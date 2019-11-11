Mastercard: Taking A Breather

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) continues to deliver solid performance and in our opinion, this stock is a buy on any sizable pullback and makes an excellent addition to any portfolio focused on growth. Make no mistake, the name has been priced for continued near-perfect performance of the underlying company. For years, the argument of the name being overvalued has been made but shares continue to rise. However, the stock has recently taken a breather after being one of the best investments you could have made in the last few years. The company continues to grow into its valuation, and as such we are encouraging our members and followers to consider the name. That said, with the recent pause in shares, investors are getting the opportunity to buy into the next leg of growth. Let us discuss.

Pay for performance

Let us be clear you are certainly paying for performance. We say this because the Street has essentially baked into share prices continued beats against consensus estimates, growing volumes, well-managed expenses and double-digit growth in earnings.

But the stock has stalled because the growth has slightly decelerated lately, but it is of minor concern in our estimation. However, on the bearish side of things, any real earnings missteps would send the name falling.

Perhaps the greatest risk to ongoing performance would be a recession that slows consumer spending (and as such, less charges/swipes are made with cards), so keep that in mind. But as of now, Mastercard keeps delivering, and the market continues to assign a premium valuation to the name. This is evidenced by its multiple being nearly 40 times trailing earnings, and 35X forward EPS.

Despite the recent stalling of the stock, MasterCard is a growth machine and the stock has still more than tripled from where we recommended it at $90 a share. With the exceptional growth the name is showing, the valuation has been justified. To continue to run higher and take out the psychological resistance point of $300 per share, we will examine trends in sales and earnings and discuss our expectations looking ahead.

Big volumes lead to revenue growth

So the stock has pulled back, but the data remains strong. The recently reported quarter saw another impressive top line, with solid increases in third quarter revenues over the past three years:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see the growth in revenues is impressive. The results strongly suggest that the company will continue its stable and reliable growth. Net revenue for the quarter came in at $4.47 billion, a 14.6% increase over Q3 2018. This was primarily due to better than expected performance in gross dollar volume and a large increase in processed transactions.

Mastercard saw a 14% jump in gross dollar volume, surpassing our expectations for 12% growth, and saw a 20% increase in transactions processed. The transaction growth drives the huge gains we saw in revenues.

Not only is this growth above what we thought we might see for volumes (18-19%), but it is simply impressive for a long-standing company like Mastercard and shows the company is still executing to near perfection. Of course, with so many more transactions processed we need to be on the lookout for rising expenses possibly pressuring margins.

Operational expenses need to be watched

If there is one area of weakness that we can pinpoint for Mastercard it is that operational expenses do continue to rise rather sharply, right in line with rising revenues. Expenses grew year-over-year vs. last year by 15% on an adjusted basis. On a currency neutral basis, expenses were up just 14%. This is very well done considering the rise in revenues. What we mean is that the pace of revenue and expense growth are on par. However, continued investment in strategic initiatives as well as normal operational growth expenses resulted in the expense trend moving higher.

Make no mistake, we hate to see rising expenses. Of course, on an absolute dollar basis, the growth in revenues outpaces the growth in expenses. Total operating expenses were $1.8 billion for several reasons including primarily spending related to strategic initiatives, as well as higher promotional spending and of course acquisition-related integration expenses. Of the total increase, 13 points were due to investments in strategic initiatives.

Now, when we factor in the increase in revenues, as well as the increase in expenses, we still see that it led to operating income increasing 18%. This is strong growth. Adjusted operating margin expanded to 59.4% from 58.7% at the midpoint of the year comparing H1 2019 to H1 2018. With this margin expansion, earnings per share continues to impress, and you really cannot ask for better results.

The bottom line, and why we're bullish

So we have more transactions being processed, we have growing revenues, and widening margins. What is not to like? The expense growth is justified by the pace of revenue growth. This has us bullish on this pullback, especially when we factor in the billions of shares repurchased over the years. With the continuing tremendous performance, we have seen a nice bump in earnings per share:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This earnings growth is inarguable even for the most biggest bears out there on the name. Simply put, every year the company has been expanding its bottom line, and meaningfully so. For this, the Street has rewarded this stock. This most recent quarter was no exception as the company saw net income widen to $2.1 billion from $1.9 billion, hitting $2.07 per share, up 16% from last year. When we adjust for this and other items, we see that the more comparable adjusted net income came in at $2.2 billion, up 20% from last year's $1.9 billion. What is more, earnings per share on an adjusted basis were up 23% to $2.15, and this trounced our expectations for $2.05 per share in adjusted earnings. This outperformance stems from higher than expected revenues, a commensurate increase in expenses, and the company also repurchased $1.8 billion worth of stock, 6.4 million shares). With this established growth, we see 2019 delivering impressive continued gains over 2018.

2019 projections

Factoring in the trajectory of Mastercard's performance year-to-date, and considering the trends in new cards being issued, transaction volume, and gross dollar volumes, we remain bullish. Based on what we are seeing and what we expect for H2 2019, we now see revenues coming in at $16.8-$16.9 billion and earnings coming in at $7.70-$7.80.

Take home

With earnings per share growing 30% or more annually, the stock's valuation of 30-40 times forward earnings is justified. The company grows into its performance. Mastercard is a buy under $275.

