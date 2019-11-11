Camping World: A Cyclical Turnaround Opportunity

A substantial upside comes with substantial risk with as much as 40% downside possible if the restructuring plans do not show results and debt is not handled.

The Turnaround May Finally Be In Sight

I wrote on Camping World Holdings (CWH) back in December and again in April with a rather bullish sentiment long-term towards the stock. Over the last year, the stock has pulled back around 8% due mostly to abysmal earnings in 2019 and is now hovering just above the $10 mark. The company delivered another disappointing miss on EPS in earnings Thursday but did post a 6.1% beat in revenue and sounded much more hopeful going forward than in past conference calls. The company plans to focus on stores that are performing well rather than expanding to more stores and new areas as they have in past years. The restructuring plans announced on September 3rd were reiterated and look to be a strong base for a turnaround over the next 1-1/2 to 3 years. Therefore, I think Camping World Holdings still holds ~90% return potential for patient, high risk investors over the next 18-24 months with an approximately 3.2% annual dividend being paid out while you wait.

(Figure 1) Good Sam Club Revenue Was Up 17.7% As Camping World Finds New Areas For Growth In What Has Been A Down Year For RV Sales

Current Valuation

When I began my analysis of CWH stock about a year ago, Camping World was trading as the most undervalued name in the sector in comparison to major peers. Now following 6 straight misses on EPS, all investors can do is hope for a turnaround sometime soon. The stock is now priced in for growth with a price to earnings ratio of 29.8x, nearly 3 times that of competitors (Figure 2). Factoring in estimated growth with the PEG ratio, it can be seen that the stock is actually pretty fairly valued in retrospect with only around a 25% premium in pricing to Winnebago (WGO) that has had a fantastic turnaround over the last 6 months themselves.

Data by YCharts

(Figure 2) Following A Rough 2019, Camping World Will Need To Produce Some Numbers To Once Again Trade Alongside Peers In Relative Valuation

The key takeaway from the above valuation is that this stock which began as a value play has lost that luster and will now need to be a growth story to produce the cyclical returns we have seen from both Winnebago and Thor (THO). I still believe CWH could return to their September 2019 prices of around $20 due to the sector's cyclical nature, but they will obviously have to begin hitting on EPS estimates much better than they have over the past 18 months. The company is projected to have substantial EPS growth through 2021 and revenue has continued to steadily grow despite what has been a bumpy year so far, which are both good signs. An approximately $20 two-year price target is more than reasonable to me after seeing WGO and THO's quick turnarounds, but the risk is now considerably heightened and it will all depend on how effective the changes management has made will be and the effects of that restructuring on EPS numbers.

Risks

Going forward, I do not see EPS misses being as large of an issue as they have been this past year. Estimates show RV sales are expected to begin to grow in the not too distant future (EPS Projections - 2020, $0.99 and 2021, $1.54) which along with the plan to streamline should lead to increased production. Right now, used camper sales have been on the rise while new camper sales have struggled. A shift-over from consumers purchasing used to new can be used as a good indication of when the turnaround can really begin shaping up, in my opinion.

One risk investors always fear in under-performing companies is a dividend cut. I do not see that happening within the next couple of quarters unless things take a turn for the worst as if you remember, it was not too long ago that CWH was even paying out additional special dividends on a quarterly basis. If Camping World has another big miss on earnings in a couple of months, then it may be time to start taking a closer look at the state of the dividend, but as of now, it looks to be more than safe to me as long as EPS grows as estimated.

One issue that does pop out to me is the company's total debt of ~$2.92B. With ~$813.6M of that being short-term debt, I was rather surprised to see this was not brought up during the most recent conference call. As revenue continues to rise, I do think CEO, Marus Lemonis, has this under control, but I will be listening for an updated plan going forward.

Investor's Summary

Thursday's conference call sounded much more positive and it showed with the stock trading up 8.6% Friday. Inventory is beginning to be cleared out and a solid plan to streamline business has been put into place. CEO Marcus Lemonis (Figure 3) has received a lot of scrutiny for his presence on his TV show "The Profit" during the slide of his own company, but you will have to give him a lot of credit if he can pull off this turnaround.

(Figure 3) Lemonis Emphasizes Putting The Customer First And Will Look To Lead The Charge To A Turnaround In What He Is Calling A Much More Bullish 2020

If sales can turn around in 2020, this stock could return to the ~$20 price mark, in my opinion, but that comes with risk. The volatility has been extremely high of late, and because of this and the prevalent debt levels, this stock could very well see the $7 range again if EPS struggles in 2020 as well. That being said, there is a potential for ~90% upside, but at the risk of as much as 40% downside. Trading Camping World Holdings is not for the faint of heart as an investment will require patience and self-control as the turn-around process takes shape over the next couple of years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.