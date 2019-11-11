SéChé Environnement: The 'Expansion Through Acquisitions' Plan Is Paying Off

Seche has plenty of room to grow, and the recent acquisitions appeared to have been doing well!

Introduction

Séché Environnement (OTCPK:SECVY)(hereafter just ‘Seche’ for simplicity sake) is a family-controlled French company specializing in the treatment of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. The majority of the revenue is still generated in France, but the company has been broadening its horizon and is expanding into other regions.

As Seche is a French company, its main listing on Euronext Paris provides superior liquidity. The average daily volume in Paris is just over 4,500 shares per day. The ticker symbol in France is SCHP, the current market capitalization is 267M EUR based on the current share price of 34.20 EUR.

What does Séché do?

Seche is one the main players in France when it comes to waste management as it recovers and treats all types of waste. As a relatively large part of its revenue comes from the treatment of hazardous waste, Seche has an excellent competitive position as the barriers to entry are quite high: a first world country like France won’t just grant anyone a license to collect and treat hazardous waste and that clearly is a competitive advantage for Seche. As 61% of Seche’s total revenue is generated by the Hazardous Waste division, it definitely is one of the focus points for the company.

Despite the recent acquisitions and expansion to put Seche Environnement on the map as a player that’s active worldwide, just over 75% of the H1 revenue was still generated in Franche with South Africa as the runner up as that country contributed almost 10% to the consolidated revenue in H1.

It’s perhaps also worth emphasizing Seche is a family-controlled company. Approximately 59% of the shares (and almost exactly 2/3 rd of the voting rights are owned by the Séché family which clearly has a vested interest in running a tight ship.)

The financial results indicate the company is heading in the right direction

Seche reported a total revenue of just over 342M EUR in the first half of the year, a sharp increase compared to the first semester of last year thanks to the contribution of the newly acquired businesses. The company’s EBITDA also increased pretty sharp by approximately 20% to 63.6M EUR and surprisingly only a relatively small part of the increase was caused by the IFRS 16 accounting rules.

With an operating income of 21.6M EUR, Seche Environnement shouldn’t be too unhappy as this represents a 15% increase compared to H1 last year. Unfortunately the bottom line result appears to be less impressive as the net income was just 8.1M EUR, which is approximately 15% lower than in H1 last year. This was predominantly caused by a relatively higher tax bill as the average tax rate increased to approximately 38%. That being said, approximately 1/3 rd of the tax bill was deferred.

But what’s more important for Seche is the cash flow statement as the sustaining capex is quite a bit lower than the depreciation expenses. Seche reported an operating cash flow of 57.5M EUR on a pretax basis and after taking the normalized taxes payable and interest expenses into account, the adjusted operating cash flow in H1 2019 was approximately 46.1M EUR (which also takes a 0.6M EUR dividend payment to non-controlling interests into account). The total capex was just 33M EUR which means the free cash flow result was roughly 13M EUR in the first half of the year.

Keep in mind the total capex also includes investments in future growth. In the past two years, for instance, the sustaining capex was just 31.5M EUR and 34.6M EUR. That will obviously be higher this year as the newly acquired businesses will also have some sustaining capex requirements that will have to be dealt with but I would estimate the current run rate of the sustaining capex to be 40-45M EUR. According to the average analyst consensus, the total capex should remain stable at 60-63M EUR for the next few years which includes the sustaining capex as well as the aforementioned investments in growth.

And considering the total annual depreciation charges are around 70M EUR per year, the free cash flow result should continue to be substantially higher than the reported net income, even if you would include the growth capex.

Even if we would just use the H1 adjusted operating cash flow of 46.1M EUR and annualize this to 92M EUR, a total capex of 63M EUR would result in a full-year free cash flow result of 29M EUR. And if the sustaining capex would indeed be just 45M EUR, Seche’s underlying sustaining free cash flow could easily be north of 40M EUR.

So while the net income of less than 10M EUR in the first half of the year would make you believe Seche is more than fairly valued at a P/E ratio of around 15, there’s more than meets the eye here as the underlying free cash flow result is around 50-100% higher (depending on if you include growth capex).

The debt ratio remains high due to the continuous hunger for additional acquisitions

Seche realized that it could not keep its area of operations limited to France and has embarked on an international expansion plan by acquiring similar companies abroad. In the past few years it has acquired companies in South Africa, Italy and Peru, and recently also announced a deal to expand into Chile.

Seche has acquired a 70% stake in Ciclo, a company focusing on industrial waste management in the Santiago region of Chile and thus continues its expansion plan.

One of the main reasons why I have been holding off on initiating a position in Seche Environnement is its net debt position and debt ratio.

As of the end of June, Seche’s net debt was approximately 446M EUR (excluding the financial operating assets) so I’m not quite sure where the company’s 390.4M EUR in net debt is coming from (see below). Apparently Seche considers some of its non-cash positions on the asset side of its balance sheet to be ‘as good as cash’.

The one thing that should reduce my nervousness about the debt ratio is obviously the insider ownership. The Seche family owns 59.04% of the shares while the company owns approximately 0.74% of its own shares while other employees also own 0.44% of the company. So in excess of 60% of the shares are in strong hands that only want the company to perform well.

So while a debt ratio north of 3 would be out of my comfort zone we need to take a few elements into consideration:

First of all, the net debt position was predominantly caused by the company executing on its acquisition strategy pursuing smaller bolt-on transactions. In the first half of this year, for instance, Seche spent almost 69M EUR on acquisitions and although the EBITDA from those companies is immediately being consolidated, the net debt temporarily increases as the H1 2019 acquisition was fully debt funded.

But we also shouldn’t exaggerate the issues. First of all, the recent bonds that were issued by Seche are relatively cheap for a company with a debt ratio of in excess of 3. To fund the Interwaste acquisition in South Africa, Seche has issued two bonds: a 7-year bond for 60M EUR with a 2.90% Coupon and a 20M EUR bond maturing in 8 years with a 3.05% coupon. So of the 540M EUR in gross debt, a decent chunk has a fixed interest rate and only has to be repaid far in the future. And with almost 100M EUR in cash on the bank, there are no near-term issues to repay the existing debt.

Also keep in mind the outlook for 2020 will have to be revised upwards with the new acquisition. Previously, Seche was guiding for a total revenue of 550-600M EUR and an EBITDA margin of 20% which effectively means the reported EBITDA would come in at around 110-120M EUR and this, combined with the free cash flow generation in H2 2019 and FY 2020 should push the debt ratio to below 3 again. 3 actually is the target level for Seche in what it calls its ‘mid-cycle’, so it looks like the company will continue to be on the lookout for acquisitions.

Investment thesis

You wouldn’t look twice at Seche Environnement if you would just have a look at its net income and price-earnings ratio, but Seche actually is a very intriguing company as the underlying cash flow (and free cash flow) performance is much stronger than what the income statement would make you believe. Despite the relatively high net debt position, the enterprise value of Seche Environnement is still just around 711M EUR which represents just over 5 times the 2019 EBITDA expectations and around 5 times the 2020 EBITDA expectations.

Even if you’d apply a multiple of 6.5 times the EBITDA on the company you’d end up with a fair enterprise value of around 890M EUR. As the net debt should decrease towards 400M EUR (or even slightly less by the end of next year as Seche keeps the free cash flow it’s generating within the company), the equity portion of the enterprise value should be worth around 490M EUR. Divided by 7.8M net shares would then result in a fair value of 60-65 EUR per share.

There are no slam-dunks in life, but investors need to have a closer look at Seche Environment despite its high PE multiple and high debt ratio. The free cash flow generation is nothing short of impressive and this will allow Seche to continue to pursue acquisitions to further expand the company’s reach and/or to reduce its net debt.

