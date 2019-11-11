Assessing Brighthouse Financial At 0.3x Book Value

I bought stock in annuity provider and life insurance firm Brighthouse Financial (BHF) in March 2018 for my IMF portfolio. It's not been one of my better picks; shares are down 20% since then while the market has gone up significantly. At the time of my purchase, Brighthouse stock seemed cheap. With the price down even more since then, is it time to back up the truck, or did I miss the mark on my initial analysis?

What's Brighthouse And Why Is It So Marked Down?

Life insurance giant Metlife (MET) spun off shares of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) as a separate company in 2017, and BHF stock started to trade around $70/share. The stock quickly dropped hard, leading me to take a position in the low $50s, assuming the usual dynamics about spin-offs applied. Brighthouse seemed unloved due to its small size, lack of a dividend, and complex business model. That runs opposite of the things that many MET stock owners desire, and thus, it wasn't surprising that BHF stock quickly slumped after the spin-off as loyal Metlife shareholders dumped their new BHF stock.

In fact, it looked like a textbook spin-off scenario where buyers get a great deal after the initial uncertainty. I enjoyed similar success with the Kontoor (KTB) spin-off earlier this year, it's a classic tool in the value investor's chest. And I was far from the only person to think that about Brighthouse, famed hedge fund manager David Einhorn stepped in buying a massive slug of Brighthouse stocks shortly after the spin-off. By May 2018, Einhorn had put 14% of his whole portfolio into Brighthouse with a cost basis around $57, and he continues to hold a large stake and talk positively about the company despite the continuing share price decline.

If you believe Einhorn, this is a misunderstood stock. Metlife spun off Brighthouse in part due to systemically important financial institution "SIFI" concerns; by spinning off Brighthouse, Metlife significantly shrunk its overall balance sheet and subsequently was able to avoid being ruled a SIFI, which would have increased its overhead dramatically.

In Brighthouse, Metlife spun off one of its more complicated divisions, variable annuities. These have an extremely high duration, as obligations can run for decades after a person retires. Thus, small changes in interest rates, life expectancy, and other such inputs can be the difference between having a solidly profitable business and one that is uneconomic.

Reasons For Skepticism

Bears made exactly that point in their analogy comparing Brighthouse to Genworth (GNW) last year. Genworth was an insurance spin off from GE (GE) that has struggled due to long-term health insurance contracts that ended up costing more than analysts had modeled. As a result, Genworth stock has traded at a drastic discount to purported book value for years as people don't take the numbers at face value:

A simple bear argument for Brighthouse would be that it too has hard to forecast inputs, such as interest rates and equity returns over decades, and any meaningful shortfall in either versus expectations could result in Brighthouse having an annuity book that is underwater with contracts lasting for decades. This, like Genworth, could leave the stock floundering at a massive discount to book value as that latter figure slowly erodes over the years. What good is a huge book value if it declines year after year as the company makes good on its obligations to policyholders?

Following the spin-off, Brighthouse reported earnings losses in large part due to hedges that it had on interest rates and the stock market to try to smooth out these risks. This led to falling book value figures and seemed to support the idea that Brighthouse had a bad policy book and that Metlife had used the spin-off to jettison dubious assets on an unsuspecting market.

That said, things should have changed in that regard this year, as Brighthouse's hedges started paying off in a big way. Yet the share price hasn't gone anywhere. Yes, shares are near 52-week highs and have recovered a bit from worst levels, but they're still way down from the spin-off price and where people like Einhorn started buying in:

In theory, however, the stock should have gone up a lot this year because the company has started reported positive earnings. Previously, Brighthouse had been losing money on a GAAP basis thanks to all those hedges it has in place on its investments. A rising market lifts the value of Brighthouse's assets but those gains aren't necessarily tabulated at the same time that it loses money on hedges.

Well, with the October-December 2018 stock market rout in particular, this negative swung to a positive. Brighthouse reported a jaw-dropping $12 of quarterly GAAP earnings in its February report. Yes, $12 per share, in one quarter:

Of course, actual normalized earnings were far less than that; the stock market isn't going to sell off viciously every quarter creating these blockbuster hedging gains. Regardless, after a period of Brighthouse reporting steady losses on derivatives as the stock market went up, that quarter showed that Brighthouse's derivatives do contribute dramatic downside protection during rough markets, and reinforced the Einhorn narrative that the short-term earnings are messy but have overall positive expected returns (i.e. the business model works rather than being broken) and thus the stock is an absolute steal at this level of discount to book value. I do agree with Einhorn on this point, if the company reports positive earnings on net after smoothing out all the hedging, this shouldn't trade at a large permanent discount like Genworth has.

Subsequent quarterly results in 2019 have also been reasonably good optically, despite there being no repeat of the dramatic correction we saw in stocks last winter.

BHF Stock: Bull Case Can Work, But Be Careful Of Long-Term Headwinds

Although not a big concern for the stock price over the next year or two, over the longer run I'm a bit nervous about Brighthouse's insurance model at the end of the day given bond prices. It's no secret that bond prices have gone on an absolute tear in recent years and now, across much of the world, yields are actually negative. This has been great for folks that have owned bonds up until now - including insurance companies - but what happens from here on out?

10-year treasury bond yields are now roughly -0.3% in Germany, for example. Thus, if Brighthouse buys a billion euros worth of that paper, they'll end up taking a loss of roughly 30 million euros over the next ten years holding that to duration. This is obviously not ideal, since in insurance, you're supposed to earn a rate of return on your investments that outpaces what you are contractually obligated to pay to your policyholders. With annuities in particular, Brighthouse is obligated to pay a set interest rate on policies which while low (think 3 or 4%) is not a slam dunk when the risk-free rates of return for government bonds goes to zero or less.

When so much of the investable universe for insurance companies is now paying next to nothing in terms of yield - and some of it is outright negative - it makes an insurer's job much harder. Unlike stocks, you can't grow your way out of valuation with bonds; your maximum return is getting paid at par if you hold to duration. With annuities in particular, your obligations can run on for decades, which is not an enviable place to be. With a bank, by contrast, most of the Certificates of Deposit mature every few years so if the bank locks in unfavorable interest rates, at least it has a chance to get out of those unprofitable deposit arrangements reasonably quickly.

All that to say that the investing environment will be much more difficult for insurance companies in coming years than it has been in the past. We can already see this in Japan. Life insurance was a phenomenal business in Japan up through the end of the 1980s. However, once the economy sputtered out and interest rates went to zero, Japanese insurance firms became a classic value trap, earning far less than their cost of capital ever since:

The McKinsey report goes on to note that:

The pattern wherein the life insurance industry generates modest returns in positive market environments but loses even more ground during downturns has become quite familiar globally. As the insurance industry’s risk profile is growing, its performance is becoming more tightly linked to market cycles. This becomes especially challenging in more mature markets like the United States and Japan, where institutional investors like private equity and pension funds crowd-out insurers from the more lucrative investment deals, forcing them to strengthen their liability risk management skills as the primary driver of value creation.

This should give owners of BHF stock special pause. Increasingly, insurance companies have to earn their keep from liability risk management rather than relying on investment tailwinds.

Brighthouse's liability risk is hard to calculate from the outside; thus the vigorous debate over the company's prospects between Einhorn and the various short-sellers. Yet, what we can know with more likelihood is that bonds will stop generating acceptable returns at some point for insurers given their already historically high valuations. Throw in a bear market in equities and things could start looking rather unpleasant on the investment returns side while the risk management angle remains a question mark. That's not a recipe for a quick closing of the book value gap here.

If you're long BHF stock - and I am - the favorable scenario is that Brighthouse keeps running the share buyback aggressively and this upcycle in asset prices continues for another couple of years. It's not hard to see a scenario where BHF stock could trade up to something like .7x book value and have the stock deliver massive returns. There's a decent chance this plays out, and thus I'm holding onto my long position.

One of Einhorn's key points when he first started buying Brighthouse stock is that management was well-incentivized in their compensation package to try to deliver a higher share price in coming years. He also noted that the roadshow that presented Brighthouse to the public as a separate business was notably downbeat about the company's prospects. Two years later, Brighthouse has delivered seemingly reasonable results and started to return capital to shareholders via buybacks ahead of schedule. Yet the share price remains low.

If management is confident about Brighthouse's long-term prospects, things are playing out ideally; the company is getting to gobble up its cheap stock in repurchases now at a massive discount to book value thanks to the market's low expectations. Then, theoretically, once the market wakes up to the situation here, shares should soar, and management would enjoy a well-deserved payday. If you're looking for a big upside bull case on BHF stock, that's the one, and it's not too far-fetched.

There are plenty of reasons for caution, however, and thus if you own the stock, follow the quarterly results with an eye on cash flow and capital allocation in particular. Don't let the massive discount to book value lull you into a false sense of security with Brighthouse. There's a real possibility of poor risk management and/or extended periods of low interest rates causing Brighthouse to trade at a massive discount to book value for years to come.

