Under Armour: At The Point Of A Spear

Since 2017, Under Armour has suffered from revenue declines that go beyond issues with key retailers and reside more in poor strategic decisions and an inability to appeal to millennials.

The investigation is not about accidentally putting numbers in the wrong column, rather it is a question of specific intent and could rise to the level of federal felonies.

Under Armour has acknowledged it is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and US Department of Justice for potential accounting irregularities.

The November 4th article by the Wall Street Journal that indicated Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA) is facing a US federal accounting probe caught my attention for two reasons. From a customer's perspective, I like their performance wear. However, the principal reason the article caught my attention lies with my professional background.

I once led a function that included internal audit and corporate financial investigations within the Fortune 50 where I once worked. After leaving the company, I have consulted with a number of firms on financial fraud issues. So, I have more than a passing familiarity with companies facing federal investigations involving fraud. However, looking at any company from the outside is always precarious because it is impossible to have all the facts as to whether a company acted with criminal intent. And, before going further, let me be clear. All we know from the story is that the feds are investigating. This does not mean Under Armour has engaged in accounting fraud. That is for the federal investigation to determine.

Still, it does not present well when there is a federal investigation of a company's accounting, that would infer unethical decision-making. And, as with all companies, a principal driver in its actions is the organizational culture which prescribes what behavior is acceptable, expected, tolerated or demanded in pursuit of goals. As a result, culture influences how organizations and their managers make decisions. And, without question, the most culturally influential person in a company is the CEO, and it has been said that the only way to change the culture is to change the CEO, and even that is uncertain because the history of business is rife with examples of CEO's coming on board and given license to do just that - yet they fail. When that occurs, it is usually not because the CEO lacked the talent but because the organizational culture prevented the change from occurring.

In a company where the founder is the CEO, not to mention chairman, as with Kevin Plank at UA, the culture has long been established and is a reflection of the founder's personality. On that, Under Armour has some unflattering history.

As the WSJ previously reported, Under Armour has faced complaints by current and former employees about its culture, including the expensing of strip-club visits and inappropriate behavior by executives, including the CEO's brother, Scott Plank. On that issue, Plank spoke about Under Armour's shortcomings and promised to make improvements, as he replaced some senior executives. Unsurprisingly, a male-dominated "jock" culture can foreshadow the accounting problem, as there can be a tendency to embrace greater risks to not appear weak.

Moreover, as one success builds upon another, the expectation of continued future success escalates and creates pressures that can cause management to begin to become "ethically flexible" as they search for the next success. This is made worse when it creates confidence that success should be attained at "any cost", and this risk-enhanced behavior is acculturated and engrained into the thinking and actions of the organization. Over time, this thinking can temper critical judgment and lead to a willingness to push ethical boundaries in search of the next success. Often, we see this problem arise in the area of finance and accounting because the accounting "rules" may be viewed as interpretive, somewhat arcane, amorphous, subjective, or even mere suggestions.

Given the ongoing federal investigation, it is impossible to possess all the facts or know where it will go. Still, what flipped the switch and made this article more topical was the November 6th WSJ article about Mattel's (MAT) accounting issues that involved the same accounting firm used by Under Armour - PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

About PwC

PriceWaterhouseCoopers was created in 1998 when Coopers & Lybrand merged with Price Waterhouse. It is one of the Big Four accounting firms, and PwC bills itself as a global network of firms delivering assurance, tax and consulting services for businesses. Without question, it provides many capable and necessary services to a number of renowned companies. Unfortunately, it also has been involved in more than a few questionable audits.

Even before the Mattel and Under Armour issues, PwC had a number of notable accounting scandals for which they have paid fines, lost business and had their reputation damaged.

In fact, just prior to the Mattel and UA issues, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged PriceWaterhouseCoopers Cooper with improper professional conduct related to 19 engagements on behalf of 15 SEC-registered issuers. It was also charged with violating auditor independence rules in engagements for one issuer where the firm performed prohibited non-audit services.

Beyond charging PwC, the SEC also charged PwC Partner Brandon Sprankle with causing the firm's independence violations.

As a consequence, PwC agreed to pay disgorgement of $3.8M, prejudgment interest of $613,842, and a civil monetary penalty of $3.5M.

Pursuant to the findings, the SEC issued PwC a cease and desist order, stating -

"In addition, in connection with performing non-audit services for these fifteen SEC-registrant audit clients, PwC violated PCAOB Rule 3525, which requires an auditor to describe in writing to the audit committee the scope of the work, discuss with the audit committee the potential effects of the work on independence, and document the substance of the independence discussion. PwC failed to comply with the requirements of Rule 3525 and, on several engagements, PwC mischaracterized non-audit services as audit work, even though the services involved financial software systems that were planned to be implemented in a subsequent audit period and providing feedback to management on those systems-areas outside the realm of audit work. PwC's failure to comply with Rule 3525 prevented the audit committees of numerous issuers from evaluating the potential effects of the non-audit services on auditor independence, including whether the services could cause PwC to lack independence. This resulted in PwC being engaged to provide non-audit services that were improperly characterized to the audit committees of numerous issuers as audit services."

Proving they are a firm capable of running afoul of the rules on a global basis, PwC has been sanctioned in India and chided for their work in UK and Italy.

While the Arthur Anderson accounting firm went out of business for one single problem, admittedly, a big one named Enron, it remains that, with every subsequent failure, PwC is "taking on water" and so much so that, the question is how many more scandals over what period of time might cause the PwC "ship to sink?" Raising the question whether businesses want to remain on board.

With that, let's move onto the discussion of the issues related to Under Armour.

Background Discussion

Under Armour's best year-over-year revenue growth came in the first quarter of 2016, when sales increased by 30%; as it reported double-digit growth in each quarter of that year. Their first revenue decline was in the third period of 2017, and at that time, Wells Fargo lowered Under Armour to an Underperform rating; this after having the athletic apparel seller set at Market Perform. There was also a rating downgrade from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

According to the WSJ article, UA accounting practices are the subject of a US Department of Justice and SEC probe examining whether the sportswear maker shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear financially healthier. Under Armour said it is cooperating with the Justice Department and SEC investigations. However, what is striking is the date the federal requests for documents began.

"The company began responding in July 2017 to requests for documents and information relating primarily to its accounting practices and related disclosures," Under Armour said after The Wall Street Journal published the article. "The company firmly believes that its accounting practices and disclosures were appropriate."

When examining what are known as revenue-recognition practices, authorities generally focus on whether companies record revenue before it is earned or defer the dating of expenses to make earnings appear stronger, among other possible infractions. Under Armour, which reported flat sales in its third quarter results, has been restructuring its operations and struggling with weak sales over the past two-three years. Until then, it had been among the fastest-growing apparel makers, riding 26 straight quarters of at least 20% year-over-year revenue growth. Based on UA's statement on the timing of the initial request for documents, that record is part of what the feds are scrutinizing.

What should be noted and of concern is that Under Armour had three chief financial officers from 2016 to 2017. Brad Dickerson, who had served as CFO since 2008, left the company in February 2016. Chip Molloy, a former PetSmart Inc. executive, took over but only stayed a year on the job and left for "personal reasons." David Bergman, who had been holding various finance roles within UA, was named permanent CFO in December 2017, taking over for Molloy, and he remains in position. Then, on February 19, 2019, the UA Board of Directors approved the appointment of Andrew Page to serve as Chief Accounting Officer and principal accounting officer of the Company effective March 1, 2019. Mr. Page is a C.P.A. and began his career within the audit and assurance practice at - you guessed it, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

According to the WSJ article, investigators from the Justice Department and SEC have been questioning people at UA's corporate offices in Baltimore seeking to determine whether Under Armour inflated sales from quarter to quarter. Just to be absolutely clear, this is not a matter of some random accounting error. The investigation is about intentional actions over time that could rise to the level of federal felonies.

This investigation became public only after Under Armour announced that CEO and founder Kevin Plank will surprisingly step aside from the CEO role on January 1, 2020, to be succeeded by COO Patrik Frisk. Plank is expected to transition to executive chairman and brand chief. Coincidence? I expect not. But what is interesting is that UA did not make the investigation known to the public until the WSJ article forced a response, and on that point, UA refused to comment on having made no prior announcement of the investigation; citing the ongoing investigation. A bit of circular logic, it seems.

Perverse Strategic Thinking Can Lead to Problematic Accounting Practices

Under Armour was once hailed as the "next Nike" by bullish analysts. However, the former Wall Street darling has fallen out of favor, and its stock has been cut in half over the past five years because it made several major mistakes over that time.

Let's begin by taking a look at Piper Jaffray's semiannual "Taking Stock with Teens" survey that is closely watched by analysts and investors, as teens represent the youngest group of consumers and are just beginning to forge habits and brand relationships that could last a lifetime. So, it's no wonder they are a coveted demographic among marketers.

Though the survey found teens reacting positively to athletic apparel overall, with 41% naming an athletic brand as their favorite apparel choice, Under Armour fared poorly and fell out of the top 10 ranking in both footwear and apparel among the 5,500 teens surveyed.

Could it be worse? Well, yes it could and seems to be, as the survey cited Under Armour as No. 1 among upper-income males - a key demographic for the company - in brands they have stopped wearing. Think about that.

Under Armour was also one of a handful of brands on the list that Piper Jaffray said was losing market share and relevance. Under Armour's male footwear mindshare remains mired at 1% despite strong sales growth in that product area, and male apparel mindshare growth has flattened. Among females, the brand is "still not registering."

Meanwhile, Under Armour's rivals like Nike (NKE), adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and Lululemon Athletica (LULU) all performed well in the survey. Piper Jaffray found that adidas was the fastest-growing brand in the survey, which follows adidas's recent stock surge and sales and profit growth.

Under Armour has long been popular with those on the sports playing field, and it's cultivated an enviable roster of young stars like Stephen Curry, Bryce Harper, and Cam Newton, but it has struggled to establish itself as a streetwear brand. The latest numbers from Piper Jaffray show that it isn't changing, and it may explain why it's losing status with teens. Analysts already have low expectations for the company this year as they see revenue growing just 11% and earnings per share falling slightly as the company invests in technology and spends on new sponsorship deals such as those with UCLA and Cal-Berkeley.

Still, with teens fleeing the brand, Google searches weak, and a valuation still significantly higher than its peers, Under Armour has problems made worse by C-Suite decisions.

First, as clear evidence of "tech envy", founder and CEO Kevin Plank promoted the idea that Under Armour was a tech company instead of a footwear and apparel maker. So, R&D money was funneled into that "strategic" effort.

Second, Plank declared that UA's products were made of futuristic-sounding materials like "charged foam" which meant UA was again pouring money into R&D, seeking wearable devices and fitness apps. This was another strategic mistake. UA then failed to respond to consumer criticisms about its designs, especially regarding its flagship Curry shoes. Finally, UA hired a new chief designer earlier this year to address those concerns, but it's unclear if the company can impress consumers again.

Third, UA has remained too dependent on the North American market, which generated 69% of its sales last quarter. That left it fully exposed to the liquidation of Sports Authority in 2016, as well as fresh efforts from Nike and adidas to increase their respective North American sales. UA tried to diversify its business away from footwear by expanding its apparel business to athleisure, but that effort also ran into tough competition from Lululemon, Nike, adidas, and other athleisure apparel makers.

Unlike its competitors, Under Armour has hardly improved its international reach since 2010. While Nike and adidas look for a balance between their domestic and international businesses, Under Armour pushed its North American business to gain significant market share. This strategy worked for the company in the beginning. However, the same strategy became the reason for its fall from grace in recent times, as UA's over-reliance on North American revenues led to heavy losses in the top and bottom lines as the North American apparel market hit a slump.

Fourth, there were ungrounded claims of growth that failed to materialize. For example, in 2016, Plank claimed that UA would nearly double its annual revenue to $7.5 billion by 2018, but it only delivered $5.2 billion; just 4% growth from 2017.

Finally, it has been quietly said that Plank alienated UA's own endorsers and some customers by praising President Trump in early 2017, a marked contrast with Nike going full-social justice warrior in their marketing campaign featuring the anti-Trump, former pro football player Colin Kaepernick.

While UA has said it has plans to improve its North American business, increase its overseas presence, grow its direct-to-consumer revenue, and expand its apparel business - all while cutting costs to improve its margins, one has to say that is very aggressive and seems more aspirational than practical. Perhaps, this is evidence UA has gone to the other side of the political aisle for advice (Liz has a plan for everything).

Where this leaves us is the recognition that UA faces considerable growth pressures and, as is clear from research, competitive pressures are all too often the impetus for "cooking the books."

A Primer on Accounting Fraud

Accounting fraud refers to intentional manipulation of financial or accounting records deliberately with the aim of making the monetary condition or financial performance of an entity appear better than they really are. Accounting fraud examples include under-recording depreciation expenses, over-recording of revenue from sales, refusing to disclose investments that are risky and clever accounting practices such as merging long and short-term debt, all with the aim of showing the company liquidity in better terms.

Fraudulent financial reporting is also known as earnings management fraud. In this context, management intentionally manipulates accounting policies or accounting estimates to improve financial statements. Public and private corporations will commit fraudulent financial reporting in order to secure investor interest or obtain bank approvals for financing, as justifications for bonuses, increased salaries, or to meet expectations of shareholders.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has brought enforcement actions against corporations for many types of fraudulent financial reporting, including improper revenue recognition, period-end stuffing, fraudulent post-closing entries, improper asset valuations, and misleading non-GAAP financial measures.

A common incentive for companies to manipulate a financial statement is a decline in the company's financial prospects. Companies may also manipulate earnings to meet analysts' forecasts or benchmarks such as prior-year earnings in order to meet debt covenant restrictions, achieve a bonus target based on earnings, or artificially inflate stock prices.

The attitude of top management toward financial reporting is a critical risk factor in assessing the likelihood of fraudulent financial statements. If the CEO or other top managers display a significant disregard for the financial reporting process, such as consistently issuing overly optimistic forecasts (as we have seen from UA), or they are overly concerned about the meeting analysts' earnings forecast, fraudulent financial reporting is more likely.

Still, not all accounting scandals are the result of direct actions by top executives. Often managers and employees are pressured or willingly alter financial statements for the personal benefit of the individuals over the company. Managerial opportunism plays a large role in these scandals. For example, when managers are compensated more for short-term results, it increases the potential for them to report inaccurate information. Falsification of financial statements by a company is common where assets and revenues could be overstated as expenses go unrecorded and liabilities are under-recorded. This appears one of the issues the feds are looking at in UA.

To combat fraud, what is needed is organizational commitment that promotes professional skepticism and the need to be aware of the red flags in order to prevent or detect and respond to potential fraud. Moreover, fraud risk assessment should consider past instances of fraud at the company and, as employees are more inclined to participate in a process when they understand the purpose and expected outcomes, the fraud risk assessment process should be visible and communicated throughout the business.

Unfortunately, we are at a point where experts believe companies are reducing or minimizing the resources for fraud control because they are either cutting costs, believe they are highly ethical, or never had a fraud occur.

Summary

With CEO Kevin Plank stepping down as CEO, we might glibly suggest that the next step forward might be for Under Armour to get a different accounting firm. But that misses two big points.

First, Plank will not only remain as chairman of the board, he will be executive chairman and chief brand manager. For those unfamiliar with the pecking order, a non-executive chairman is involved in board decisions only. However, an executive chairman has day-to-day operational involvement and decision-making. In his new role as executive chairman, Plank will, in the organizational structure, be the direct boss of the new CEO and still chair the board. So, as Plank will still have the full weight of operational influence, exacerbated by being the company founder, any implicit pressure for performance he brings to the table will remain.

Second, the SEC/DOJ investigation is looking at the finance/accounting functions at UA to determine if there has been criminal conduct. This is not some administrative issue or one where some minion put numbers in the wrong column. What the investigation seeks to determine is if, with intent and malice aforethought, deliberate actions were taken that amounted to fraud. This is as serious as a heart attack for the company because we are talking about federal felonies which would create an administrative nightmare and call into question the actions and, ultimately, the credibility of the company and its management.

Although companies have survived even the most egregious of financial frauds, the sports apparel marketplace is changing and hyper competitive. With Under Armour losing share due to declining consumer interest in their products, this federal investigation could not be timed worse, and once done, Under Armour might find itself in a more untenable competitive position and with different management, because rarely does management survive when faced with federal indictments.

"I'm not upset that you lied to me, I'm upset that from now on I can't believe you." - Friedrich Nietzsche

