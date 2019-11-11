HubSpot: The More It Falls, The More I Buy

Still, HubSpot has done plenty of work in expanding its TAM beyond its core marketing app. The company is focusing on becoming a platform for its customers' go-to-market operations.

Investors balked at the company's in-line guidance in Q4, which ay have been caused by slower-than-expected hiring in Q3.

As markets continue inching higher and growth stocks continue to regain traction after a poor October, it's becoming harder and harder to find bargains, especially in the tech sector. Thankfully, not all opportunities are lost. In particular, I see a strong buying opportunity in HubSpot (HUBS), a CRM application that focuses on inbound sales (as in, marketing to customers that have already taken action on your brand, versus direct outside sales).

HubSpot recently released strong third-quarter results, but failed to see any appreciation in its stock price. Instead, investors focused on the company's fourth-quarter guidance, where an in-line revenue forecast pointed to mild deceleration. Rather than focus on HubSpot's guidance (which has historically trended on the conservative side), however, I'm enthused by HubSpot's cratering valuation at the same time as the company is building a wider TAM.

HubSpot's market is broadening

Year to date, HubSpot has virtually wiped out all of its gains. While the S&P 500 is up more than 20% so far, HubSpot is up only half that. We have to wonder if investors are evaluating this business in the right way: despite growing scale, HubSpot has managed to hold on to its >30% y/y growth rates (thus still classifying it as a "high growth" stock) while also continuously growing its operating margins and free cash flow. Its balanced financial profile is especially critical at a time when investors are more careful around loss-leading startups.

Perhaps the most encouraging signal about HubSpot at the moment is its ambition to broaden itself into a platform. Yes, perhaps the word "platform" has been a bit of a buzzword lately, but essentially what HubSpot means is this. Originally, HubSpot started out as a single-application company (as most tech startups do), focusing on marketing solutions for inbound customers. This worked well as HubSpot gained differentiation over other popular CRM tools, such as Salesforce.com's (CRM) Sales Cloud. More recently, however, HubSpot has extended its product capabilities into a sales application as well as a customer service module, allowing it to become a broader "suite" of tools. See the company's offering set (taken from a snapshot of HubSpot's website) below:

Figure 1. HubSpot offerings Source: HubSpot.com

In addition to having three fully-fleshed cloud apps now, HubSpot has also built up an ecosystem of third-party applications (similar to how most large SaaS companies like Salesforce and Workday (WDAY) have strengthened their own ecosystems) to enrich its own product experience. The company' vision is to become a complete "platform" for its customers' go-to-market operations.

Here's some useful commentary from CEO Brian Halligan's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call that details HubSpot's product roadmap and development:

I want to tell you a little bit about how I see HubSpot these days. In 2018, we added a lot of products and filled out the suite. This move from a marketing application company to a suite is paying off as our customers are branching out and allowing us to create more value for them over time [...] Our customers put a lot of trust in HubSpot as it's the system that runs their front office. We want to reward that trust with an awesome suite of applications for them. Over the next couple of years, I expect that suite will get better and better, and will ultimately have a couple of additional hubs added to it. What makes our suite stand out in the marketplace is that it's consumer-grade on the front end and enterprise-grade on the back end. But HubSpot can't live on suites alone. The reality is that a typical mid-market customer leans heavily on our applications, but also has about 40 other SaaS applications in their business. Our goal is to enable our customers to create a disruptive customer experience for their customers by orchestrating all those applications in their go-to market. We want to move from a suite company to a platform company."

The chart below also helps to illustrate HubSpot's plans:

Figure 2. HubSpot product transition Source: HubSpot Q3 earnings deck

One single guidance mishap does not trample the bullish story

What's clear is that HubSpot's continued innovation and diversification of its product offering has built up its TAM. As a result, I view it as somewhat short-sighted to all over a single quarter's disappointing guidance.

Figure 3. HubSpot guidance update Source: HubSpot Q3 earnings release

As seen in the snapshot above, HubSpot is guiding to $180.3-$181.3 million in revenues next quarter representing 26% y/y growth (five points of deceleration from this quarter's growth rate), and on par at the midpoint against Wall Street's expectations of $180.8 million.

How believable is this guidance, though? For Q3, HubSpot had originally guided to 27% y/y revenue growth, only to come in five points stronger. The deceleration that both HubSpot and Wall Street have expected just haven't materialized. With a company like HubSpot that routinely sets its own bar low, I'd take the guidance with a grain of salt.

Q3 download

Let's now dig deeper into HubSpot's third-quarter results:

Figure 4. HubSpot Q3 earnings results Source: HubSpot Q3 earnings release

As previously noted, revenues grew 32% y/y to $173.6 million, only decelerating one point versus last quarter's 33% y/y growth rate and coming in significantly higher than the company's own growth forecast of 27% y/y and Wall Street's expectations of $168.8 million (+28% y/y). Note also that FX movements were a headwind to HubSpot; in constant currency, its revenue growth would have been one point stronger at 33% y/y.

Kathryn Bueker, HubSpot's CFO, also noted that Billings growth kept pace with revenue growth, up 30% y/y in constant currency. With the company billing at a >30% y/y rate, it's difficult to see FX-neutral revenue growth sinking far below 30% - which is what both HubSpot's guidance and consensus estimates would suggest. HubSpot also achieved tremendous growth overseas, with international revenues growing 46% y/y on a constant currency basis and making up 40% of total revenues, up three points relative to 3Q18.

HubSpot also achieved signficant profitability gains as well. We especially note the shrinkage of HubSpot's professional services revenue (3.7% of HubSpot's revenue mix this quarter versus 4.8% in the year-ago quarter) as a positive signal, as HubSpot performs professional services below cost. This has helped to boost HubSpot's GAAP gross margin to a sky-high 80.8%, up 30bps from the year-ago quarter.

Muted increases in sales and marketing spend (helped partially by slower hiring) also boosted the company's operating margins. This quarter, pro forma operating margins (primarily excluding stock comp) rose 170bps to 6.1%, up from 4.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 5. HubSpot operating margin trends Source: HubSpot Q3 earnings release

The company's pro forma EPS of $0.32 also blasted past Wall Street's estimates of $0.24 with 33% upside, while free cash flow more than doubled to $6.7 million. Year to date, free cash flow has grown 55% y/y and notched a respectable 8.3% FCF margin. Most comparable SaaS companies that are still growing north of 30%, by comparison, are still burning cash.

Figure 6. HubSpot FCF Source: HubSpot Q3 earnings release

Valuation and key takeaways

At present share prices around $141, HubSpot carries a market cap of $6.05 billion. After netting out a cash-rich balance sheet that has $1.01 billion in cash and $335 million in debt, we arrive at an enterprise value of $5.38 billion.

Let's say that HubSpot can generate 25% y/y growth in the next fiscal year, versus expected FY19 revenues of $669.5 million (based on the midpoint of HubSpot's fourth-quarter guidance). This is a fairly conservative growth forecast given that constant currency Billings came in at 30% y/y - nevertheless, this gets us to an FY20 revenue outlook of $836.9 million (about 1% higher than Wall Street consensus at $829.2 million, per Yahoo Finance).

This puts HubSpot's current valuation at an incredibly modest 6.4x EV/FY20 revenues. For a company that is still currently growing revenue and billings at a >30% y/y clip, has ambitions to become a fully-fledged platform solution for sales and marketing teams, and is consistently growing margins and cash flow, I'd say the risk-reward profile favors HubSpot's bulls at the moment. Stay long here and buy the dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUBS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.