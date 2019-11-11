Beyond The Headlines At Matrix Service Company

I believe Matrix Service is a HULK - healthy, undervalued and lesser known. The lesser-known attribute did not work in its favor this quarter.

But Matrix offered its own guidance when it reported fiscal 2019 full-year results in August and the company unquestionably outperformed those projections.

So often, investors are encouraged to look beyond the headlines. There are times it is absolutely necessary – like Wednesday, November 6th, when the headlines masked the real story for engineering, fabrication, construction and repair & maintenance services provider, Matrix Service Company (MTRX).

The company reported fiscal 2020 first-quarter results. The headlines reported misses on both revenue and earnings - so disappointing, as the results resoundingly beat the company's own projections and were, instead, quite impressive.

The Guidance vs. The Results

When Matrix reported fiscal 2019 full-year results on August 28th, the revenue projection for the fiscal 2020 first quarter was approximately $318.5 million, basically flat year-over-year.

“We expect the first quarter revenue to be similar to the first quarter of fiscal 2019, but with improved margins.” (emphasis added)

In itself, this was a tad disheartening for a company driven to improve revenue from $1.42 billion in fiscal 2019 to over $2 billion by fiscal 2022. Revenue had already improved a staggering 29.8% from $1.09 billion in fiscal 2018. Yet, guidance for the full year in a range of $1.4 billion to $1.55 billion did reflect growth at the midpoint.

“In addition, the first-half of the year may be impacted by the timing of capital project awards and starts. Therefore, we expect our revenue and earnings to improve as the year progresses.” (emphasis added)

When the headlines neglected to acknowledge Matrix had beat its own guidance by reporting fiscal 2020 first-quarter revenue of $338.1 million, a 6.2% year-over-year improvement, it seemed misleading. Certainly, for consistency in reporting, the headlines will always compare the company's results to the average of analysts' estimates for the quarter. But, when only one or maybe two analysts offer estimates, it's a lot of pressure.

Unfortunately, the market tends to place the pressure on the company rather than the analyst. It is fair to wonder, in this particular case, why the revenue estimate was $344.2 million when the company had specifically stated revenue would be similar to the fiscal 2019 first quarter. Perhaps the analyst had a deeper knowledge of the inner workings of Matrix's business and projects. Still, it seems the ramifications of this “miss” shouldn't have fallen on the company.

And, if the revenue headlines weren't misleading enough, the earnings headlines were more so. As indicated above, Matrix stated it expected improved margins in the fiscal 2020 first quarter. Diluted earnings in the fiscal 2019 first quarter tallied $0.08 per share on gross margin of 7.35%. Gross margin improvement to 9.6% helped more than double and almost triple diluted earnings to $0.22 per share. And yet, the EPS estimate, for some reason, projected earnings of $0.28 per share. Again, the pressure fell on the company to meet the estimate.

Matrix did acknowledge two segments had specific project challenges in the quarter.

“The Oil Gas & Chemical segment performed well with the exception of under recovery of construction overhead costs caused by lower revenue and lower than expected margin on one project.” “On the electrical side, the transmission and distribution project, as part of our organic expansion strategy - a project that we picked up, has had some challenges with weather, labor availability and some other things. And, so, it's caused pressure on the margin.”

Matrix targets gross margin in the Oil Gas & Chemical segment in a range of 10% to 12%. In the quarter, gross margin in the segment was only 6.32%. In the Electrical Infrastructure segment, Matrix targets gross margin in a range of 7% to 10%. However, gross margin in the segment in the fiscal 2020 first quarter was less than 1% at 0.3%. Had either segment achieved its gross margin target, the company could have possibly made up the $0.06 per share difference in the earnings “miss”.

Yet, if the “deeper knowledge” reasoning is to be used to justify how inflated the estimates appear, one must also reason there should have been knowledge of the projects creating challenges.

The Rest of The Story

Matrix reaffirmed its full-year guidance for revenue and for EPS in a range of $1.10 to $1.40.

Its book-to-bill ratio was almost 1.0 with project awards totaling $321.7 million.

Further, margins for projects in the backlog are expected to generate higher margins.

“With increasing project volume and higher-margin work, as well as a continued focus and proven management of our cost structure, we expect to achieve EBITDA margins of 6.5% and return on invested capital of 12%.” (emphasis added)

In fiscal 2019, Matrix Service's EBITDA margin equated to 3.96%. In the 2020 first quarter, EBITDA margin improved to 4.1% despite the margin pressures in the projects mentioned above.

Matrix typically operates without incurring long-term debt. Its obligation at year-end fiscal 2019 was only $5.35 million. Long-term debt did increase to $11.37 million in the quarter. Comparatively, the company's cash and cash equivalents balance improved over $50 million and its liquidity position improved by $66 million.

To reach its $2 billion revenue target over the next three years, Matrix expects to grow both organically and through acquisition. Its improved liquidity position would seem to be pointing toward an upcoming move. But, Matrix did explain it simply hasn't found the right opportunity yet.

Matrix also announced its intention to repurchase $20 million worth of outstanding shares through the remainder of calendar 2019. In this regard, the headlines may actually work in Matrix's favor by keeping the share price pressured.

Opinions Regarding Average Estimates

In September, I labeled Matrix Service a HULK – Healthy, Undervalued and Lesser-Known. If there's a downside to being a HULK, it would be the “lesser-known” attribute. There's no guarantee the market will always fairly value lesser-known stocks. As well, lesser-known stocks are typically covered by fewer analysts.

It may be fair and consistent to judge a company's performance against the average of analysts' estimates. By design, using the average evens out the highs and lows. Yet, there are those who question this method precisely because of the unknowns.

“A consensus will be either a mathematical mean or median that obscures both the age of the estimates included and the batting averages of the analysts.”

Then, there are opinions proposing some companies have become experts at manipulating the estimates.

“In an all-too-common practice, companies will guide analysts toward earnings numbers that are lower than what the company actually expects to report. As a result, companies often exceed expectations, which unsophisticated investors look at as a sign to buy.”

Many do agree these analysts' average estimates have unwarranted power.

“Investors can reasonably debate the accuracy of these exercises [estimates], but they can't argue about their influence on stock performance.”

Further, if there's only one analyst, I would argue any debatable benefit is lost. If a company refuses to offer guidance or projections, it could be argued the estimations of a lone analyst do, at least, offer something to measure against besides historical performance. But, for a company such as Matrix which is offering guidance, my opinion is the market would be much better off judging its performance against management's insight as compared to a lone analyst's imperceptible model.

Summary

Contradictory to the message in the headlines, Matrix Service did unquestionably outperform its own guidance. I'm still of the opinion Matrix Service Company is a HULK. It's healthier now than it was three months ago. Because of the market's reaction to the quarter, it's still undervalued at a multiple less than 15.

The lesser-known attribute did not work in the company's favor this quarter. But, it does give potential investors opportunity to initiate a position – assuming they look beyond headlines.

