Canadian Pacific's Revenue Growth Is Slowing

Source: BusinessWeek

U.S. railroads have been experiencing stagnant to declining rail traffic for several months. Canadian railroads had avoided the same fate, but that may be changing. Through the first 44 weeks of the year, combined Canadian rail traffic of carloads containers and trailers grew only 0.5% Y/Y. It does not bode well for Canadian Pacific (CP). Its Q3 2019 revenue of $1.98 billion was up 4% Y/Y. Carloads rose 1% Y/Y, while average selling price ("ASP") was up 3%.

In Q3 the company's freight revenue grew 13% Y/Y. Stagnant rail traffic could portend that double digit revenue growth could be a thing of the past. Of the company's nine product groups, six reported positive revenue growth. Grain rose 7% on a 1% decline in volume and 7% increase in ASP. A delayed start to the Canadian grain harvest hurt carloads, but the company made up for it with price hikes. Coal rose 7% on a 6% rise in volume and 1% increase in ASP. Volume was hurt by supply chain challenges during the quarter. Potash was the biggest decliner, down 10% Y/Y. Volume fell by double-digits due to delays in certain contracts that hurt exports.

Total carloads rose only 1% Y/Y with three of the company's product categories experiencing declines.

The issues negatively impacting Potash volume could dissipate at some point. However, rail traffic for the entire Canadian market is slowing and it could great headwinds for Canadian Pacific for the foreseeable future.

The company helped spur revenue growth with average price hikes of 3%. Five of the company's nine product categories experienced a rise in ASP. Canadian Pacific may have to rely on additional price increases if its rail traffic turns negative. If the global economy has peaked then falling rail traffic could soon be a reality.

Best-In-Class Operating Ratio

The Canadian railroads are considered best-in-class in terms of efficiency. Canadian Pacific and Canadian National (CNI) consistently deliver operating ratios below 60%. The U.S. railroads are trying to become more efficient in order to offset headwinds to their top line growth. In Q3 Canadian Pacific reported an operating ratio of 56.1% - a record low for the company. Operating expenses were $1.1 billion, flat Y/Y. Compensation expense of $355 fell 3% Y/Y due to a lower workforce and a decline in stock-based compensation. Fuel expense fell 8% Y/Y due to lower fuel prices. A decrease in these two expense buckets were the primary drivers of the record-low operating expense ratio.

The operating expense ratio was 230 basis points lower than that of the year earlier period. As a result, EBITDA of $1.1 billion, up 9% Y/Y. The EBITDA margin improved 200 basis points to 51%, which explains why EBITDA grew faster than revenue. I expect more cost containment efforts in the future in order to spur the bottom line. This shows that Canadian Pacific has levers to pull if rail traffic turns negative.

Canadian Pacific Remains Overvalued

Canadian Pacific has an enterprise value of $52 billion. It trades at 14x run-rate EBITDA (first nine months EBITDA annualized). The company has delivered consistent earnings growth, which likely explains its robust trading multiple. The days of double-digit revenue growth are likely over. Management may have to make deep cost cuts to grow earnings, which could hurt service levels or employee morale. In my opinion, cost cuts alone do not justify the company's robust trading multiple.

Conclusion

CP is up 12% Y/Y. It has likely benefited from the rise in broader financial markets, yet the stock remains overvalued. Sell CP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.