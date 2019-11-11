AudioCodes' Lack Of Competitive Advantages Is Concerning Given Its Current Valuation

I will concede that AUDC does have a long track record of success that inspires confidence in its ability to keep adapting to its rapidly changing environment.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) has a long history of success. The company was established in 1993 and focused on low bit-rate speech compression technology. Since then, it has evolved into a certified partner of major companies such as Microsoft (MSFT). I believe most of the company's recent success is due to these partnerships. Also, I think that AUDC's stock valuation assumes that revenues and margins are sustainable over the long term. However, there are reasons to doubt this hypothesis. After all, AUDC could lose partners on very short notice, and its margins could compress due to a myriad of different risks. Thus, these risks can quickly derail AUDC's optimistic valuation. This is why I think that AudioCodes is not suitable for a core position in investors' portfolios. At best, it can be a small speculative bet that looks to be reasonably priced.

Successful so far

As previously mentioned, AUDC's long history of success is a testament to management's capability of adapting to a rapidly evolving market. You see, despite intense competitive pressures, AUDC has managed to grow its revenues from $127.5 million in 2012, up to $176.2 million in 2019. As if that wasn't enough, AUDC has also expanded its margins over the past few years. For context, back in 2012, AUDC had operating margins of -2.9%, but that figure is now a solid 9.4% in 2019.

Naturally, these figures are notable because they show AUDC seems to be valued almost as a growth company. For context, AUDC's TTM TEV/EBITDA multiple of 24.6 implies substantial further growth ahead. Thus, it's fair to say that a great deal of the stock's recent rally is due to these favorable factors. But most importantly, AUDC's valuation implies that these circumstances are sustainable over the long term.

Furthermore, there's no denying that over the years, AUDC's financials have only strengthened. You see, since 2012, AUDC has increased its cash and equivalents while simultaneously repaying its debts. Naturally, this was mostly due to AUDC's ever-growing revenues and margins, which resulted in a higher FCF. Moreover, AUDC has also benefited from its low need for capital expenditures (though R&D expenses are much more substantial). For context, since 2012, AUDC's yearly CAPEX hasn't surpassed $2M per year. So it is no surprise that AUDC now enjoys a robust FCF that feeds into a healthy cash position. It's also worth mentioning that AUDC's management seems to be prudent, as it hasn't gone on an acquisition spree or invested substantially on dead-end projects.

Weak competitive profile

Nevertheless, it is worth mentioning that AUDC does have some problems. In particular, I take issue with AUDC's revenue long-term sustainability. After all, a great deal of the company's recent success is mostly due to AUDC being a certified partner of more prominent companies like Microsoft, Genesys, and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thus, it's fair to say that AUDC has been somewhat riding on the coattails of other business giants. Indeed, it seems such companies (like Microsoft) seem to be okay with this arrangement with AUDC, for now.

However, this dynamic does raise some questions regarding AUDC's long-term sustainability. After all, if these partners turned their backs on AUDC, then it'd likely cause a substantial setback for shareholders. In fact, since a good deal of AUDC's revenues are derived from partnerships, the loss of partners could translate into a considerable decline for the stock.

Furthermore, it's also worth having in mind that much of AUDC's valuation depends on its growing margins, as well. However, in my view, there are valid reasons for AUDC's margins to compress. After all, AUDC operates in a highly competitive market. If one of its partners decided to launch its UCaaS solutions, then it would probably put substantial pressure into AUDC's margins.

Moreover, if any of AUDC's partners turned into competitors, then it's likely they could compete at a loss with AUDC. You see, unlike AUDC, these potential competitors have other unrelated business segments that could subsidize temporary losses against AUDC to gain market share. After all, due to their larger size, AUDC's competitors could probably make up for such losses by additional cross-selling opportunities alone. Naturally, if this scenario were to occur, then it'd likely spell disaster for AUDC. Thus, I'd say all of this suggests that AUDC's competitive profile is relatively weak.

Lastly, since AUDC is based in Israel, its operations are also exposed to currency risks. So far, over the past few years, AUDC has been benefiting from relatively benign exchange rates. However, it is also entirely realistic to expect this trend to reverse at some point. After all, that's what markets do. Thus, this is another exogenous factor that could quickly go against AUDC and cause margin compression.

AUDC's outlook can quickly deteriorate

Furthermore, I believe the development of Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) could eventually hurt AUDC's primary market (UCaaS). You see, the solutions being developed in this field overlap with AUDC's current offerings. Naturally, this would also make it attractive for AUDC's partners to change their strategies, which can harm the company's prospects. Moreover, such strategy changes can happen very quickly on very short notice. After all, AUDC doesn't have a substantial backlog of orders, and most of its revenues are billed quarterly.

Thus, if you take a step back, it's clear that AUDC's competitive profile exposes investors to sudden disasters (for example, if one of AUDC's partners decides to terminate its agreement). Also, since CPaaS offers a faster and lower-cost alternative to many other forms of communication (such as UCaaS), it's reasonable to expect that it could put additional pressure on AUDC’s margin over time. This is why I believe that AUDC's long-term sustainability hinges on its continued revenues and margin growth. However, these assumptions have big question marks on them. So, I think that AUDC's base case should be margin erosion over the years, with moderate revenue growth.

AUDC has little upside left in it

Nevertheless, it is worth mentioning AUDC's current trend suggests that the stock still trades at an attractive valuation. After all, if we assume that AUDC's revenues and margins should continue to grow over time, then the stock should have some further upside left in it.

As you can see, my valuation model suggests that AUDC should be priced at roughly $24 per share. This would approximately imply an additional 13% potential upside from the current price levels. However, I must stress that this valuation depends on a long-term assumption of further growth, which, in reality, might not materialize due to AUDC's weak competitive profile. Also, given the previously mentioned risks, I believe that a mere 13% upside is not enough to build a meaningful position in AUDC.

Conclusion

In my view, AUDC does have a long track record of success, which is a testament to its savvy management and ability to adapt. After all, AUDC's market is rapidly changing, and keeping up with it is no small feat. Moreover, AUDC's current trend does suggest that its stock is attractively priced at these levels.

However, as previously mentioned, there are some significant risks concerning the company's long-term competitive profile. After all, the company's partners could end their agreements with AUDC at any moment, margins can suffer for many different reasons, and even currency exchange rates can eventually exert disadvantageous pricing pressures on the company. This is why I believe that AUDC should, at best, be considered as a small position that offers investors exposure to the UCaaS sector. However, I wouldn't feel comfortable holding AUDC as a core position in my portfolio, given its lack of competitive advantages.

