If it is just another retailer, the struggles at and plunge in shares of furniture retailers and suppliers like Hooker Furniture (HOFT), Bassett Furniture (BSET), and Ethan Allen (ETH) suggest Aaron's is not a business that should be valued all that highly. Even at ~35% of profit this year, and ~20% of total valuation, that matters. What is now a 25%+ pullback from last month's highs proves that point.

The Progressive Case for AAN

Admittedly, there's a simple retort to the struggles at Aaron's: who cares? Again, this is a Progressive story, and the story there still seems solid. AAN stock has lost roughly $1.3 billion in market value during this decline; I'd wager that even at $78 few shareholders were valuing the Aaron's business at more than that. That decline is equal to nearly 8x the midpoint of post-Q2 guidance for the unit, in a market that at the time was valuing RCII at less than 7x.

And for the most part, Progressive seems to be right on track. Revenue doubled between 2015 and 2018, and should grow another ~25% this year excluding the impact of an accounting change (based on pro forma 2018 financials detailed on the Q4 call). Guidance suggests margins should expand over 200 bps as reported, and ~65 bps excluding the accounting change. Progressive continues to add new and larger customers, picking up Wayfair (W) and Best Buy (BBY) this year, along with e-commerce names (including Overstock.com (OSTK) last year).

Those wins have mostly offset lost doors due to store closures in the mattress and mobile phone categories. And they provide a tailwind heading into 2020, particularly as some of the lost doors in the mattress space are lapped. Former Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly said on his company's Q1 call that Progressive saw strong demand during a pilot offering, while his replacement Corie Barry said the following quarter that Progressive revenues were "still ramping".

That said, there were some small concerns in Q3. Invoice volume growth decelerated from Q2, as even Aaron's CEO John Robinson noted in the Q3 release. The high end of the range for segment revenue and EBITDA was lowered, if modestly so in both cases. Segment president Ryan Woodley on the Q3 call attributed the decline mostly to timing at some of the larger launches.

From a broader standpoint, there's a question as to how much margin expansion is left. On recent calls, management has reiterated an Adjusted EBITDA margin target of 11-13%. Guidance suggests margins this year will come in at 13.1%. Long-term that figure can move higher: as Robinson put it on the Q2 call, "we really are focused on capturing the opportunity more than trying to capture every last dollar of margin right now".

In the meantime, however, margins may be at a ceiling. That's particularly true given that margins from newer, larger customers likely are lower as Progressive needs to offer more attractive terms. That could suggest a deceleration in consolidated earnings growth if the Aaron's business keeps declining. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA growth this year is guided to ~12%, and the Street is looking for a 15% increase in 2020 EPS. Mid-teen revenue growth at Progressive with ~flat margins plus a decline at Aaron's doesn't get the company to those levels, and probably suggest 2020 profits grow at a slower rate than they did in 2019.

To be fair, this is mostly nit-picking. The long-term outlook for Progressive still looks bullish. Aaron's continues to cite a $20 billion-plus addressable market for a business that should generate $2.1 billion in revenue this year. Bad debt and write-offs both remain right in the company's targeted range. There's a reason why AAN has doubled since the Progressive acquisition despite the fact that its legacy business has disappointed. The purchase simply was an excellent deal, and Progressive under Aaron's ownership has been an excellent operator.

Valuation and Cyclical Risk

The question is whether Progressive can support the current valuation of AAN on its own or at least come close — because from here that seems to be required to even consider entering the stock. I'm loath to believe that the legacy Aaron's business is worth more than $1 billion. That figure is a little over 6x the midpoint of this year's Adjusted EBITDA, not out of line with furniture retail peers (44% of Aaron's 2018 sales came from furniture, per the 10-K). And it hardly seems conservative for a business in long-term decline coming off a quarter that undercut turnaround hopes. (As noted earlier, that multiple also is roughly in line with that of RCII, which actually has outgrown its rivals in recent quarters.)

If that's the case, then an argument for even ~25% upside to ~$73 requires that Progressive support the current $4.3 billion enterprise value. And that's really an 'eye of the beholder' argument. From one perspective, such a valuation isn't that onerous. The midpoint of 2019 EBITDA guidance suggests a 15.5x EV/EBITDA multiple on Progressive profits alone. (Note that AAN's segment EBITDA figures includes proportionate share of corporate costs.)

In this market, that hardly seems aggressive given 20%+ revenue growth and a 26% rise in EBITDA this year. There may be some deceleration next year, but this still seems like a potentially transformative business model with plenty of larger customers to acquire. (It is worth noting, though, that Progressive did not acquire Walmart (WMT) as a customer after a 2016 pilot.) Turnover is quick enough that the business can self-fund and still throw off excess cash. This simply seems like a really strong business with a long growth runway.

Analysts seem to support the case. The average price target for AAN, according to finviz.com, sits just shy of $80. At least two analysts defended the stock after the post-earnings sell-off. Again, it's very tough to get to those price targets without assigning Progressive a mid-teen or higher EBITDA multiple (or ~10x for Aaron's, which seems close to impossible at this point).

That kind of multiple, of course, raises a question from a different perspective: can an investor really pay ~15x EBITDA for a credit play at this point in the cycle? At the moment, the market certainly seems at least circumspect toward valuations for publicly traded lenders:

Data by YCharts

Obviously, these stocks aren't necessarily peers to Progressive, but their valuations in turn are much lower. There's obviously some caution in the lending space about the potential end of this 11-year expansion, and one might think that caution should be reflected in the multiple assigned Progressive, and thus AAN.

One of the arguments that at least two analysts have made in response to cyclical fears is to argue that Aaron's — and thus, by extension, Progressive given its model echoes that of its sibling — is countercyclical. Loop Capital in August and BofAML the next month both pointed out that rent-to-own sales increased during the recession. In fact, Aaron's comps increased 8.1% in 2009, 3.5% in 2010, and 4.4% in 2011. The declines that began soon after suggest a negative correlation to overall economic sentiment.

If that's the case, then AAN is too cheap. Under those conditions, Progressive should be valued like any other business growing at similar rates — and that valuation is not 15x EBITDA, but rather much higher. The issue here is that I'm not convinced that is the case.

Yes, RTO revenue did increase during the financial crisis. But there are two factors to consider. First, credit simply dried up, forcing even some high-quality customers to move to RTO options. It's unlikely that would repeat to the same extent in a recession that was milder and more 'normal' by historical standards.

To be sure, it's possible there's a market share tailwind to Progressive in a downturn. But that tailwind is not going to be as large as the one that benefited Aaron's in 2008-2011, when credit from a panicked and damaged financial industry was simply unavailable to large swaths of the population. There's also going to be a market size headwind for a company that gets over half of its revenue from furniture and appliances (per the K), and higher write-offs that will undercut margins. Both factors likely would hold for Aaron's as well.

Second, in many parts of the country, the RTO business was still relatively new heading into the crisis. According to SEC filings, Aaron's in March of 1995 had 203 stores and 26 franchises. At the end of 2005, the total had more than quadrupled to over 1,100, over one-third of them franchised; five years later, there were 1,813 locations. In many markets, the very concept of rent-to-own was still new, giving Aaron's to reach new customers regardless of the external economic climate.

Admittedly, Progressive could have a similar experience in coming years, as it acquires new merchants and business ramps at the likes of Best Buy and potentially Wayfair. (The latter online merchant does offer other lease-to-own options as well.) And so growth may continue even in a downturn. But it seems likely that Aaron's takes a big hit, and that even growth for Progressive is lighter than investors and analysts might be modeling at the moment.

In that context, as attractive as the Progressive business is, I'm loath to assign such a big multiple at this point in the cycle. I'd point to Enova International (ENVA), another innovator in credit, as an example. Enova is a different model and faces significant regulatory risk in the U.S. and the U.K., but it's delivered impressive growth itself as it reshapes the short-term and installment lending business via an online-only model. The stock has recovered from the worst of regulatory fears, but still trades below where it did after being spun off from Cash America (now part of FirstCash (FCFS)) back in 2014.

Working backward, it does seem like the cyclical argument is a big one in terms of the valuation for AAN. If cyclical fears are valid, consolidated P/E in the 16x range and EV/EBITDA just under 10x look reasonable — if not outright ceilings given weakness at the Aaron's business. If not, Progressive probably supports the valuation, or comes close, and the post-Q3 pullback is a buying opportunity. I understand the latter argument — but I still see real risk here in a downturn. Combine that with a declining Aaron's business, and the post-Q3 pullback makes some sense, and moves AAN back to something reasonably close to fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.