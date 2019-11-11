Shake Shack: Great Business, Pricey Stock

Unfortunately, a great business does not always translate into a great stock - at today's valuation, we believe investors are leaving themselves a tight margin of safety.

Management reinforced their target of 200 domestic company-operated Shacks by end of 2020 - we believe a long growth runway still remains.

Shake Shack (SHAK) has been a growth story for years, and their quarterly results underpin this. The fast-casual chain recently reported Q3 earnings last week, delivering revenue growth of nearly 32% year-on-year. In spite of this, shares fell over 10% following the report.

Source: Eater SF

Good businesses don’t always translate into good investment decisions. This is important to remember when analyzing Shake Shack. The company’s underlying results are quite impressive: average unit volume is ~$4 million with double-digit adjusted operating margins. However, valuation is always something to consider.

Looking down the road, we continue to be optimistic in Shake Shack’s business. We are confident in management’s long-term vision and plans. However, when taking a step back the firm is valued quite generously with a lot priced in. This leaves investors with a thin margin of safety should anything go wrong.

3Q19 Commentary

Revenue in the quarter increased nearly 32% y/y reaching ~$158M - this stemmed from ~31% growth from company-operated shacks, and 43% y/y licensing revenue growth. Going forward, we believe the majority of value will be found in the company-operated segment, while licensed Shacks will contribute to the bottom line through their higher margins.

Source: QuickFS

In the quarter, Shake Shack's domestic company-operated Shack count reached 151. Management has long spoken about the firm's goal of 200 company-operated Shacks by the end of 2020. On their earnings conference call, management noted that they were on track to exceed that goal, although 2020 store openings would be back-weighted.

Source: Company Filings

Earlier this year, management decided to migrate towards Grubhub (GRUB) as an exclusive solution to delivery - management noted that they expect this to impact revenue in the near future:

As we remove direct point of sale integrations with DoorDash, Postmates and Caviar, we expect an impact to our delivery revenue, especially in those regions where Grub may not be the current market leader. Any difference in pricing, placement or regional strength in non-Grub marketplaces will affect our sales for a period of time. How much volatility this will cause during this transitional period is uncertain. Source: 3Q19 Earnings Call

In the long run, we don't see this in and of itself as a key risk but remain cautious of potential leverage third-party apps may have over Shake Shack when it comes to pricing.

On labor, management stated that they're making efforts to move away from the conventional work week:

Beginning with putting our people first, there has never been a greater need to invest in recruitment, retention and leadership development. We’ll be expanding our test of a four day workweek for managers, and ramping up even more towards our diversity inclusion goals. Source: 3Q19 Earnings Call

We believe this is important given the restaurant industry's high employee turnover rate. On top of this, management has previously raised wages which on the surface would appear to go hand-in-hand with labor costs, but could actually move the needle on employee retention and result in optimized labor expenses. Going forward - especially so in the restaurant space - initiatives to improve employee retention is beneficial.

Valuation

As we mentioned earlier, a great business does not always equate to a great investment. When looking at a business, valuation is always important to consider. Fast-growing businesses generally warrant higher multiples, yet there can be instances where much of the company's growth is already priced into the stock. In this event, the margin of safety can be slim to nonexistent.

Source: QuickFS

When comparing Shake Shack to other peers in the restaurant space, the burger chain trades at a considerable premium. Some investors believe this is warranted - after all, the company's sales are growing at over 30% y/y. From a profitability standpoint, Shake Shack's unit economics are impressive - adjusting for pre-opening costs and other non-recurring expenses, operating-level margins in the past year averaged around 16%. We do believe a premium is warranted, but today's valuation is much too high for our liking.

There's a level at which all of the anticipated growth of the business becomes lumped into today's price. At today's valuation, we believe that investors with long-term holding periods - in a bull case scenario - could leave with a compounded annual return in the mid-single digits.

Throwing in factors like delayed development schedules or impacts from the company's tax receivable agreement, investor returns can get shaved down. Any small bumps become magnified. We continue to follow the business, which we consider to be phenomenal, but at today's price feel that investors are leaving themselves with no safety net.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.