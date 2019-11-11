Tesla And The Demise Of California Air Resource Board's ZEV Credit Market

For the first time in Tesla's (TSLA) history, they have accumulated a sizable briefcase of zero emission vehicle (ZEV) credits in many of the states following California Air Resource Board's ZEV mandate. Looking back at prior state model year reports, Tesla consistently sold the majority of their ZEV credits as soon as they were generated. FCA (FCAU), Ford (F), GM (GM), Honda (HMC), JLR (TTM), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Toyota (TM), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), and VW (OTCPK:VWAGY) have all taken advantage of Tesla selling credits by purchasing them for a fraction of the $5,000 per credit noncompliance penalty.

Tesla's ZEV credit balance by state (CT, MA, MD, ME, and VT have not reported 2018 model year, but make up a very small portion)

Tesla's total regulatory revenue has outpaced the declining value of ZEV credits for years through increased production and additional portfolio offerings. Tesla’s non-ZEV portion is usually consistent with deliveries as Tesla has long-term contracts in place, but that's not the case for the ZEV portion resulting historically in very sporadic sales. Foreseeing trouble, Tesla stopped separating the portion of regulatory revenue derived from ZEV credits in their Q2 2019 report. The recently-published 2018 model year ZEV credit balances (CA, NY, NJ, OR, RI) further verify the weakness in the ZEV marketplace with negligible trades occurring between Tesla and other manufacturers during the last model year. Elon Musk confirmed Tesla's ongoing sentiment of the US regulatory atmosphere during the Q3 2019 earnings call, "And obviously there's credits in the US are really not - the credit situation not particularly strong for obvious reasons, which we think is not great for the future, but anyway that's the way it is." It appears Tesla has lost a convenient strategic advantage, but the effects of saturating the ZEV credit market and US luxury vehicle segments also have other implications.

Tesla's automotive regulatory revenue by year

California Air Resource Board's ZEV mandate separates manufacturers into three categories: Large, intermediate, and small volume. Simplifying, large volume manufacturers have to follow the entire regulation, intermediate can meet the requirements with lower levels of electrified vehicles, and small are not regulated. The 2018 model year was a pivotal year because both the qualifying production volume for each category decreased and the overall ZEV percentage requirement will begin its upward ascent. Before the 2018 model year only FCA, Ford, GM, Honda, Nissan, and Toyota were considered large manufacturers. Going forward the large volume pool has grown due to the qualifying volume dropping from 60,000 to 20,000 vehicles to also include BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, and VW. The new additions do have a transition period based on their historic volume and global revenue, but most of them will make the switch in five model years.

Growing ZEV requirements for model year 2018 and later

The impact of ZEV regulations on each automaker's US portfolio thus far has been minimal with most choosing to either sell a compliance electric vehicle or multiple plug-in electric versions of existing entries. While these strategies have been tolerable, they will not be sustainable long term when the ZEV percentage requirement advances into the double digits and requires significant electric vehicle commitments for compliance. The California Air Resource Board already has approved the ZEV percentage requirement through the 2025 model year and the requirement has a decent chance of continuing its climb through later model years.

2018 electric, fuel cell, and plug-in electric vehicle offerings by automaker in the US market (source: Insideevs)

The ZEV percentage requirement is still several years away from becoming daunting and most automakers have accumulated a massive amount of credits. Unlike the new energy vehicle (NEV) credit regulation in China, were credits expire, ZEV credits are able to be stored away. Of the initial six large volume manufacturers, besides Honda, the remaining could stop selling all electric vehicles today and maintain ZEV compliance through 2022. Upholding their current portfolio strategies and sales levels would allow them to even push compliance out even further with minimal investment.

Each automaker’s estimated compliance assuming no additional plug-in hybrid or electric vehicle sales with green likely being compliant, yellow questionable, and red likely not compliant

The majority of these automakers will take a conservative approach walking the fine line of consuming their stored credits as they slowly introduce stronger electrified portfolios over the next decade. This will allow automakers to continue minimizing the near-term cost of electrification while maximizing sales of their more profitable vehicles and maintaining ZEV regulatory compliance. Studies show electric vehicles are still years away from having similar up-front manufacturing costs to internal combustion engine alternatives without the aid of incentives. Combined with having a higher total cost of ownership relative to internal combustion engine powertrains, there will likely be minimal consumer-driven demand to nudge the automakers into behaving differently in the US market.

While many disagree and reference the mesmerizing onslaught of electric vehicle announcements, automakers are cleverly using marketing tactics to shield the lack of their US electric vehicle offerings. Many reference global launches to mask regional shortcomings knowing their focus is on Europe and China, which have stricter fuel economy and electrification requirements. Others don't specify the breakout between hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, fuel cell electric, and battery electric to obscure the underlying fact that most of those models will be hybrids to meet fleet fuel economy targets rather than pure electric vehicles.

Shockingly Toyota, FCA, and GM, which combined have more than 40% of US passenger vehicle sales, are still attempting to weaken California's ZEV regulations. With long design cycles in the automotive industry, one would wonder why they are not more motivated to back the California Air Resource Board if they already had a strong electric vehicle portfolio planned for the US market.

This leaves Tesla in a very lucrative situation as they continue to barely be tested in one of their largest markets. The lackluster competition that is planned over the next few years is more likely to help grow the emerging electric vehicle consumer base as more consumers learn about these offerings rather than diverting sales away from Tesla. When automakers finally decide to go all in for the US market, likely in the mid 2020s rather than 2020 or 2021, Tesla will be waiting with a full portfolio (S, 3, X, Y, Truck, Roadster) of mature electric vehicle offerings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.