Market Volatility Bulletin: The Gap Between S&P Vs. EEM VIX Is Widening Out

The front end of the yield curve looks pretty intimidating for traders in the long-VIX suite. EEM VIX looks more promising.

S&P Q3 earnings feature an impressive beat rate, but the declining earnings should not be cheered - unless investors believe the worst is over.

US stocks are hitting the pause button as the week begins after a rough session in the Asian markets.

Market Intro

CNBC: 9:38AM EST

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are taking a breather from pushing to new all-time highs, largely on the heels of drawdowns in the European (VGK, EWU, EWG) and, more dramatically, the Asian bourses (AAXJ, EWH).

Thoughts on Volatility

The Tweet above is meant to be a conversation starter about wealth taxes. Mr. Housel goes on in the tweet thread to discuss that he does not personally support such a tax, but to claim that some of what we consider to be fair or reasonable stems from context: What are we accustomed to paying?

My view on the matter is that inflation is a wealth tax, as it roughly corresponds to the longtime practice of seignorage, and erodes purchasing power (i.e. wealth). Given that a dollar today buys about 2% what it bought 100 years ago, I'd say we've had a wealth tax in place really since the Federal Reserve was established in 1913.

I don't know enough about Mr. Rosengren, but I must say that at the very least I like what I think I know about him.

When rates were tumbling just a few months back, and others were calling for recession and a need to cut rates, Eric Rosengren took the view that US rates were responding less to economic conditions on the ground, and more moving in sympathy with the results of monetary policy and softness abroad.

He did an interview with CNBC last month that may be worth your while. I enjoy how balanced his views are on the economy. He's willing to acknowledge that US growth has slowed, all while rejecting the notion that monetary policy needs to go into a new rate-reduction phase.

The Boston Fed President also advocates raising capital requirements to help stem speculation and overleveraging in today's low-rate environment. I'm curious as to what readers think of such a policy; for my part, I heartily endorse moves that curtail short-term leveraging due to what might be construed as ill-advised monetary stimulus.

Stocks are churning higher, EPS be darned! While this may at first blush appear to be folly, I think there may be another message to glean.

The supposed "beat rate" for corporations is 75% (revenue beats are at 60%); don't even get me started on that one! So the negative growth that we actually see is better than what analysts were calling for. I suspect the beat rate would look quite different if we were using figures from a year ago.

Perhaps stocks are on the rise despite poor EPS growth because participants collectively believe that the worst is behind us. The comps are supposed to get better easier going forward, and maybe the worst of the saber-rattling as it relates to trade is behind us.

Term Structure

The M1 VX futures contract carries seven full trading days before it expires the following morning (Wednesday, Nov 20).

If spot VIX remains where it is today, we're looking at a 9% dive on that contract over that time stretch. Consider, however, that the VIX sported a low 12-handle at the end of the day on Friday.

Steep contango against a backdrop of an index that is rising in the face of reasonably weak earnings is not a recipe for good health in the long-vol ETPs (VXX, UVXY).

There is another issue that could prove problematic for those taking a long-vol position: implied correlation is actually quite high. For perspective, around this time of year in 2017, implied correlations were down in the high teens/low 20s.

Low correlation was a big part of the story of why vol was so low for that year. Even so, even a drop into the low or mid 30s for an indicator such as this over the next couple weeks would take its toll on the VIX.

ThinkOrSwim

For those looking to trade volatility from the long side, looking to other markets may be your best bet. The gap between S&P VIX and EEM VIX has widened just over the last 3 weeks from about 1.35 points to 5.49 vol points today. That's quite a bit of drift. Note that it didn't take place over a single session, either.

So while SPX VIX has given up the ghost on volatility, the VIX of EEM is at least trying to hang in there.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

I appreciate the synopsis from enigma. It's worth noting that 2017 was to low volatility what late 2008 through early 2009 were to high volatility.

I don't think she was speaking literally, but to be clear, there is all kinds of room to have a nice rally in the SPX (rational or not) alongside "well behaved" volatility, without approaching the extremes of what occurred in that year.

Thank you for reading. Please consider following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.