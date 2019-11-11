United Bankshares' Earnings Likely To Come Under Pressure Next Year

Earnings are expected to be dragged down by an increase in non-interest expense. EPS is expected to decrease by 3% year over year in 2020.

United Bankshares' (UBSI) earnings are expected to decline next year as a natural increase in other expenses is expected to counter slight loan growth and NIM expansion. The earnings decline is unlikely to result in any dividend cut as UBSI has a long history of increasing dividends every year.

Margin to Benefit from Rate Cut in the Short Term

UBSI's assets and liabilities are positioned in such a manner that the company's net interest margin, NIM, will benefit from interest rate cut in the short term. However, as the company's assets re-price at a lag, the NIM will diminish after a year's time.

According to the results of an interest rate risk simulation conducted by the management, a 100bps decline in interest rates will increase net interest income by an estimated 0.21% over the next one year. In the second year, however, the downward shock to interest rates will result in an estimated 2.90% decline in net interest income. The table below, taken from UBSI's third quarter 10-Q filing, shows the simulation results.

The simulation results show the impact of lagged re-pricing of average earning assets combined with quicker re-pricing of funds.

I'm not expecting any further Fed rate cut as I believe the monetary policy authority will want to pause and evaluate the impact of the easing cycle after three rate cuts. Moreover, there are positive signals, including return of the upward sloping yield curve and low unemployment that suggest further rate cuts may be unnecessary.

Keeping in mind my interest rate assumption and the sensitivity of margin to interest rates, I'm expecting NIM to rise by 3bps in the fourth quarter. For 2020 I'm expecting average NIM to be 3bps above the average for 2019, as shown in the table below.

Loan Growth to Slightly Recover After Dismal Third Quarter

UBSI's loan book slightly declined in the third quarter by $3 million. Going forward I expect the operating environment to improve somewhat but still remain worse than the average for 2019. Low interest rates, and reduction in refinancing activity once interest rates stabilize, are expected to support recovery of loan growth next year. Moreover, according to the management around $15 million of loan accretion is scheduled for 2020, which will increase loan book size by that amount. The table below shows my estimates for SBSI's loan portfolio and other key balance sheet line items.

Non-Interest Expenses to Drag Earnings

I expect UBSI's non-interest expense to increase by 6.6% next year due to a normal increase in salary expense. Some relief is expected to come from occupancy expenses due to a reduction in number of offices, which has already led to a 6.2% year over year decline in occupancy charges in the third quarter, as mentioned in the investor presentation.

The rise in non-interest expense is expected to counter the positive effect of loan growth and NIM expansion on net income. Consequently, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 3.0% year over year in 2020 to $2.49 per share.

UBSI Offering Dividend Yield of 3.35%

UBSI has increased dividends every year for the past 45 years, and it is highly unlikely that the company will break this tradition now. However, to be on the conservative side I'm assuming that dividend will be maintained at $1.36 for 2020. This suggests a forward dividend yield of 3.35%. There is a chance that the company will beat my dividend estimate, leading to a higher dividend yield.

The company's dividend is not threatened by capital adequacy requirements. UBSI's Tier I capital ratio was recorded at 12.28%, which is far above the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.0%.

Estimating Target Price at $43.0

UBSI has traded at an average price to book ratio, P/B, of 1.25 since FY15. Multiplying this P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $34.4 gives a target price of $43.0 for December 2020. This target implies only a 5.9% upside from UBSI's November 8, 2019 closing price, as shown in the table below. The table also shows UBSI's target price at different levels of P/B multiple.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

Following the third quarter results announcement, I have revised down my target price on UBSI to $43.0 for December 2020, from my previous target of $44.3. The updated price target implies only a single digit potential upside; hence, I'm adopting a neutral stance on UBSI. The stock will become attractive if its price dips to $39.1, which is 10% below the target price. Consequently, I'm recommending investing in UBSI if its price dips to below $39.1.

