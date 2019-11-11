Argonaut Gold: Another Weak Quarter

The Q3 earnings season has been a disappointing one for miners (GDX), with only a few names left to report. As we currently sit, less than 30% of gold miners have met revenue estimates, and less than 35% of gold miners have managed to beat earnings estimates. When it comes to Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF), we haven't got much reprieve from this sluggish performance. The company reported its Q3 results last week and is currently tracking in the much lower end of production guidance while tracking significantly above cost guidance. All-in sustaining costs for the first nine months came in at $1,168/oz, and this is 26% above the cost guidance they provided in January of $925/oz (see below). While the company expects a stronger Q4 as their San Agustin Mine ramps up from 20,000 tonnes per day to 30,000 tonnes per day, Argonaut still leaves a lot to be desired compared to its peers. For this reason, I continue to see Argonaut Gold as an Avoid.

While there have been worse reports this earnings season like Pretium's catastrophic guidance raise and Guyana Goldfields' abominable quarter, Argonaut Gold hasn't impressed by any means in the first nine months of 2019. The company's Q3 production came in at 44,700 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], and they've currently produced 139,000 gold-equivalent ounces for the year. This figure is tracking well below their stated cost guidance in January of 207,000 GEOs at the mid-point, and this has prompted the company to slash its guidance on the production side. The new production guidance calls for 195,000 GEOs at the mid-point, about a 5% reduction. This reduction mostly stems from the weak Q2 the company saw and lower production, but the new water well at San Agustin should allow for a stronger fourth quarter.

Even though Argonaut Gold has only slightly revised its production guidance for FY-2019, it's the massive cost guidance miss that's the issue here. All-in sustaining costs are sitting at $1,168/oz for the first nine months of 2019, and guidance has been revised from $925/oz at the mid-point to $1,137/oz as of last week's conference call. This weak performance in 2019 has moved the company from a sector performer on a cost-basis to a sector laggard, and it's not surprising the market sent the stock tumbling by 25% last week. While low-cost, high-margin producers may be able to get away with missing on guidance as they will remain cost leaders, a high-cost low-grade producer cannot afford to miss this badly on results.

As we can see from the below chart I've built, Argonaut Gold's all-in sustaining costs came in at $1,134/oz for Q3, slightly down sequentially from the terrible Q2 figures. While the company's costs relative to the gold price continue to improve due to gold (GLD) price strength, the company is lucky to have this tailwind. Outside of the significant 20% move in the gold price this year, the company would be lucky to have $150/oz margins on gold sales this year.

If we take another look at the above chart, but with the gold price removed, we can see that operationally, things remain weak. A simple linear regression line shows that all-in sustaining costs are clearly trending up over the past two years, and this has mostly offset the company's excellence in production growth. While annual gold-equivalent production has increased by roughly 50% from FY-2017 to approximately 195,000 ounces from 127,000 ounces, costs are also up by 25% from $934/oz to $1,168/oz. Unfortunately, this has put a damper on the majority of the headway Argonaut made on the production side of things.

In the Q3 earnings call, CEO Pete Dougherty discussed cost-savings initiatives to 'right-size' the business, in the form of removing redundant positions within the company. While this is a positive for the company as it will keep more cash in the treasury, I don't expect it to move the needle a ton in terms of annual earnings per share. There were also discussions in the earnings call about a new 5-7 year plan to grow into a low-cost 300,000 ounce producer with the help of their Magino Project in Canada, and Cerro del Gallo in Mexico. While this is an ambitious plan to transform into a 50% larger and low-cost producer, it doesn't come without its challenges.

To begin, Magino will need capital of $321 million as well as a construction permit and Provincial EA approval. Cerro del Gallo is relying on a technical report completed by the previous company, San Anton Resource Corporation, and is still nowhere near de-risked, in my opinion. Additionally, this will require $155 million of capital to put the project into production. With the company's cash balance of $35.6 million currently and less than $50 million in cash being added to the balance sheet at the current cost structure per year, a plan with an outlay of $475 million in capital is certainly a stretch target.

While there's no question that it's possible, I view it as unlikely that the company will take on much debt to build the projects out. If they were to take on significant debt to do this, they would then have interest expense working against them as I would be surprised to see them get favorable terms on a debt facility with the leverage they would need to build out these projects. For those unfamiliar, Argonaut's current market capitalization is ~$230 million, and therefore raising a couple of hundred million in capital isn't a walk in the park.

Based on the 5-7 year plan discussed in the presentation, I would assume that the company wants to fund these projects using cash-flow, and that is undoubtedly the responsible way to go about this. The issue is that a 5-7 year plan to turn a company into a low-cost, long mine-life producer isn't all that exciting, in my opinion. If we are in the early inning or two of a new bull market, the company is going to transition to where it wants to be in the later innings of that bull market, and this plan is too little, too late. I would much rather own producers that are already at the stage that Argonaut hopes to grow into, vs. sitting on the company's shares and waiting for it to achieve this hopefully. Unless the company can lower costs considerably into FY-2020, it will take 4-5 years minimum to fund the necessary capital for Magino without taking on debt.

Moving over to the technical picture, there are not many things to like here either. Argonaut Gold is one of the few gold companies stuck beneath its 20-month moving average (blue line), and the stock has not been one worth owning when below this level. Unless the stock miraculously reclaims the C$2.20 level to finish November, this will be the first close back below this key moving average since Q2. This reversal shows a complete lack of commitment to the recent rally and downtrend break, and the new ceiling for the stock is likely to be C$2.20 on any rallies.

As discussed in my September article on Argonaut Gold, the stock was heading into strong resistance at C$2.75, and this was a wise spot to take some profits. The stock is since down 34% in just two months, and this shouldn't be any surprise to investors. A rising gold price or potential for a new bull market is not an excuse to own laggards, and the valuation here was cheap for a reason. Magino is going to take years to build; the company has seen costs skyrocket with a weak year of operations, and remains in the top 25% of highest-cost gold producers in the sector.

Looking at the below daily chart, we have no support until the C$1.40 level, and strong resistance at both $2.45, and C$2.75. I would view any rallies that cannot reclaim the $2.45 level as noise, and opportunities to sell one's position. The stock is now beneath its 200-day moving average (red line), and this zone is likely to provide resistance on any rallies going forward.

To summarize, Argonaut Gold has had an underwhelming year, and the recent quarter hasn't improved things much. While Q4 is set to be the strongest quarter of the year, it still doesn't change the fact that the company is working with margins of barely $300/oz. I see no reason to own a low-grade high-cost producer that has just over-promised on guidance and under-delivered, and the 3-5 year plan is too little, too late, in my opinion. There are twelve to fifteen producers in the sector firing on all cylinders today, and I favor them over a stock that may turn into one of those stocks in 2022-2023. Based on this, I continue to see Argonaut Gold as an Avoid.

