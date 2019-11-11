Technology Is Running Away From Bears

Cyclicals broadly don't look stretched and have room to run in the near-term.

Every once in a while, a new technology, an old problem and a big idea turn into an innovation. – Dean Kamen

The technology sector (XLK) leads again as cyclical companies enjoy strong momentum. Strong short-term momentum and the resilience of the US economy are likely to push it to new highs.

A recent Lead-Lag Report I wrote focused on the strong performance tech stocks put in this year so far. With the year-end just under two months away, tech stocks have continued to lead with +35.1% YTD returns. Although volatile, they have led most of the year. This article builds a further bullish case for the sector.

While many traders look for a pullback to jump in on the long side, sometimes the market's resilience (strength) is a solid buy signal. The tech sector seems to have broken out of a uber-bullish pattern: a running triangle.

A cyclical ETF, XLK tracks an index of S&P 500 technology stocks. It is one of the cheapest but also most liquid funds, a reason for many investors to favor it.

Cyclicals don’t seem to be stressed at all. Indeed, durable goods and investment especially are below normal, but inflation remains very low, with little or no evidence that it’s spilling into the financial markets. As it turns out, this expansion may not have strong growth rates, but it surely compensated on duration.

Stocks clearly love the Fed’s new policy. With major indices at new all-time highs, investors’ rate timing has re-attached to inflation expectations.

Since 1982, stocks have produced above-average returns when the Fed has finished its easing cycle at the third rate cut. However, they've produced worse results when the Fed eased further. So what’s going to happen this time?

As a leading sector, investors should look for clues in the tech sector. The recent move higher seems to have sparked more buying. What a fantastic run for the past decade – can it go more? I’ll be on the positive side of the argument.

A close look at the last 12 months or so of price action reveals a continuation pattern. Called a running triangle, in a bullish trend, it ends higher than its starting point. The Elliott Theory that considers market movements based on investors' behavior and psychology argues that running patterns form ahead of extended waves. It simply means that the bullish trend not only is not over but alive and kicking!

Here’s a look at the running concept – the triangle formed during the last twelve months, showing higher lows and resilience on every dip.

It closed higher, but has yet to break the upper edge. The measured move or the minimum technical distance for the market to travel after such a pattern is 75 % of its longest segment, projected from the triangle’s end. The target of about 105 for the XLK only confirms the pattern but still offers an attractive risk-reward ratio for the trade.

The last time this happened was in 2006 before a massive rally in stocks. Options traders on the ISE exchange recently bought 238 calls for every 100 puts, the most since December 2005.

With the tech sector leading and the running triangle gunning for the upper edge, the bears seemingly have lost the battle for now.

