RingCentral: The Moat Is Getting Stronger

RingCentral has had a great FY 2019 so far. Subscription revenues grew at mid-30% YoY as of Q3. Contact Center solution also picked up major traction.

RingCentral (RNG) continues its solid run in FY 2019 with another outperformance in Q3. Aside from beating all the estimates, the company also recorded a $233.35 million of quarterly revenue, which represents a record-high guidance beat by ~5%.

We maintain our bullish position in RingCentral. The long-term outlook appears very solid, particularly driven by the company's increasing overall moat strength as a result of its strategic partnerships with AT&T and Avaya. Meanwhile, the demand for UCaaS (Unified Communications-as-a-Service) platform continues to drive adoptions of RingCentral's mid-market and enterprise solutions across some maturing verticals. With a 34% top-line growth YoY across the board, the company has also not shown any signs of slowing down.

In the competition landscape, RingCentral competes with other first-time UCaaS players such as 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Vonage (NYSE:VG) and also legacy system players such as Comcast (CMCSA) and Cisco (CSCO).

Given the primary nature of telephony communication demand, we believe that there are more untapped opportunities beyond the estimated $61.9 billion UCaaS market. RingCentral's largest market has been the SMB market where the greenfield demand for telephony communication is primarily addressed by UCaaS/cloud-based services.

The enterprise market, on the other hand, is also interesting due to the higher vendor lock-in effect that creates a strong moat. As RingCentral penetrates the enterprise market further and increases the adoption of its contact center UCaaS, the company will need to overcome a key obstacle. The bulk of the work in converting enterprise companies into clients will involve a company-wide digital transformation to replace the legacy phone system offering for the most part. In that sense, the cost and operational burden to enter such a market are relatively also high. Consequently, the strategic partnerships with AT&T and Avaya will allow RingCentral to directly access their enterprise client base and to efficiently retain them.

Strengthening the moat: strategic partnerships with Avaya and deepening the relationship with AT&T

The key highlights in Q3 were RingCentral's strategic partnership with Avaya and extended relationship with AT&T. We believe that these enterprise-focused deals are major moat-enhancing moves. The former will allow RingCentral to immediately tap into Avaya's global install base. Consequently, the latter will allow RingCentral to extend its footprints in the domestic enterprise market.

With the partnerships, RingCentral will not only diversify its revenue channel but also raise its clients' switching costs by up-selling and moving upmarket. As of Q3, RingCentral generated almost 91% of its subscription revenue from RingCentral Office solution, which targets the regular business needs of an end-to-end VoIP solution. Avaya's dominance in the hosted enterprise contact center market globally also means that RingCentral now has strategic access to Avaya's massive install base where it can directly market its RingCentral cloud-based Contact Center solution.

Ultimately, RingCentral will receive instant exposure to the growing UCaaS demand across 180 countries that Avaya has already been in. Historically, RingCentral has always focused on North America, where it generates 95% of its revenue. Considering Avaya's know-how and global presence, we see the partnership as a lower-risk approach to unlock the rest of the $50 billion TAM opportunities abroad and also to diversify RingCentral's revenue geographically.

Risk and Valuation

Our view is that the cloud-based VoIP communication is a massively fragmented market where a lot of competitors can coexist with roughly similar offerings given the relatively mid-to-high switching cost. In the long term, we see a potential disruption danger from Zoom (ZM), wherein the company's viral marketing tactics and cross-platform video conferencing technology innovation are superior to most of the competitors we see, including RingCentral. As it stands, Zoom's dominance in video conferencing today will limit RingCentral's potential upside in that area.

Compared to its peers in the VoIP communication market, RingCentral's superiority in both gross profit margin and revenue growth have set the stock to trade at a much higher premium with a 16.32 TTM P/S. Its peers, such as Five9 (FIVN) and 8x8, trade at 11.7 and 4.94 TTM P/S respectively.

With such a profile, RingCentral is certainly not cheap, though its strong moat and fundamentals should justify the stock as a solid long-term buy. Considering the unchanged TTM P/S of 16.32, outstanding shares of ~82.97 million, and the expected FY 2019 revenue of $889.52 million, we are setting a conservative price target of ~$175 per share by the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.