California Resources: Crude Oil Hedge Analysis

It sold a lot of puts for 2Q20, more than its expected production.

In its third quarter 2019 earnings press release dated October 31st, California Resources Corporation (CRC) reported the crude oil hedges it had in place. They extended out through Q4 2020.

Source: California Resources Corporation.

I calculated them as a percentage of average daily crude production of 79,000 b/d (excluding NGLs) in the table below.

Puts Long Short 4Q19 44% 44% 1Q20 38% 38% 2Q20 19% 190% 3Q20 13% 13% 4Q20 6% 6%

Graphically, the imbalance between long and short puts stands out. The 2Q 2020 short puts are far greater than the long puts and much greater than production volumes (i.e., 79,000 b/d third quarter).

To review, a long put gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to sell at the strike price. Whereas the short put gives the seller the obligation to buy at the strike price if the option is exercised by the put buyer.

An oil producer, such as CRC, hedges its future oil sales prices by buying puts, but this comes at a cost, the premium paid. Producers sometimes sell puts at lower strike prices than they think will get exercised because they collect a premium, which is used to offset or reduce the premium paid on the long.

But if the long and short positions are equal in size, the loss on the short will equal the gain on the long below the strike price of the long. So, in effect, the producer is no longer hedged if the market price averages below the strike price of the short for the quarter.

Strike Prices Long Short 4Q19 $ 75.71 $ 60.00 1Q20 $ 70.83 $ 56.67 2Q20 $ 68.33 $ 55.00 3Q20 $ 65.00 $ 55.00 4Q20 $ 65.00 $ 55.00

CRC's long and short puts were of equal size, except for the 2Q 2020, in which case the short exceeded the long by 171% (i.e., 135,000 b/d). This is not a hedge because it increases CRC's exposure to lower oil prices rather than decreases it.

To illustrate the payoff table for 2Q 2020 at low prices, CRC would lose $135 million if Brent averaged $45 for the quarter and $67.8 million if Brent averaged $50. That is in addition to the loss it would incur on its oil sales.

Market Price Strike Price P/L $ 45.00 $ 55.00 $ (135,000,000) $ 50.00 $ 55.00 $ (67,500,000)

Thus far in 4Q 2019, Brent has averaged just below the short strike price of $60/b. If that continues or drops further, CRC would not be hedged to the extent Brent averages below $60 and it would owe a payment on the derivatives.

September Spike

The attacks in Saudi Arabia in September caused Brent crude prices to spike.

Source: Barchart.

However, CRC did not increase its long puts by much.

Long Puts 3Q19 2Q19 Change 4Q19 35,000 35,000 - 1Q20 30,000 25,000 5,000 2Q20 15,000 10,000 5,000 3Q20 10,000 - 10,000 4Q20 5,000 - 5,000 Average 19,000 14,000 5,000 Note: Figures in thousand barrels per day.

Instead, it effectively lifted much of the overall hedge by selling more puts and took a speculative long position in 2Q 2020.

Short Puts 3Q19 2Q19 Change 4Q19 35,000 35,000 - 1Q20 30,000 25,000 5,000 2Q20 150,000 10,000 140,000 3Q20 10,000 0 10,000 4Q20 5,000 0 5,000 Average 46,000 14,000 32,000 Note: Figures in thousand barrels per day.

Two other points are that the total amount hedged is much less than 100 percent of CRC's crude production in 2020. And beyond 1Q 2020, it is rather small. In addition, there are no hedges beyond 2020. The company is fully exposed to lower oil prices.

Conclusions

CRC's hedges are very modest considering that it is operating on thin margins and oil prices are near or below (4Q2019) the strike prices of the short puts. Furthermore, it has no protection whatsoever beyond 2020.

Should the Iran sanctions be resolved and its 1.7 million barrels per day come back into the market, CRC's oil price risk will rise greatly. Even without such a development, there is trouble ahead for oil prices.

According to Bloomberg:

The OPEC+ group of oil producers will need to make deeper output cuts when they meet in December. That's the inescapable conclusion from the latest round of monthly reports published by the three big oil-forecasting agencies."

Disclosure: I am/we are short CRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.