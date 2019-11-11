Perion Network Search Business Revival Is Here To Stay

What's more, we believe that the bad performance of their ad business is more than priced in, the shares seem very cheap to us.

Doubts linger about their ad business, which suffered another dismal quarter but behind the scenes, there are many things going on in an effort to reverse this.

The company's search business revival can no longer be denied, and this is producing significant amounts of cash and profits.

We bought 2500 shares of Perion Network (PERI) at $5.25 for the SHU portfolio on November 7, 2019. We believe the shares are a bargain.

In a previous article we hesitated taking a position in Perion Network (PERI). While we recognize that the company has revamped its search business, turned around its finances and the shares are cheap, there was a remnant of uncertainty remaining.

Basically, the company has two businesses, search and advertising. Search was supposed to wither while the future of the company was expected to be their ad business.

It didn't turn out that way as the company revamped its search business on the back of new solutions and a lucrative cooperation deal with Microsoft (MSFT), but its ad business is still struggling, exactly the opposite of what was expected to happen.

Our uncertainty in the previous quarter basically pertained to the following; could the renaissance of their search business last and can they turn around their ad business?

The risk for investors, despite cheap valuation and stellar financial results, was that both questions might have to be answered negatively. Do we know more after Q3 results?

Well, yes. The resurgence in search looks very much here to stay, from the latest IR presentation (not yet including Q3 figures):

Q3 showed more of the same, with another 43% y/y growth quarter in search, producing $44.2M in revenues (67% of total and up from $42.3M in Q2), the company is obviously doing something right here. Here's what's driving this (PR):

a 43% increase in Search and other revenues as a result of additional new publishers, higher RPMs and an increased number of unique searches.

The fundament of the renaissance of their search business was led in 2017 and had several components:

The strategic alliance with Microsoft's Bing.

New products, like its API business (automatic onboarding of publishers) now already contributing 10% of search revenue.

Better extraction of insights from the data (now 30M searches a day, that's definitely big data), increasing RPM.

This isn't done yet by any means as the company is about to launch a joint solution with Microsoft, basically merging their technology (Q3CC):

We have created a virtuous circle where volume translates into quality and the unique searches we provide to Bing are providing insight to our customers. This dynamic is, not only positioning to attract higher quality publisher partners and expand our addressable market but is a key differentiator that provide a dynamic for sustainable value. Microsoft is pleased with the success that has resulted from the close collaboration. As a result, we're actively working on innovating the partnership in bold new ways. And in the fourth quarter, we are expect to launch our first codeveloped application with them.

It looks to us as the resurgence in their search business is very much here to stay.

Advertisement business

The introduction of their Synchronized Digital Branding platform, which required both considerable investment and efforts to educate the market is not yet producing the results management hoped it would.

It's early days, and management argued that educating the market requires more effort. This does distinguish the company from the competition though, which focus on separate ad units (display, search and social).

The company offers an integrated approach following the customer through different media, it is aligning the advertisement journey with the consumer journey in a synchronized way (basically the consumer being followed by similar ads on different media). At the core is its December 2015 acquisition of Undertone, from the IR presentation:

It's also a more high-end solution, from the Q3CC:

This commoditization is something that we are avoid of playing it, and we are very much targeting luxury brands that are looking for quality, brand safety. Yes, we are more expensive than others in the market, but we're delivering way, way greater results.

The one way to convince customers is to provide them with KPIs showing that this approach delivers better results and there are early signs this is working (Q3CC):

And based on the initial response from our first customer -- paid customer and large customer that we are discussing it, we have all but being very, very optimistic on this effort

Of course that remains to be seen, but in order to being able to follow that consumer journey around, they added Pinterest and Amazon, from the PR:

MakeMeReach now empowers clients to bring together into a holistic platform the power of all the dominant social channels. Together with Google search advertising — the totality of its offer maximizes cross-channel campaign performances. This unified platform is made possible by the deep partnership between MakeMeReach and its sister company, Undertone, Perion’s platform for cross-platform Synchronized Digital Branding.

Amazon has an open API so basically anyone can put ad campaigns on their platform, but this is rapidly increasing in size so it's another important channel (Q3CC):

So the next to come, by the way, is in the marketplace, is integration with Amazon, which we definitely see it as a very important element, especially, for those e-commerce journey that are at least 1/3 of the campaigns that we are doing.

As we discussed last time, they added a partnership with Alphonso for the CTV channel (PR):

Cross-screen Synchronized Digital Branding now possible through connection of Alphonso’s Video AI-driven user-level TV viewing data and Undertone’s publisher platform and breakthrough digital ad creative

But in the meantime, revenues from the ad business were still down considerably in Q3 (-18% y/y) even if the decline is slowing froma pretty scary 35.9% in Q2. Management is still attributing this to:

Deliberately seeking higher margin business and establishing long-term partnerships, rather than going for a quick buck (and indeed management claims their gross margin in their ad business increased in Q3).

Educating customers about the change in their platform, the "following the customer journey" through media stuff.

So considerable caution is still warranted, not withstanding management optimism. There is the prospect of a full new product platform for H1 next year and we have a feeling that is also holding up some customers.

There are also the market impulses from the election and the Olympic Games, but we understand investors might take a wait and see approach here.

Cash

The company generates substantial amounts of cash (after the collapse in 2015), which has enabled it to rapidly deleverage, with cash now standing at $52M and debt at just $19M. The following graph doesn't include the latest quarter, but it's rather illustrative of what is going on:

This cash bonanza will enable the company to acquire small solutions providers that complement their capabilities, like they did with the Captain Growth acquisition.

Valuation

Quite frankly, we find the valuation of the shares puzzling, they seem too cheap to us:

Analyst expect an EPS of $0.36 this year rising to $0.51 next, which gives the shares an forward earnings multiple of just 10.

Conclusion

We think by now doubts about the sustainability of their search business should largely evaporate. Apart from that, it's a very profitable business and generating lots of cash.

The cash has enabled the company to rapidly deleverage, and they now have a nice war chest for acquisitions, management says there are numerous targets.

Doubts will remain about their ad business, but this is more than priced in and imagine what a turnaround, perhaps on their new platform launch in H1 next year could do for the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PERI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.