ImmunoGen: Profiting And Turning Around

MIRASOL is on track to enroll patients by year-end. I expect stellar results from this development. Moreover, I believe that the stock will continue to successfully turn around.

ImmunoGen gambled with FORWARD 1 data to seek accelerated approval for Mirve. It didn't pay off so the company is running a new Phase 3 MIRASOL trial for this franchise.

This year, ImmunoGen suffered multiple setbacks, both from the clinical and regulatory fronts. Amid these difficulties, there are stellar opportunities to capture mega-profits.

The largest profits in the investment field go to those who are capable of correctly zigging when the financial community is zagging. - Phillip Fisher

In bioscience investing, a turnaround stock is certainly not for everyone. For a turnaround company, the lucrative profits arrive at the cost of an extremely high "investment risk score." To minimize the abnormal risks, it's helpful to have an expert edge, i.e. an advantage in navigating this uncertainty. Nonetheless, an expert edge alone is not adequate. In other words, you need to have a "strong stomach." I don't mean the six-packs of rectus abdominis. Rather, it's the instinct to go against the crowd when the data is screaming at you. Now it's easy to say that you're a contrarian but the reality is different. This is because you naturally don't go against the crowd because, at a young age, you're socially conditioned to conform. When you're a child, you learn to conform to your peers and when you're older you follow corporate expectations. But having the wisdom to walk your own path that sometimes diverges often leads you to the Promised Land of mega-profits.

The turnaround story of 2019 that epitomizes the aforesaid phenomenon is ImmunoGen (IMGN). Despite being knocked down with an ambiguous data release for Mirve and a failed regulatory binary, ImmunoGen is making a vigorous comeback going into 2020. In this research, I'll update investors with the latest fundamental developments and provide my expectations on this growth story.

Figure 1: ImmunoGen chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The company

As usual, I'll deliver a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in Waltham Massachusetts, ImmunoGen is engaged in the innovation and commercialization of antibody-drug conjugate ("ADC") to deliver hopes for various cancers. I noted in the prior article:

As the eagle dominating its niche, ImmunoGen has successfully quartered numerous companies to ride the wings of its validated ADC technology. Most notable is the giant Swiss Pharma, Roche (ROG) that employs ImmunoGen's ADC for its flagship drug (Kadcyla). Other firms using ImmunoGen's validated technology include Eli Lilly (LLY), Novartis (NVS), Sanofi (SNY), and Takeda. Despite the ambiguous Mirve data, the fact that many reputable companies are using ImmunoGen's technology is solid proof in the pudding of its leadership in ADC.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: ImmunoGen)

Mirve Advancement

Back on March 1, ImmunoGen completed the Phase 3 FORWARD 1 study of Mirve in patients suffering from platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Unfortunately for shareholders, the mixed data results caused the stock to tumble. Accordingly, Mirve failed to reach its primary endpoint of progression-free survival ("PFS") for the overall population.

Notwithstanding, the secondary outcomes were nothing but stellar: Mirve demonstrated robust efficacy in patients having high folate alpha-receptor ("FRA") expression. As such, the management was not rocked in spite of the said calamity. Core IBI investors also voted their confidence in a turnaround with their wallet by building more shares.

Still believing that their drug will succeed, ImmunoGen went to the FDA for a Type C meeting. To their disappointment, the company received a complete response letter ("CRL"). As a nice way of saying your drug did not deliver adequate efficacy and safety data for approval, the CRL demanded another trial. This is a terrible outcome that happens in a CRL!

In my opinion, running a new trial is time-consuming and resource-intensive. Had it been just a simple manufacturing issue, the situation would have been easily ameliorated. Consequently, the news of another clinical study clobbered the share price down into the red pit of purgatory. Consequently, the stock depreciated over 60% during the time.

Despite the grim outlook, I strongly believe that Mirve will bank huge profits due to the power of precision medicine. In other words, FORWARD 1 let ImmunoGen know that high FRA patients will respond positively. By focusing on the high FRA-expressed group, the chances of delivering robust data in the future are nearly a certainty.

In my view, Mirve is surely not a bad drug. Patients suffering from platinum resistant-ovarian cancer have the odds stacked against them. After all, this is a highly aggressive cancer. ImmunoGen certainly knows the dreaded nature of this foe. And yet, the company took a gamble to push for accelerated approval based on FORWARD 1 alone.

That tells me ImmunoGen has a lot of confidence in their medicine. And, I hold a similar view as the company. During the said difficult time, the insight from the Associate Director of Clinical Research at the Stephenson Cancer Center (Dr. Kathleen Moore) built further corporate confidence. Moore remarked:

Even though FORWARD 1 did not meet its primary endpoint, I continue to be impressed with the efficacy and tolerability of Mirve in ovarian cancer patients, especially in the subset with high FRA expression. I look forward to continuing to work with ImmunoGen to analyze the Phase 3 data and determine the most appropriate path to bringing Mirve to those patients who benefit most from it.

Looking ahead after FORWARD 1, ImmunoGen reported in its 3Q2019 that the company will commence a new Phase 3 MIRASOL study by year-end. This is excellent news, as the captains are moving rapidly to turnaround this ship. Capturing the essence of the latest turn of events, the President and CEO (Mark Enyedy) enthused:

The FORWARD 1 analyses presented at ESMO have provided us with valuable insights into the patients who benefit most from Mirve. We have since met with the FDA to review these data and the design of MIRASOL, the Phase 3 study of Mirve for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients whose tumors express high levels of folate receptor-alpha. We anticipate enrolling our first patient before year-end and, on the strength of the data we have generated in the program, believe we have increased the likelihood of a positive outcome with this next study.

As ImmunoGen advances Mirve, I'll provide you with an update. For now, I have a very strong gut feeling about MIRASOL's chances of success. Don't get me wrong, I'm not being emotional in investing. It's a bad habit to be emotional in the stock market. On the contrary, I believe that following your gut feeling (i.e. instinct) after you thoroughly analyzed the data is crucial for investment success. Leveraging my analytical framework for clinical trials, I ascribed a 70% chance of success for the Mirve franchise. In a nutshell, you have a strong chance of enjoying a positive MIRASOL outcome.

Like a train that is gaining momentum, I expect the stock to perform much better going into 2020. In my view, it'll be highly difficult for any negative market sentiment to stop this moving train once preliminary data rolls into 2020. With patients' enrollment expected by year-end, it's reasonable to expect initial data by late 2020.

That's how a turnaround stock behaves. And you can anticipate nothing less than multiple folds of appreciation for ImmunoGen that is, if and only if, the MIRASOL data is unquestionably robust. Just don't expect the shares to shoot up overnight; you'd have to wait for more events to unfold in this saga in the near future.

Financials Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 3Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on September 30. Accordingly, ImmunoGen procured $13.3M in revenues compared to $10.9M for the same period a year prior. This underlies a 22.0% year-over-year (YOY) increase.

Aside from revenues, let's check other meaningful metrics. As follows, the research and development (R&D) spending for the respective periods registered at $21.0M and $47.2M. Though I prefer the R&D to increase for a young company, the reduction occurred because ImmunoGen downsized its research to focus on the most meaningful franchise (i.e. Mirve for ovarian cancer). Moreover, the FORWARD 1 completion contributed to the R&D decline.

Additionally, there was a $21.8M ($0.15 per share) net loss versus the $46.8M ($0.32 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom line remarkably improved by 53.1%! I view this development significantly, as it signifies that the cost reductions efforts are bearing fruit. In a turnaround play, the company must succeed in cutting expenses. Else, it'll float up to the surface like a dead fish. The cost reduction to a turnaround story is like oxygen to a fish.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: ImmunoGen)

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for ImmunoGen is whether Mirve can generate positive endpoints for MIRASOL. In case of a negative clinical binary, it's dollars to doughnuts that the stock will tumble like a falling knife. Since the survivability of ImmunoGen is now linked to Mirve, you can expect an 80% drop in case MIRASOL fails.

As I strongly believe that precision medicine already deleveraged the risks for MIRASOL, I ascribed only a 35% chance of a negative clinical binary. That aside, other franchises might deliver negative outcomes; however, they won't impact ImmunoGen as much as Mirve. Furthermore, the company might fail to cut costs and thereby runs into cash flow problems.

Final Remarks

In all, I maintain my recommendation on ImmunoGen as a strong buy with the five out of five stars rating. Riding the wings of ADC, it's dollars to doughnuts that ImmunoGen will continue to enjoy a strong revenue increase. Though other franchises are poised to deliver good clinical results, I believe that the strongest catalyst for a successful turnaround is the upcoming MIRASOL data. In my view, there is a 70% chance of clinical success. And in a turnaround story, you must keep tabs of cost reductions. On this front, ImmunoGen is doing a phenomenal job by cutting the OpEx into half.

As usual, I'd like to remind investors that the decision to buy, sell, or hold is ultimately yours to make. In my view, you should keep your shares "as is" if you already built your position. Regardless of its momentum, it's important not to hold a large turnaround position due to the extreme risks. But if you haven't purchased ImmunoGen, it's a good idea to pick up some shares. Last but not least, it's prudent to accumulate shares in a "stepwise" fashion for an overall lower average cost.

