Beware And Prepare To Add To Gold Nest

When it touches $1,441 and there is a buy signal, it activates the mean of $1,479 as the first target.

Since the bottom in August of last year, gold has been moving up to the $1,566 high at the end of August/September. The Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) produces the average price on a daily basis, which we use for day trading. It also produces weekly and monthly averages, as well as a Fibonacci structure of five levels: two levels above and two levels below the mean.

Weekly Numbers

Since the low in August 2018 to the recent high at $1,566, the Fib Trend Lines gives us three trend lines of support. The market on Friday closed below the first level of support. If we include the Fibonacci Retracement from the low that we made in May to the recent $1,566 high, we get a 38.2% retracement at $1,459.50, which matches very closely where the market closed. It has accomplished the 38.2% retracement but closed below the first level of support. So, it is giving a mixed signal. It has also come down to what I include in the analysis as down-flag formation support from the highs we made at $1,566 to the first low that was made around $1,464. We have come down to test $1,459/$1,460, which broke the previous low of $1,464.

If we look at the VC PMI as we come into next week, it has identified that the weekly average price is $1,479. The artificial intelligence of the automated algorithm that we run on TradeStation in C++, the trend momentum is bearish because it closed below the average price of $1,479. Your stop on a reversal of the trend momentum will be two closes above $1,479, which would reverse the bearish trend momentum to neutral, and a second close turns it bullish.

As we come into next week, $1,441 to $1,419 identifies where we can potentially see buyers come into the market and demand accumulation. You should be alert that the buy 1 (B1) $1,441 level has a 90% chance of the market reverting back up to the mean of $1,479. The reversion is a 95% chance if the market goes down to $1,419, which is the buy 2 (B2) level.

The Bollinger Band is just below that level of $1,419. There is a 50% Fibonacci retracement at $1,426.50 and a maximum Golden Ratio retracement of 61.8% at $1,393.50.

It looks like the area of $1,441 to $1,419 is well supported because it seems to fit into this completion area between the Fibonacci trend line support and the VC PMI levels of demand.

With the rhetoric that is in the media about the trade war, it is difficult to trade based on that fundamental. I suggest that you tune out that noise and focus on what the market is telling us. The market is telling us that regardless of any fundamentals, this big down move can reverse just as quickly as we came down.

The weekly moving average is $1,479. B1 is $1,441. Either the market is going to come down to $1,441 and give you a new setup. When it touches $1,441, there is a buy trigger that activates the mean of $1,479 as the first target. If it closes above the mean, it activates $1,501 to $1,539, the Sell 1 and Sell 2 levels. If $1,539 is broken, then we may test the yearly highs of $1,566.

With the VC PMI AI, you don't have to analyze the market. All you have to do is watch the market and see what it does, and then respond accordingly.

To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.