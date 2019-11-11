Airgain: Optimizing The Capital Structure Should Be A No-Brainer

AIRG is at least worth $16.00 per share. It could be worth $20.00 if it optimizes its capital structure.

Airgain is a leader in the antenna industry and has the right partnerships and patents to rip the benefits of the exploding industry of autonomous cars and IoT.

Source: Fox59.com

On November 7th, Airgain Inc. (AIRG) released its 3Q19 results. This is the first full quarter under the management of the new CEO, Jacob Suen. In this article, I will provide the main points regarding the results and some of the items that were neglected during the call that I think AIRG should address. If you would like to understand more about the company and my initial thesis, I would recommend you to read my previous article.

Operational Update

At first sight, the results looked "okay" but I was expecting more. Revenues decreased by almost 17% compared to 3Q18. That was expected as Chinese customers are trying to diversify away from US suppliers due to the tariff wars. Also, some clients encountered temporary delays in their internal projects. However, as the trade war is calming and an agreement seems to be on the way, I expect the pace of revenue growth to recover.

On the positive side, AIRG surprised again with a gross margin of 46.2% over its 44%-45% guidance. This is the second quarter with margins over 46%. The improvement is mainly due to a switch in product mix to more profitable antennas. During the call, management reiterated the 44-45% margin guidance. SG&A expenses experienced a small reduction, but as the revenue decline was higher, EBIT margins were affected. AIRG still has no debt and 33.9m in cash and short-term investments, 61% of the total assets.

For AIRG to reach its potential, I think management should work on two issues. Revenue growth and capital structure optimization. While AIRG is addressing the former, it is totally ignoring the latter.

Revenues

As I have discussed before, AIRG has great premium antennas that are at least 30% more efficient than the competition. Those antennas are protected through 138 patents, and the high investment in R&D will help AIRG to provide innovative antennas. Indications that the market agrees to my view are the partnerships AIRG is securing as detailed in the graph below. Furthermore, in April, Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN) selects AIRG as its antenna provider. In July, Novotech partners with AIRG to expand the reach of AIRG's products across Canada focused on the fleet and IoT segments. In September, Platform Science selects AIRG as its antenna partner. These types of partnerships and recovering Chinese clients should help AIRG return to the revenue growth pace before 2019.

Source: Company presentation

Capital Structure

However, AIRG should put more effort into optimizing its capital structure. Currently, it has 34m in cash and short-term investments, which is over 60% of the total assets. Having such a high amount of cash on the balance sheet would make sense if AIRG is expecting a down-cycle, investing in new equipment or acquiring a new company. Since AIRG has been carrying such a high amount of short-term investments for the last nine quarters, I would guess it has nothing specific in mind, just want to have the security of cash.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In September, AIRG announced it will be repurchasing 7m worth of shares within a year. However, so far in 2019, it has purchased 800k of shares (just 600k in 3Q19) which offset the issuance of common stocks, keeping the share count almost intact.

Source: Earnings release

AIRG could improve returns significantly if it decides to repurchase shares more aggressively. For example, at the current price, if AIRG repurchased 7m, share count would decrease 6%, and if it decides to repurchase stock with the entire short-term investment account (21m), share count would decline 19%.

To think about it in a different way, invested capital is 47.6m as AIRG has only equity and no debt. ROIC is NOPAT (net operating profit after tax) divided by the invested capital. So reducing invested capital (by repurchasing shares), would increase ROIC 26-80bps without considering any improvement in NOPAT.

If AIRG wants to take it one step further, it could take a small amount of debt. As EBITDA is still small (I expect around 1.5m-3m for 2019), AIRG could raise 2m in debt without stressing its balance sheet at all. The benefits of the 2m would be two-fold, AIRG could decrease its share count by another 2%, and it could decrease its cost of capital.

Maybe AIRG wants to keep some gunpowder in case it needs to invest in equipment or acquire a company and step up its operation in the fleet, IoT or automotive segments. If that is the case, I still believe repurchasing shares is the best option. At a lower share count, the shares would be more valuable and should increase in price. Also, by taking on some debt, the share price should increase due to a lower cost of capital. So if AIRG wants to acquire a company, it could either buy the company using its shares (which would be more valuable) or could issue a secondary offering at a higher price per share than the current market price.

Valuation

Below are the main assumptions for the DCF.

Source: Author estimates

At a WACC of 8%, the fair value per share is $20.00. However, that WACC of 8% assumes that AIRG would take on some debt (long-term debt to capital ratio of 25%). If AIRG does not takes any debt, WACC is closer to 9.6% translating to a fair share price of $16.00. The decrease from my original valuation of $22 to $20 is mainly due to a decrease in revenues for 2019.

Conclusion

AIRG is a company in the right industry and with capable technical managers. It has the right partnerships and patents to take advantage of the 5G and 6G waves. Even if AIRG does not optimize its capital structure, the shares offer a 40% upside. If it takes on debt, shares could be worth $20 (+75% upside).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.