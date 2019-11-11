Fidelity National Information Services: It's A "Slowly But Surely" Story

Worldpay integration is going well, both in terms of cost synergies and free cash flow generation.

Both Merchant and Banking Solutions segments both continue to be core drivers of the top-line.

If you are looking for a stock that rallies 15% after earnings, FIS is not your story. Rather, we are talking about a financial technology player that rises slowly but surely, while preserving 1) solid recurring revenue (about 80%); 2) double-digit earning growth (not all quarters, but most); 3) at least 2-3% capital return in dividends and buybacks. At the same time, it's a low beta stock, so if the stock rises ~2-3% in the quarter's aftermath - then this was a very good quarter.

In light of this introduction, let us review the company's description and valuation, and then discuss some key takeaways from the 3Q quarter earnings results.

Basic Business/Product Analysis

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) focuses on financial services technology (payment processing, financial software and banking solutions), with its main clients are in institutional banking, payments, asset management and capital markets. The company has a presence in over 100 countries, employing 47,000+ people. FIS provides software, services and technology outsourcing to its core clients. Among the company’s main solutions are core processing; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic ePayment and digital solutions; securities processing and finance solutions, among others. Composed of Integrated Financial Solutions ("IFS") and Global Financial Solutions (GFS) groups, the company has seen steady top line growth across both segments, with at least 80% recurring revenue. Overall, historically, FIS managed to achieve at least mid single-digit top line growth, low teens earnings growth, as well as at least 2-3% capital return in the form of share buybacks and dividends.

Valuation

When we compare FIS to its core competitors, such as Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), we believe that the IFS solutions segment merits at least a 24x PE multiple on 2020 earnings. When we apply the multiple of 24x to our new 2020 EPS estimate of $6.78 (up from $6.71), we get the target price of $162 (up from $161).

3Q Quarter Beat Translates Into Strong Setup for 2020

Solid Quarter Beat: With the company delivering an 8 cent EPS and $22 MM revenue beat, revenue of $2.8 billion (with two months of Worldpay) grew 35% Y/Y. We saw another strong quarterly performance of Capco and mobile, coupled with double-digit growth in the international business. Not only did FIS raised its fourth quarter revenue, EBITDA, and EPS targets, but it also upped the 2020 cost synergy target.

Acceleration of Both Revenue and Growth Synergies: Benefits of debit card routing led to $30 MM of revenue growth synergies, with the $150 MM target by 2020 and $500 MM target by 2022 clearly ahead of schedule. On the cost side, management claims that FIS "achieved more than $200 million in annualized run rate cost synergies exiting the third quarter", which led the company to up its annual cost synergy target by $50 MM to $350 MM.

Merchant Solutions Continues to Deliver Robust Growth: The segment grew 8% organically and generated 52% (!) EBITDA margin, with the actual EBITDA coming in at $371 MM. The company expects Merchant Solutions to accelerate sales growth to approximately 10% Y/Y in 4Q, but we actually expect this figure to be around 11%-11.3%, given how conservatively management guides.

Banking Solutions Segment Rose 5% Y/Y, Driven by Continued New Sales. While the EBITDA margin on this segment is trending around 40% (largely due to new investments in technology), this segment definitely is a prime example of how rapidly FIS can translate new sales into a recurring revenue stream. We believe that in 2020 it is going to be true not so much in the US, but in Europe and Latin America.

Capital Allocation Remains Strong As Ever: With approximately 23% of revenue converted into free cash flow, the company continues to channel FCF toward capital return and debt repayment. FIS already paid down more $700 million of outstanding debt since closing Worldpay, even while funding integration. The present leverage target is 2.7x by the end of 2020.

Debit Growth To Offset Pockets Of Softness in ACH Processing: We note that the debit strength is almost entirely driven by new accounts, which have been materializing over the last two quarters and offsetting pockets of negative growth from ACH.

Continued Strength In Digital And Mobile Payments Segments: We do not see meaningful acceleration in either of these segments in 2020, but growth of approximately 6% (down from our earlier 6-7% Y/Y target) should be realistic.

Business Risks

We see the following risks as potentially creating a negative impact on the business at FIS:

1. Security breaches could harm FIS's business, disrupting delivery of services and resulting in a breach of client contracts.

2. Global economic macro conditions may adversely impact consumer confidence and thus lead to lower demand for the company’s services.

3. More intense regulatory environment, both domestically and internationally, may lead to an increase in costs and thus impact the company’s bottom line.

4. The sales and implementation cycles for software can be lengthy and require significant investment from the company’s clients. If there are interruptions along this implementation cycle, then the processes can be impacted along the way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.