McDonald's Is A Cash Cow At A Discount - Buy

The company continues to do so well in a very tough environment and I expect dividend investors to return to buy this stock at a discount.

There are two reasons why the stock is failing and neither of them are likely going to prevent this stock from bottoming anytime soon.

McDonald's has produced a lot of news regarding its new CEO and the fact that its stock is not doing too well at the moment.

It's more than two years ago since I wrote my last article covering one of the world's most well-known fast food brands McDonald's (MCD). Back then, Buffalo Wild Wings was still listed, and Wendy's was not discussing breakfast items. At this point, I think it is time to cover the stock again as I dislike the bearishness towards the stock. McDonald's has fallen more than 10% from its highs because of two reasons. One of them is the fact that the CEO was fired while the other reason is macro dependent. While I do not disagree that it makes sense for this stock to trade lower, I think it's a good price to start either buying or adding. It's too cliche to say 'I'm loving it', but I really do. And in this article, I will tell you why.

Why The Stock Is Down (2 Reasons)

1. Investors Were Selling Yield

The first reason is impacting a lot of stocks and not just McDonalds. Since the end of August, we are witnessing serious bond weakness causing yields on a global scale to rise. Reasons behind this move are that it seems that the trade war is not further escalating and the sign that the economy might be bottoming. This causes stocks that benefited from the past yield decline due to their defensive characteristics to underperform. McDonald's is one of these stocks as the massive yield decline has caused this stock to outperform the market. In August, the stock was up more than 25% year-to-date, outperforming the market by a few points. With that said, in the graph below, I am comparing the inverted 10-year government yield chart to the stock price of McDonalds. Both peaked at the exact same point and way before anyone could have guessed that the CEO would not make it to the end of the year. Source: TradingView

And speaking of the CEO, here is reason 2.

2. A New CEO

Basically, a lot of the recent news articles are covering the fact that McDonald's has a new CEO. In the first week of November, McDonalds fired former CEO Steve Easterbrook over a relationship with another employee. Basically, this was because it violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgement. Steve Easterbrook mentioned in an email that it was indeed time to move on as he neglected company values. Personally, I get that the initial stock market reaction was negative. Investors I talked to feared that these actions would damage the company's reputation. As much as I agree that there might be risks, I think that's not the point here. How much damage can a consensual relationship with an employee hurt the image of McDonald's? And even if it did, how many customers would be aware that their favorite fast food restaurant has a new CEO because of this very reason?

What I consider to be a risk going forward is the fact that it needs to be seen how successful the new CEO is going to be. Chris Kempczinski, who is succeeding Easterbrook was the former US business chief who was responsible for growing same store sales in the company's largest market. I know his tasks are covering a bigger area, but this pretty much sums it up. The new CEO is causing mixed feelings among franchisees after causing pressure on cash flow due to expensive business initiatives according to Business Insider.

... Kempczinski struggled to get franchisees on board with bold initiatives like a remodeling program that could cost up to $750,000 per location.

Also, I think the next quote from the article shows employee concerns very well.

McDonald’s franchisees, who view themselves as a “McFamily” that celebrates people who worked their way up over decades in the business, bristled against Kempczinski’s aggressive plans for modernization. They responded by organizing the company’s first independent franchisee group, the National Owners Association, which is determined to protect franchisees’ interests and grow their cash flow, or the money moving in and out of each franchise in a month.

Unfortunately, as an outsider, the only way to find out if the new CEO is going to be successful is by following fundamentals and the company's stock price. Although I have to say that I was very disappointed to learn that the new CEO did not own any McDonald's shares before he became CEO. This really blew my mind and I still cannot come up with a valid reason why this might have happened. Nonetheless, there is plenty to be bullish about.

Why I Am Bullish

McDonald's growth strategy is based on a few key aspects. The first two things are retaining and regaining customers. The first one is based on fortifying and extending the growth measures that have been implemented like breakfast and family occasions while regaining is aimed to regain customers the company has lost in the past by improving food quality and enhancing the convenience and offering more value.

After retaining and converting, the company aims to convert casual customers to committed customers by offering coffee and snacks. Basically, the company wants to attach customers to the brand by offering a wide variety of products beyond the 'traditional' burger meal.

In addition to that, the company is using digital solutions to achieve its goals by re-shaping customer interactions. This is covering in-store convenience, take out, drive thru or delivery. This includes delivery by using solutions like Uber Eats which ended up being called McDelivery at McDonald's.

So far, it seems it's finally working out as revenue growth seems to be stabilizing after years of contraction. Third quarter sales reached $5.43 billion. This is 1% up from the prior-year quarter after neutral sales growth in Q2 of this year.

Former CEO Easterbrook praised a 5.9% increase in global comparable sales. This is the 17th consecutive quarter of global comparable sales growth. The good news continues as a main driver behind this result is a higher global guest count. In the US, comps were up 4.8% despite increased competition. That's where many restaurants fail. In general, the domestic restaurant industry has been one of the strongest industries since the recession. Nonetheless, higher competition and rising prices is killing a lot of weak restaurants.

And speaking of costs, McDonald's achieved an operating margin of 44%. While margin growth is currently being offset by lower gains on restaurant sales and a higher tax rate, these numbers clearly show that McDonald's is doing to right thing. For example, consolidated operating margins increased 20 basis points to 18.6%. US company operating margins soared 280 basis points to 15.6% as high comps sales growth and improved operational performance stats were able to offset higher costs. In the US, pricing was up roughly 3% in the third quarter. This is offsetting higher commodity costs by about 100 basis points.

I believe that if the sales bottom is going to hold, we can expect operating income to surge further from here.

The company is doing the right thing it seems. Technology is enhancing the customer experience and global comps growth is more than proving that it works.

Besides that, the third quarter also saw an 8% dividend hike to $5 per year. This is the 43rd consecutive year of higher dividends. The current dividend yield is at 2.6%, which is roughly 80 basis points above the S&P 500 (SPY) yield.

Takeaway

The reason why I chose this title 'McDonald's - Don't Kill This Cash Cow' is because this company reminds me a lot about the cash cow of the Boston Consulting Group model that can be seen below. McDonalds is not a growth stock. Yes, comps growth is high, but overall, it is safe to say that this company is still working on a turnaround. That said, the market share is high and its products are highly popular.

I think we are dealing with a strong case of a cash cow. The company has a beta of 0.47, a dividend yield of 2.6% and a product portfolio/business model that makes it very likely that dividends will increase further backed by higher sales and likely higher earnings.

I do expect that the company is going to underperform the S&P 500 if the economy is rebounding. This is based on the first part of the article where I explained that yield trades tend to underperform in these situations. Nonetheless, I think the stock is close to bottoming as this is a very interesting discount opportunity. I do own this stock through my high yield dividend fund investment (see my SeekingAlpha bio). According to the latest factsheet, it's the sixth biggest holding. In other words, if I did not already own the stock through my long-term investment, I think I would add shares over the next few days.

