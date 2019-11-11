Value's Value Today

Given the underperformance of Value, there has been a persistent market question about when the factor becomes cheap enough to necessitate an overweight.

The most interesting thing that I have read over the past ten or so days was a post by billionaire hedge fund manager Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management. The fund he co-founded uses versions of the factor investing strategies I have discussed on the site. The founding principals of the firm share roots at the University of Chicago (they in the famed PhD program, and me as a lowly MBA graduate who read about the work they have done over the past two decades).

The recent paper that piqued my interest was entitled: "It's Time for a Venial Value-Timing Sin." While the relative underperformance of Value may make that seem non-controversial, just over two years ago, Asness had published the simply named "Factor Timing is Hard". If factor timing is so hard, why is Asness choosing to "sin a little" by suggesting a tilt towards Value?

As is typical for a firm rooted in academia, Asness and team took a pragmatic approach at attempting to value how cheap the value factor currently is relative to its history. The brief paper focused on three separate measures that showed varying degrees of the current "cheapness" of the factor.

The first was a base approach that looks at a very large universe of U.S. stocks and screens on price-to-book. For regular readers, this analysis used the long Fama-French dataset that stretches back to the 1920s. I covered the "relative value" of high book-to-price stocks in this dataset in a mid-September article entitled "Is It Value's Time?" Leveraging the same dataset, I showed that the rolling 12-year annualized returns for the 30% of the market with the highest book-to-market (Value) had lagged the 30% of the market with the lowest book-to-market (Growth) by the largest amount since a period that covered the Great Depression.

Asness and team looked at this approach through "value spreads". They took this 30% of the market that measured Value and the 30% that measured growth and divided the price-to-book of each cohort by each other. This yield spread method showed that the current valuation has been eclipsed only three times. The tech bubble, briefly during the Global Financial Crisis, and the early 1990s were the only three periods where Value looked as relatively cheap on a price-to-book basis versus growth. In the dataset they used which dates to 1964, Value (as of 8/31/19) was in the 95th percentile of all observations in "cheapness".

The second method that the AQR team used to look at the valuation of Value was a mixture of four widely followed valuation factors. They supplemented price-to-book with price-to-earnings using both trailing and forecasted earnings, and price-to-sales. They used a universe of large and mid-cap stocks and worked to remove the industry skews that can be pervasive in value tilts. Excluding the tech bubble, Value is as cheap as it has been in a dataset that dates to 1981. Of course, with tech stocks dominating in the current market environment, some might counter that tech giants have become monopolies with unique pricing power that justified continued relative outperformance. If a mini tech bubble is still being inflated, Value could continue to underperform.

The third method used the full AQR value factor running their full gamut of intra-industry measurements of value. Again, with data dating to 1981, Value appears as cheap as any period outside of the tech bubble.

Over long-time intervals, Value has produced long-run outperformance versus the broad market. Value appears to be cheap today, but as we have seen over the past couple of years, the factor can also get cheaper. Some might counter that "this time is different". Arguments could be made that in a low growth world, investors are willing to pay more for growth at the expense of value and that the spread between the two should continue to widen. Others might suggest that in a tech-centric world driven by network effects and major platforms that "old economy" stocks just can't keep up.

It is those moments when a factor is out-of-favor that offer the best upside. I have suggested in past articles that Value tends to outperform early in an economic recovery. We are certainly not in that phase of the economic cycle. If you believe that the recent Fed easing can extend the current economic expansion (and I am in that camp), then Value may offer relative outperformance here over the next 6-12 months versus the broad market. I use 6-12 months as a visible investible horizon for a tactical tilt given the fluidity of the current market environment. Like Asness proposes, I am choosing to "sin a little" by increasing my exposure to the Value factor. I own the Invesco S&P 500 Value Value ETF (RPV), the Vangaurd Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), and the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) to express that view.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPV,EFV,VBR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.