Occidental Petroleum: 7.5% Growing Yield From Oversold E&P Oil Company

Picking up out of favor stocks for large yields requires an iron stomach and patience. Very rarely do you end up buying at the exact bottom and very rarely does the market decide to turnaround just because you joined the bullish camp. But in the long run it is a rewarding exercise. Today we look at another former blue-chip that has been bruised and battered as commodity producers are being left on the wayside. We are referring to integrated oil company, Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Currently, it yields 7.5%.

A brief history of overreaching

OXY proposed to buy Anadarko Petroleum (APC) for a total of $57 billion, including assumed debt, a price that was definitely higher than we would have liked. Stock markets have a way of continuing their sentiment trends. Near tops, even the most atrocious deals are celebrated and the acquirer and the acquired company, both, go up in price. At the bottom, even the most sound business deals are puked on and the acquiring companies are punished relentlessly.

Occidental believes its proposal is superior both financially and strategically for Anadarko’s shareholders, creating a global energy leader with the scale and geographic diversification to drive growth and deliver compelling value and returns to the shareholders of both companies. The combined company will be uniquely positioned to leverage Occidental’s demonstrated operational and technical expertise, producing greater anticipated synergies than Anadarko’s pending transaction. The 50-50 cash and stock transaction is valued at $57 billion, based on Occidental’s closing price on April 23, 2019, including the assumption of net debt and book value of non-controlling interest.

Source: OXY press release

Thus it follows that when we did get a bad deal from OXY to buy APC at an expensive price ($38/barrel of proved reserves), the market did not appreciate it in the current hostile environment for E&P companies.

While there are many who defend the deal, we are not among them. To us OXY did overpay and buy an expensive asset at the wrong time. But nonetheless we think OXY is worth buying here. We go over our rationale below.

How much did OXY overpay

The chase for APC went on over a couple of years. OXY broke down this timeline after the acquisition finally closed.

Source: OXY presentation

On an enterprise value basis, OXY bid a premium of about $15 billion for APC. While most oil and gas stocks were trading cheap at the time, APC was one that in our opinion was actually close to fair value. Hence the $15 billion premium was essentially an overpayment. But the market has punished OXY to that point and beyond. The market cap of the standalone company (new shares issued in APC transaction are not yet reflected here), has fallen by more than $24 billion from the peak.

In other words, the market has more than discounted the overpayment. At this point, there is a lot of catch-up upside just based on pre-acquisition valuations.

How this can get better

The stock is at a 14 year low, despite management vowing to continue the current, rather hefty, dividend. In our analysis of the overpriced deal we assumed zero synergies and assumed an average of $50/barrel oil. Considering that the stock price is even below that fair value, is suggestive that the market is pricing in a virtual disaster in terms of commodity prices. That is the precise moment we want to buy.

Additionally, there are some big upside catalysts here. We are well aware of management chronically talking about synergies and upside. But we have to admit that there is some potential synergies considering the huge overlap in Permian Basin where OXY and APC assets are located.

Source: OXY presentation

OXY does not need to deliver all of this for the deal to create value from this share price. For example, if management can deliver even half of the $3.5 billion of annual synergies promised, the fair value of the stock expands from $50 to $60. Again we are modeling this just at $50/barrel oil.

Dividend sustainability

OXY has stressed that the dividend maintenance is a top priority but it is of course beholden to commodity prices and the current leverage increase has made the price of oil even more important. Looking forward past 2020, OXY believes it can get cover the dividend and the capex at $50/barrel. Now this assumes the big synergies it has promised.

Source: OXY presentation

At the same time OXY has said it will grow production by 5% a year. So considering the two together, we think OXY can maintain the dividend with a flattish production profile at $50/barrel. There are lots of moving parts to this number and OXY's own realized prices net of transportation costs can fluctuate a lot. The company did emphasize its commitment to the dividend in the second quarter conference.

The two highest priorities will remain unchanged and those are first to maintain our low cost production base, and second, to sustainably grow our dividend per share. We've kept these two highest priorities for more than 17 years. And currently, our next priority is to deleverage. While we expect to achieve this through asset sales, we want to assure you that we will shift cash from our capital program to debt reduction if we are not meeting our internal divestiture targets. However, with that said, we do expect to our asset sales will meet our targets, which will enable us to grow our production by 5%. We won't resume share repurchases until our deleveraging goal is complete. As Cedric highlighted, we can and will protect our dividend in the event of any potential commodity price pressures, including, during the transition phase of our integration. In 2020, if we are in a low $40 dollar WTI price environment, we will be able to cover our dividend with hedges in place, and keep production flat with capital spending of $4.8 billion while remaining cash flow neutral. In 2021, our break even position gets back down to $40 WTI with an unhedged position. And as we continue to grow cash, it will drop below $40 WTI. We're confident in our plan because we have the track record to back it up, we completed a similar program in the second quarter of 2018 and finished six months earlier than originally planned. As you may have heard us say before in the downturn when others chose to cut or eliminate their dividends or pay a script, we executed a breakeven plan to continue to grow and strengthen our dividend. We did not reduce our dividend then, and our robust cash flow generation will protect and grow our dividend now and going forward.

Source: OXY Q2-2019 Conference Call

From our perspective for OXY to comfortably manage to cover the dividend would require prices to average near $55/barrel. We also say that as OXY is likely to be in hurry to deleverage having been thrown down 3 notches on the ratings scale by S&P from A to BBB. Even that outlook is contingent on achieving its asset sales and de-leveraging as promised. So based on that we think OXY would want to get the de-leveraging going sooner rather than later. Based on our outlook of at least $60/barrel average oil over the next 5 years, we see OXY as a safe pick for maintaining their dividend. If on the other hand you believe that Brent oil will average under $50/barrel, which would imply WTI under $45/barrel, we would recommend that you avoid the stock as there may be much more pain to have. We would not bet against the company though as it found a way to actually push through dividend increases in 2015 and 2016 as oil prices collapsed.

Source: Nasdaq

What about the near term?

While OXY has shown targets for 2021, the near term outlook has been solidified with active hedging.

Source: OXY presentation

OXY has hedged using costless 3 way collars. The collars used essentially have a bought put ($55/barrel), a sold call ($74.09/barrel) and a sold put ($45/barrel). The bought puts costs as much as the sum of the sold calls and sold puts resulting in a costless hedge. By creating this hedge, OXY is expressing its view that Brent Oil will likely fluctuate in the range of $45-$74.09. In the range of $45-$55/barrel OXY gets a fixed price of $55/barrel. At prices above $55/barrel OXY will get the Brent price right up till $74.09 which will be the cap. On the downside, at prices below $45/barrel, OXY will get Brent minus $10/barrel. This is a sound hedge which allows decent upside participation reducing downside potential.

Deleveraging has gone on full swing

Since the Anadarko deal closed in early August, OXY has made the right moves and plenty of strategic deals have already been completed. The key ones here are the definitive agreements to sell all African assets for $8.8 billion and completion of the $3.9 billion sale of Mozambique LNG Stake to Total (TOT). It has also gotten funds from its Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) stake sales for approximately $650 million. Additional deals worth $1 billion should be completed before year end. OXY has disposed these assets in a hurry and in an environment where oil and gas is exceptionally disliked. It has definitely not received top dollar for them but the deals are serving the purpose of deleveraging the strained balance sheet and the lower prices knock off about 5% of potential upside in the stock.

Conclusion

We think oil will average over $60/barrel and that will be the minimum required to balance supply and demand. As such we think OXY is a strong buy at current prices and is worth at least $60/share. While the stock may ultimately move even higher, Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) preferred stake which was done as part of the financing for the APC deal came with call options on OXY stock at $62.50/share. Those are highly dilutive and they will likely cap upside on moderate oil price moves. At the same time, we are certain that the shrewd investor who goes by the name Warren Buffett, would have not asked for these if he did not see the oil cycle turning after years of battering for the E&P names. We would buy OXY for the dividend, half now and half into year end and enjoy the delicious 7.5% yield.

