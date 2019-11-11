E-Split Corporation: A Poor Alternative For Enbridge

Enbridge Investors are better off investing directly in ENB shares rather than the leveraged and costly ENS shares.

[Please note that all currency references are to Canadian dollar except if indicated otherwise.]

We recently published an extensive report on Enbridge (Toronto and New York symbol ENB). This report concluded that the dividend is safe and sustainable but that future dividend growth (beyond 2020) will be materially lower than the historical 11% per year growth.

Investors interested in Enbridge have various options available. Apart from the ordinary and preference shares issued by Enbridge, the E Split Corporation offers leveraged ordinary shares (Toronto symbol ENS) and preference shares (Toronto symbol ENS.u.TO) backed by Enbridge shares.

E-Split Corporation: The basics of the structure

E-Split-Corporation was established by the Middlefield Group in June 2018. Middlefield is Canadian investment manager in operation since 1979 with about $4 billion of assets under management.

The E-Split Corporation (“ENS”) was listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on 29 June 2018; the entity issued two listed instruments - ordinary shares at $15 a share and preference shares at $10 a share. The public offer raised $80 million, which was invested in Enbridge ordinary shares after the deduction of listing costs.

The objective of the ordinary ENS shares is to provide investors with a regular monthly dividend and capital gains linked to the share price performance of Enbridge.

The ENS preference shares pay a fixed cumulative quarterly distribution of $0.13125 per share. These shares will redeem at par on 2023 with possible extensions of up to five years.

The table indicates the current distribution and yields based on the recent prices of the ENS instruments. We also indicate the same metrics for the Enbridge ordinary shares.

Security Market Price Annualized Yield Current Distribution Frequency Expected distribution growth,p.a. 2019-23 Enbridge Ord. Shares $48.39 6.1% $0.738 Quarterly 4.0% E-Split Corp. Ord Shares $13.97 11.2% $0.13 Monthly 0.0% E-Split Corp. Pref Shares $10.15 5.17% $0.13125 Quarterly 0.0%

Source: Eikon and analyst estimates

The ENS ordinary shares yield a very attractive 11.2% while the preference shares yield 5.2%. On a yield basis, the ENS ordinary shares compare favourably with the ordinary ENB shares. Enbridge also has a large range of preferred shares with varying terms and conditions; current yields range from 5% to 8%. However, comparisons between the preferred shares should be done on a case by case basis which is beyond the scope of this article. We will focus here on the ENS ordinary shares.

E-Split Corporation: Fees eating the returns

The dividends paid by the E-Split company is almost entirely derived from the income received from its investment in Enbridge ordinary shares. However, the company also has considerable expenses including a large management fee (0.75% of the net asset value of the portfolio), various other administration fees as well as the distributions paid to the preference shareholders.

Since the time of the ENS listing in late June 2018 and November 6, 2019, the net asset value of the ordinary ENS shares declined by 3% despite an 8.1% increase in the share price of its only portfolio holding, Enbridge. The high operating costs of ENS was the main reason for this anomaly.

Source: Company statements

In the graph, we break down income and expenses of ENS on a per-share basis since the listing until June 30, 2019. Ordinary shares were offered to investors at $15 per ordinary share. Listing costs consumed $1.18 per share resulting in a reduced NAV, shortly after the listing, of $13.82.

The company earned $1.5 per share of dividend income, mainly from Enbridge while the share price gain of the ENB shares in the portfolio amounted to $1.12.

Ongoing management and administration expenses for the next year to the end of June 2019 amounted to $0.38 per share while preference share costs amounted to $0.52. The company also paid a dividend of $1.16 per ordinary ENS share. Adding all of these together resulted in a NAV at the end of June 2019 of $14.38 per share, a 4.1% decline from the initial subscription price.

If we exclude the one-off listing fees from the ongoing fund expenses, the total expenses still add up to an annual cost of around $0.90 per ENS ordinary share. Portfolio income, mainly from the ENB dividend adds up to $1.52 per share (and will grow as the ENB dividend increases). However, the annual cost of the current monthly ENS dividend of $0.13 amounts to $1.56, which implies that the company currently pays out 252% of income in the form of dividends to ordinary shareholders. To cover the shortfall, ENS uses cash resources, borrows money or sells Enbridge shares.

In our view, ENS will have to cut the dividend (unlikely) or they will continue to finance the dividend by selling ENB shares. Either way, the total return (capital gain plus dividend) will be constrained by the high costs of managing the fund company.

Between June 29, 2018 and November 7, the total return on ENS shares was 4.5% (capital loss plus dividend). This was considerably lower than the 11.5% total return on the ordinary ENB shares. We think investors will be much better off by investing directly in ENB shares rather than the leveraged and costly ENS shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: By Deon Vernooy, CFA

Additional disclosure: this ENS.TO does not trade in the U.S. over the counter