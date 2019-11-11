XLY: Consumer Looks Hazy

The coming election may be key to what happens next for discretionary stocks.

With more than 50% of its funds invested in 5 stocks and 88% of the capital betting on 5 areas, the XLY ETF looks top-heavy.

The optimist sees the doughnut, the pessimist sees the hole - McLandburgh Wilson

Large head, bulky top-half, skinny legs, with the economy pointing a gun at its head - that's the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) for you. With five out of 65 stocks making up almost 50% of its holdings, this top-heavy fund has Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Nike (NYSE:NKE), and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) making up most of the bulk.

With 88% of the capital invested in Internet/direct marketing, retail, hotels/leisure, and textiles/luxury goods, does the XLY make for a good investment? Or, will it turn out to be a laggard? Here's my analysis:

Factors that Impact the XLY

Unemployment rate has a direct correlation to consumer discretionary goods spends, and it is heartening to see that the unemployment rates are declining.

Though falling interest rates imply that people will borrow more and spend on non-essentials, they also imply that the Fed is foreseeing a slowdown. The U.S. economy has been expanding for more than a decade now, and there are signs that a recession may occur, maybe in 2020. While low interest rates may help XLY in the short run, there always will be the fear of a slowdown looming over it. Consumer confidence in the economy is high, and that's a great thing for XLY, because it implies that folks will keep splurging on non-essentials, driving up profits.

On the flipside, business confidence is low. Businesses typically add capacities and inventories when they foresee a higher demand, but data show that companies are skeptical, and it is possible that they too are expecting a slowdown. Key indicators such as PMI, capacity utilization, inventories, and industrial production have started lagging.

The U.S.-China trade war is another spoiler. No one knows what the outcome could be. Investments are being diverted or are on hold, and exports of both countries are suffering. To compound matters, parties on both sides are regularly issuing contradictory statements. Though it is expected that matters will be resolved, no one knows when. If delayed resolution deepens economic wounds, XLY will be hit hard because disposable incomes and demand will fall once adverse economic events start snowballing and will take a long time to recoup.

U.S. Economic Forecast

The Conference Board in its 9 Oct. 19 report estimates consumption to soften, but will nevertheless continue to support economic growth. It expects business confidence and manufacturing and services sentiments to weaken and real estate investments to be propped up a bit by low mortgage rates.

The key expectation is that the economy will grow at a sluggish pace, and that heralds steady-to-possibly-grim prospects for the sector.

Charts

XLY's chart action (Day Period) is not too hot either. RSI divergence is forming (though early to tell, the signs are there), implying that average gains are getting lower. 200EMA support is at 116, and the ETF is currently hovering around its 20EMA of 121.30.

Summing Up

Amazon has a 22.39% weight in XLY and holds the ETF in a tight, magnetic embrace. Amazon has had a spectacular run since 2017, and without it, the ETF would be just another consumer fund. The following month period chart proves how Amazon's rise has fueled the ETF.

The fund's fortunes are more closely linked to that of Amazon's than to that of its other top constituents. Amazon seems unshakable - yet. This over-reliance on Amazon can work both ways for the fund. Also, how much will Amazon rise from here on after a massive rally is open to question.

Most companies, including the top constituents of the XLY ETF, have benefited from the Trump Tax Cut. Will these be rolled back if Dems wrest power next year? There is no clarity on this yet, and the game is wide open. But if the Dems get back in the saddle, the status quo should alter considerably.

To sum up, the prospects for XLY are hazy at the moment. Over-reliance on Amazon, questions over the U.S.-China Trade war, possibility of tax cut rollback next year, mixed economic signals, average charts, and falling business confidence suggest that the ETF currently makes for a day or swing trade and should be considered for a medium- to long-term investment only after there is clarity.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the follow button above!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your Biggest Mistakes Are Often Invisible. Sometimes, the biggest risks in your portfolio are just sitting there, waiting to surprise you. That's why paying attention to the right data and insights is so important. A few quick tips from an investment manager aren't enough: you need to dive deep into the signals that shake the market and move your portfolio. This kind of in-depth research is exactly how I've managed to become an award-winning author, and I'm sharing all of my data analysis with you right here. Click here now to get 14 days free of my Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.