Avalara: Better Price For Better Results

I've had my eye on Avalara (AVLR), a software platform focused on sales tax compliance, for quite some time - but as an expensive cloud stock, there were few opportunities to buy it. The tectonic shift that has occurred in SaaS stock valuations over the past two months, however, has rendered some previously unbuyable software companies at newly attractive valuations. This is especially true as many software companies have been collateral damage and punished for the decelerating growth of other competitors, even though they haven't shown any deceleration themselves.

This couldn't be any more applicable to Avalara. The stock is down ~25% from peak values notched in August, even though the company's performance since then has only continued to improve:

I like where Avalara is headed. The run-up in share prices this year reflects the fact that Avalara's revenue growth rates have massively increased since last year. Increased complexity around sales taxes, particularly for e-commerce companies since last year's Wayfair (W) Supreme Coutr decision, has vastly widened the need for compliance tools like Avalara - especially for smaller businesses without well-built tax and accounting departments.

Avalara is also looking closely at opportunities overseas, recognizing that much of its SMB-oriented customer base lacks the sophistication to handle cross-border tax issues. Here's some helpful commentary from CEO Scott McFarlane's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call that details some of the company's international plans:

Every country is different and governments around the world are deploying technology in unique and fascinating ways to increase the enforcement of their tax policies and reduce fraud and revenue gaps. There are many different tax and trade regulations, things like e-invoicing, real-time authorization, live reporting, split payments, fiscal representation requirements and so forth. Avalara's cloud platform is uniquely positioned to adapt quickly to these changing technology requirements and environments."

In my view, Avalara's future is much brighter than it's ever been - though its share price has slid continuously since August. At its current share price around $71, Avalara has a market cap of $5.46 billion. After we net off the $446.6 million of cash on Avalara's balance sheet, we are left with an enterprise value of $5.01 billion.

For the next fiscal year (FY20), Wall Street analysts are expecting an average of 25% y/y revenue growth to $468.9 million, based on this year's consensus revenue expectation of $374.9 million. Against this consensus FY20 revenue estimate, Avalara is trading at a valuation of 10.7x EV/FY20 revenues. In my view, given the company's most recent trends (>40% y/y revenue growth in each of the last two quarters, with near-term tailwinds in international opportunity), I think a 30% y/y growth rate in FY20 to $488 million is more likely, which implies a current valuation of 10.3x EV/FY20 estimated revenues.

While certainly not cheap, I think there's plenty of opportunity for upside for Avalara (which has historically traded at valuation multiples in the low-mid teens) as a differentiated product with few competitors (there's Quickbooks, but its tax compliance features aren't as complete as Avalara's) and secular tailwinds as shifts in both domestic and international tax regimes require companies to think more strategically about tax compliance. Stay long here and be on the lookout for a buying opportunity.

Q3 download

Let's now dive deeper into Avalara's most recent quarterly results. The company's earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Avalara 3Q19 results Source: Avalara 3Q19 earnings press release

Revenues grew 41% y/y to $98.5 million (negatively impacted only slightly from the company's recent switch to ASC 606 accounting), absolutely crushing Wall Street's estimates for $93.1 million in revenues (+33% y/y growth) by an eight-point margin, one of the best revenue beats in the software sector this quarter. Wall Street was clearly expecting last quarter's revenue growth (43% y/y, accelerating five points from 38% y/y in Q1) to be a fluke, but it rather looks like >40% y/y growth is here to stay.

Avalara's outperformance is a function of both the tax environment as well as better execution. Management continues to note that the company is driving plenty of new adopters through shifting U.S. tax laws. As of October 1, Avalara points out that 33 states and Washington DC have so-called "marketplace facilitator" tax laws, with more states expected to adopt the same. Per CEO McFarlane's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call, here's how Avalara fits in:

This makes compliance especially difficult because the sellers have to determine which transactions are covered by marketplaces and which are not, state-by-state. Because of our many integrations and aggregation capabilities, Avalara helps navigate the maze of state-specific requirements. We recognize that at its core, this process requires clean data management, a problem that we can solve. At this stage, it would be a Herculean task to manage this process manually and Avalara has the right set of tools to ease this burden."

But aside from just secular tailwinds from a shifting tax environment, Avalara is also executing well against its market opportunity. In particular, Avalara has recently increased its focus on partnerships, both from a technical and sales perspective. Broadening the number of Avalara resellers opens the door to many potential new customers, and the more professional services/onboaring work that Avalara can offload to third-party service providers, the better Avalara's margins can become.

Avalara has also found success in retaining and upselling its customer base. Net revenue retention hit 113% this quarter, an all-time high that's two points better than Q2 and eight points better than the year-ago Q3. It's important to note that many other software companies have noted difficulties in maintaining net revenue retention rates. Companies like New Relic (NEWR) and Zendesk (ZEN), for example, have seen their market values plummet primarily due to declining net retention trends.

Figure 2. Avalara net retention rate trends Source: Avalara 3Q19 earnings press release

It's worth noting as well that Avalara added 810 net new customers in the quarter to end at 11,240 total customers, its strongest-ever quarter for net new adds (last quarter the company added 730 customers).

But Avalara isn't just a growth story - the company's strength has also translated into bottom-line performance. In particular, we note that the company has achieved tremendously improved sales efficiency (like most SaaS companies, sales and marketing expenses are Avalara's largest expense category), especially as the company has broader its partner efforts to reduce its own inside sales costs. Pro forma sales and marketing expenses of $37.6 million represented 38% of revenues, versus 57% of revenues in the year-ago quarter.

Pro forma operating losses, meanwhile, shrunk to just -$2.2 million, representing a near-breakeven operating margin of -2.2%, eleven points better than -13.2% in the year-ago quarter. At the same time, Avalara also turned a positive free cash flow of $3.6 million this quarter, versus a loss of the same magnitude in the year-ago quarter:

Figure 3. Avalara FCF Source: Avalara 3Q19 earnings press release

The company's pro forma EPS of -$0.01 also smashed Wall Street's expectations for -$0.09.

How should investors react?

In a nutshell, Avalara is offering much better results at a much better price. Its growth rates are sticking stubbornly above >40% y/y, making consensus estimates calling for 25% y/y growth in the next fiscal year look paltry in comparison (and leaving plenty of room for upward revision, which tends to drive stock prices upward). And at a time when Wall Street is becoming more cautious on SaaS companies' margins, Avalara is also driving vastly improved operating margins and cash flow.

Future growth drivers aren't lacking either. The company has huge opportunities to simplify cross-border tax compliance and increase its international revenue opportunity, and its nascent traction with reseller partners has already proven successful. Stay long here and look for a well-timed buying opportunity.

