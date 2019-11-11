Kansas City Southern's Valuation Is Difficult To Justify

Source: thelope.com

Economic expansion since the Financial Crisis of 2008 has been stimulus-induced. Falling rail traffic implies the economy may have peaked. Combined U.S. rail traffic and intermodal units fell 4.4% Y/Y through the first 44 weeks of the year. That does not bode well for railroad operators like Kansas City Southern (KSU). The company reported Q3 revenue of $748 million, up 7% Y/Y. Revenue growth was driven by price hikes; carloads were flat, while average selling price ("ASP") rose 7% Y/Y.

Revenue was spurred by the Chemicals/Petroleum segment which rose 21% Y/Y on a 12% increase in volume and 8% increase in ASP. This followed a 19% increase in revenue in Q2. The segment has benefited from refined product shipments to Mexico related to Energy Reform. According to management, the Mexico Energy Reform revenue exhibited gaudy growth:

As has been the case all year, the Chemical & Petroleum segment was our primary growth driver. Year-over-year third quarter revenue was up 21% on a 12% volume increase. The Mexico Energy Reform revenue grew 71% and a year-over-year volume increase of 59%. We did note, sequential decline in this traffic which was driven primarily by a reduction in LPG shipments, which tend to be influenced by the seasonal and commodity base pricing fluctuations.

Chemical/Petroleum revenue represented 27% of total revenue. As long as Mexico Energy Reform revenue shows outsized growth, then it should continue to spur the company's total revenue. This sets Kansas City Southern apart from other U.S. railroads that are experiencing revenue declines.

Agriculture/Minerals rose by double digits on a 10% rise in carloads and 4% rise in ASP. Demand for grain drove the segment. It could get a further boost as China is expected to restart purchases of U.S. soybeans. Energy fell by double digits due to headwinds for oil. Energy could face more headwinds as E&P in the oil patch continues to stagnate.

The following chart outlines Kansas City Southern's rail traffic. Total carloads were flat Y/Y, a sharp departure from falling rail traffic for the entire industry. Three of the company's six revenue categories experienced a decline in carloads.

Carloads for Chemical/Petroleum and Agriculture/Minerals both grew by double digits. They represented a combined 28% of total carloads. Their growth could continue to mute declines in Energy, Automotive and Intermodal.

Revenue growth was aided by price hikes. Five of the company's six revenue categories reported price increases.

Kansas City Southern's ability to hike prices will likely determine future growth in revenue.

Efficiency Gains Helped

Total operating expenses were $466 million, up 7% Y/Y. Operating costs included a $12 million restructuring charge this quarter. Sans the restructuring charge, operating expenses would have grown about 5%. Compensation and benefits expense grew 9% Y/Y, while purchased services rose only 2%. Kansas City Southern's operating ratio came in at 63%, a 200 basis point improvement over that of the year earlier period. The biggest gains came in purchased services (down 100 basis points) and fuel (down 100 basis points). Chemical/Petroleum and Agriculture/Minerals segments tend to have longer hauls, allowing the company to improve its efficiency on fuel and other operating costs. As these segments grow, there could be more opportunities for efficiency gains. Such efficiency gains alleviate the need to make deep cost cuts or sacrifice service levels to grow EBITDA.

The fall out was that EBITDA of $381 million grew 8% Y/Y, outpacing the 7% growth in revenue. Growth in EBITDA was impressive given the headwinds faced by the overall railroad industry. The question remains, "Can shipments to Mexico continue to offset potential weakness in other segments?"

Hard To Justify KSU's Valuation

KSU has an enterprise value of $18 billion and trades at 13x run-rate EBITDA (first nine months EBITDA annualized). Its rising shipments to Mexico remain a moat. However, rail traffic for the entire industry is falling and could eventually stymie the company's other segments. Given that backdrop, 13x EBITDA appears too robust for a company whose operations are cyclical in nature.

Conclusion

Kansas City Southern's financial performance is impressive vis-à-vis other railroads. However, the stock is overvalued. Sell KSU.

