Operating Leases Revisited: The New Accounting Rule Still Makes Valuation Adjustments Necessary

Even with the new accounting standard, companies will not break down operating lease payments between interest and depreciation expenses, leading to important implications for business valuations.

But because some companies deferred the adoption of the new lease standard until their 2020 fiscal year, relative valuation metrics involving debt and assets may not be comparable across businesses.

Operating leases are debt and should be treated as such in valuations. Most companies already include corresponding lease assets and liabilities on their balance sheets as required by FASB.

Image by Andriy Blokhin

In 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued ASU 2016-02 that requires businesses to recognize operating lease assets and liabilities on their balance sheets. The new standard applies to leases with terms above 12 months. However, even with this new standard, investors should still make valuation adjustments for operating leases. Here is why.

Lease Expense Classification

Companies can lease assets through two arrangements: a capital lease (now called a finance lease) and operating lease. In 2017, I wrote an article explaining the accounting behind leases. In a nutshell, operating leases were treated by companies as off-balance sheet items, while capital leases were capitalized. I argued that operating leases should be capitalized too, and incorporated in valuations as debt with a corresponding interest expense adjustment to operating income.

With the adoption of the new lease accounting ( ASU 2016-02), companies must capitalize assets and liabilities associated with operating leases on their balance sheet. However, the income and cash flows statement accounting differs between the finance lease and operating lease.

Table 1. Finance vs Operating Lease Accounting

While companies account for interest and depreciation expenses on finance leases, they only record a one-line item rental expense for operating leases. For this reason, investors should continue estimating the interest expense embedded in operating lease payments and exclude it from operating expenses to come up with an adjusted operating income for valuation purposes.

Implementation Lag

ASU 2016-02 is effective for fiscal years and interim periods within those years, beginning after December 15, 2018, with earlier adoption permitted. While some companies have already adopted this standard, some chose to defer it until their 2020 fiscal year. In this case, investors should use caution when using standard valuation multiples from financial websites since many of them take debt numbers straight from companies’ balance sheets. If operating leases are not capitalized, debt levels and enterprise values are not comparable, especially if an industry heavily relies on operating leases. This can lead to major discrepancies in relative valuation metrics.

Operating Leases Illustrated

Consider the following six grocery retail companies: Kroger (KR), Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), Weis Market (WMK), Ingles Markets (IMKTA) and Village Super Market (VLGEA). The following table shows reported financial numbers without making any adjustments.

Table 2. Enterprise value, EBIT and EBITDA calculations

Source: companies’ filings

For companies that did not recognize operating leases, I capitalize them using Professor Damodaran’s synthetic rating tool. The tool uses the interest coverage ratio and default spreads to estimate a company’s cost of debt. To calculate the operating lease interest, I multiply the present value of operating lease payments by the estimated cost of debt. For companies that recognized operating leases, I use their discount factor, if disclosed, to estimate the embedded lease interest. Other than this, I did not make any other adjustments for the sake of simplicity.

Table 3. Capitalized operating lease adjustments

Source: companies’ filings, author’s calculations. Operating lease depreciation is estimated as the difference between the rent expense and operating lease interest expense.

To be consistent with how finance leases are accounted for, I also add the depreciation expense embedded in the operating lease to the EBITDA. This will effectively make the adjusted EBITDA equal to EBITDAR or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and rental expenses. These calculations are similar to how International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) treats all leases. Unlike US GAAP, IFRS went further in 2016 and now requires companies to recognize all leases with terms above 12 months as finance leases. For further discussion of adjusting EBITDA for lease interest and depreciation in accordance with the IFRS, please refer to this working paper by Deloitte.

Table 4. Comparison of adjusted vs. unadjusted EV/EBIT and EV/EBITDA multiples

Source: author’s calculations

The result suggests that on average, EV/EBITDA and EV/EBITDA multiples will go down after capitalizing operating leases. This is likely the result of the enterprise value increase from lease obligations being proportionately lower than EBIT/EBITDA adjustments.

Conclusion

Investors should be careful when analyzing companies in industries with substantial operating leases, such as retail, wholesale and transportation. Because not all companies are capitalizing operating leases as of the end of 2019, major discrepancies persist in relative valuation metrics. Even after full adoption of the new lease accounting standard, finance leases and operating leases will be treated differently on cash flow and income statements. For this reason, it is advisable to continue making adjustments for interest and depreciation expenses embedded in operating leases, where appropriate. Otherwise, EV/EBIT and EV/EBITDA ratios are not comparable across companies, which can lead to incorrect investment conclusions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NGVC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.