Time To Do Some Profit Taking On Crocs Stock

In fashion, trends normally aren't secular, and these trends have been "in" for a while now.

In late June 2019, we wrote on Seeking Alpha that shares of footwear maker Crocs (CROX) looked materially undervalued following a 40% drop in share price on the heels of a sub-par first quarter earnings report. The thesis was simple. Over the past several years, Crocs has engineered a very impressive turnaround through product simplification. This turnaround lost some momentum in early 2019 due to near-term headwinds. Those near-term headwinds should phase out by the back-half of 2019, at which point momentum will return to the turnaround narrative, and CROX stock will rebound.

A little over four months later, things have played out exactly as planned. Early 2019 headwinds have passed, momentum has returned to the growth narrative, and CROX stock has rallied more than 80% since then, versus a mere 6% gain for the S&P 500 over the same stretch.

At this point in time, we feel that the best of the CROX stock rally has already happened. While the Crocs brand is supported by all the right tailwinds today, we know that this is the fashion industry, and in the fashion industry, tailwinds can become headwinds over night. Because of this, very few companies sustain huge growth at scale over a long period of time.

Right now, CROX stock is being valued to do just that. We have our doubts that this will happen. As such, we think shares are fully valued here, and believe the best course of action is to take profits after a stellar rally.

The big picture story at Crocs is pretty simple. From 2012 to 2016, Crocs was a dead brand making antiquated, "ugly" footwear that not many consumers wanted to wear. In essence, the company had over-expanded its product portfolio and, in so doing, was pumping out products that failed to resonate with consumers. Inventory levels spiked. Revenues went nowhere. Margins, profits, and the stock price dropped.

Then, in 2017, Crocs management decided to hyperfocus on their signature foam clog shoe, and essentially scrap everything else. That hyperfocus worked, for two big reasons. One, it simplified everything, and Crocs finally found an identity as a "comfort over style" brand. Two, there was a sudden surge in consumer demand for "comfort over style" apparel. The convergence of these two tailwinds resulted in Crocs going from a dead brand to a resurgent brand. Classic clog demand roared higher, as did revenues, margins, profits, and the stock price.

This "comfort over style" trend remains alive and well today. Just look at Crocs' most recent numbers, where the company reported a multi-year best 20% revenue growth rate, on an impressive 12.5% rise in comparable sales and with rapidly expanding profit margins. Or, look at Piper Jaffray's Taking Stocks With Teens Survey results, which show that Crocs just registered its highest mindshare reading in the Fall 2019 Survey. Or, look at Google Trends data, which shows that global search interest related to Crocs is surging to decade highs in 2019.

Investors are looking at this data. They know that Crocs is on fire right now. As a result, they've awarded CROX stock with a relatively premium valuation of 2.1x trailing sales, which is a five-year high for the stock and almost double the stock's five-year-average trailing sales multiple. Also, CROX stock trades at 22 times forward earnings, which is yet again well above normal for this stock and also above the apparel retail sector average forward earnings multiple of 19.

Does CROX stock deserve this premium valuation? At present, yes. But we have fears about shares sustaining this premium multiple over the medium-term.

Right now, every trend is a friend of Crocs. The ugly shoe trend is in. The "comfort over style" trend is in. Celebrities are wearing the shoes. Everything is going right for Crocs, and the company is still growing revenues at a sub-20% clip.

As we all know, the fashion industry is highly cyclical. Trends come and go in that industry seemingly overnight, and what is hot one day almost assuredly will not be hot in a few years. Against this backdrop, we do not see the ugly shoe and "comfort over style" trends persisting for much longer. As this visual timeline illustrates, this isn't the first time ugly shoes have had the spotlight. It's happened time and time again over the past several decades. And, much like brands that benefited from prior ugly shoe uprisings (think Ugg), Crocs won't sustain ugly-shoe-trend-supported big growth rates forever.

Instead, growth will cool over the next several years. Margins will stop surging higher. Profit growth will flatten out. Given this reality, CROX stock seems fully valued up at $35.

According to most market research firms (see here and here) and U.S. Census Bureau Data (see here), the global and U.S. apparel markets are steady 4% to 6% growth markets. We realistically see the long-term revenue growth rate at Crocs running at the high end of that range, so around 6% per year, down from nearly 20% last quarter. We also believe that, because gross margins are above 50% and nearing their 2010-11 peak, there isn't much more room for gross margin expansion over the next several years. Further, we believe that as revenue growth slows, so will the rate at which the company leverages opex, and operating leverage momentum should slow, too.

Big picture, we think the most realistic long-term path forward for Crocs is as a mid single-digit revenue grower, with some upside profit margin drivers. Packaging all that together, we think Crocs is a 10-12% profit grower in the long run, which is where consensus Street estimates stood for several years until recently (and we believe late 2019 euphoria suffers from recency bias).

Extrapolating that out, our modeling suggests that a doable 2025 EPS target for Crocs is $3, almost double this year's consensus EPS estimate of nearly $1.60. Based on an apparel retail sector average 19x forward P/E multiple, that implies a fundamentally supported 2024 price target for CROX stock of $57. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a 2019 price target of $35 - roughly where shares trade hands today.

In summary, while we acknowledge that the Crocs brand is on fire right now, we also think that the best of the CROX stock rally has already happened. Shares appear fully valued at current levels, and further upside in the near to medium terms seems limited.

