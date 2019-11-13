YH CEF Report November 2019: An Easing To The Big Cuts

Stay tuned for our upcoming report on the State of the CEF Market where we will outline our thoughts on valuations.

Valuations across the CEF space remain slightly above average but not at extreme levels that I see many investors suggesting.

Interest rates edged up in the month of October producing negative marks to the mostly bond positions in the portfolios. But prices were higher shrinking the discount slightly.

CEFs continue to trade well with discounts inching tighter during the month thanks primarily to the charge of the equity markets.

Closed-End Fund Analysis

Closed-end funds ("CEFs") continue to chug along seeing some incremental increases in valuations (discount tightening) from already above average levels. While we don't think valuation levels are extreme here, especially given the new dovish Fed, they are not cheap either. We continue to collect the generous income streams afforded by the CEF wrapper.

Most of our portfolio positions are in the "hold" rated camp- with a few even "sell rated". However, even though slightly more funds saw their NAVs fall in the month of October, prices tended to do better closing the discount modestly.

Why did NAVs fall?

We saw interest rates, primarily on the longer-end of the curve, increase during the month. Starting late July, global interest rates plummeted to new record lows with as much as $17T of total debt yielding below zero. In September, we started to see some moderation to those numbers and in October, rates moved modestly higher.

Data by YCharts

The one thing most investors know about bonds is: interest rates rise, bond prices fall. Thus, the increase in the rates of both the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond depressed bond prices. That does not mean that the funds are going to be unable to cover the distributions.

Remember, there are two dynamics going on here. One, you have the internal cash flows, generated primarily by net investment income or the interest payments that the bonds pay. The second is the general level of the bond values on a given day. Those bond values or prices are determined by the level of interest rates and the spread (a value of credit risk).

With the slope of the yield curve (essentially what longer-dated Treasuries yield compared to short-dated) increasing, you can bet there will be a small tailwind to bond CEFs. Remember, these funds are leveraged by about 30%-40%, on average. They borrow short-term and invest longer-term. If those borrowing costs come down as shorter-dated interest rates decline (thank you J Powell) while longer-dated rates increase, the spread between the two increases resulting in higher NET investment income.

In other words, the recent events are a good signal for those owning a basket of CEFs for the income needs. In a 1.5%-2.0% rate world, these bond portfolios that are yielding 7% to 9% are garnering more attraction as investors seek alternative income generators. Unless we see another market swoon like we did in the fourth quarter of last year, we may have to wait for a long time for the next large discount widening event.

Our thinking on that is simply a lack of fear in the markets, especially CEFs. Up until Q4 last year, the specter of higher interest rates (especially on the short-end) was at the forefront of CEF investors' minds. Higher rates are probably the largest risk for CEF investors. Not because they result in lower NAV marks but because the mostly retail investors will sell willy nilly if they suspect rates are likely to move materially higher. That means much wider discounts on most CEFs.

Distribution Announcements

Distribution Increase

MFS Inv Grade Muni (CXH): Distribution increased by 2.9% to $0.0355 from $0.0345.

Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR): Distribution increased by 2.04% to $0.025 from $0.0245.

Distribution Decrease

Cornerstone Strategic Val (CLM): Distribution decreased by 9.7% to $0.1853 from $0.2053.

Cornerstone Total Return (CRF): Distribution decreased by 9.52% to $0.1796 from $0.1985.

Templeton EM Income (TEI): Distribution decreased by 6.4% to $0.0542 from $0.579.

Templeton Global Income (GIM): Distribution decreased by 5.77% to $0.0245 from $0.026.

Monthly Statistics - Commentary

Sector Analysis:

Given how well the S&P 500 performed, as well as most global equity indices, it is no surprise the equity-centric strategies performed best in October. As the formation of a phase 1 trade deal comes together, we really saw Asian equities rally strongly in the month. From a sector perspective, dividend strategies were up nearly 6% on price and 3% on NAV. Emerging market funds did especially strong.

On the down side, MLPs were the big loser on both price and NAV falling another 6-7% overall. We have continued to steer members away from these areas of the market and continue to think the structures are shareholder destructive. The current distribution yield for the MLP sector is the highest at 12.5% but we believe that still doesn't compensate for the risks.

Munis also fared weaker in the month with prices down nearly 3% and NAVs down about half a percent. That is the first down month after 10 consecutive up months where significant flows came into the space. It didn't help that rates rose modestly and the equity markets zoomed causing investors to rotate from safe havens to their risk-on sector of choice.

October 2019 CEF Sector Results:

Core Analysis:

Our Core Portfolio remains slightly conservatively positioned for us with limited exposure to high yield. Our riskiest positions remain in the beaten up senior loan space though that risk has not contributed to performance. We hope it starts following tax loss harvesting season.

Overall, the NAVs of our funds did better than the index rising just under 30 bps. For the second month in a row, Nuveen Real Asset (JRI) was the top performer of the group rising almost 4%. That was offset by Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit (BGB) which fell by 4.6% during the same month. But that was on price as the NAV performance was much better.

Other top performers were the PIMCO Twins, PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) which rose 3.5% and 3.7%, respectively. But Principal Real Estate (NYSE:PGZ) was again a big winner this past month as their discount cMBS fund saw strong NAV growth.

We recently highlighted Barings Global Short Duration (BGH) as a fund to swap out of as it recently hit a premium due to weaker NAV with a stable price. But also on that list is PCI and PDI, mentioned earlier as big price gainers, which also did not have a similar NAV gain. The premiums of both funds rose over 3% in the month.

On the other side, BGB saw the largest valuation change to the value side seeing 4.3% discount widening in the month. Blackrock Invest Quality Muni (BKN) saw their discount widen by 2.1% moving it closer to our buy rating threshold.

CEF Universe Analysis:

We saw a lot of price movement again this month but this time it was led by the Asian equity funds. Taiwan Fund (TWN) rose nearly 11% in price on the month. First Trust Dynamic Europe (FDEU), a fund we own in our peripheral bucket for modest European equities exposure, finally moved strongly to the upside rising just under 9%. Miller/Howard High Income Equities (HIE) also did very well aided by the large allocation to stocks.

Most of the names on the worst performing list come from the MLP and natural resources sectors, again an area we've largely avoided. Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy (MIE) was down nearly 15% on the month in price and 9.6% on NAV. That essentially wipes out the juicy distribution of ~12% earned over the course of the year, in just 30 days. While yield can be important, what is far more critical is the risk of the underlying assets held in the fund.

The funds that saw the largest discount widening were mostly one's that were rate sensitive or conducting rights offerings. On the list was Aberdeen Credit Strategies (ACP) which recently announced a rights offering along with NexPoint Strategic Opps (NHF) which had a rights offering earlier this year, also had some negative headlines regarding another Highland entity that is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Highland Floating Rate Opps (HFRO) also saw a significant re-rating in valuation based on the same filing. These two funds saw their discounts widen by 7.9% and 7.1%, respectively. Those are sharp moves in a one-month period.

Two of the CLO funds saw their premiums expand by some of the highest amounts in the last month. Eagle Point Credit (ECC), whose NAV fell by 12.4%, didn't see a significant price decline resulting in the premium expanding by 12%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alt Income (XFLT) also saw the premium expand by over 7% in the month. We continue to think these are higher risk investments that belong in your equity bucket as the probability of the loss of principal is well above that of any bond CEFs.

Concluding Thoughts

While it has been hard to find any deep values in CEFs in which to allocate capital, we haven't sold much of anything preferring to simply collect the income stream. Each investor is different with some liking to "lock in" gains and move to cash/sidelines while awaiting another great entry point. They don't mind waiting weeks, months, or even longer for that next opportunity as they conceptualize their trades as gains ignoring the opportunity cost.

Others prefer to have a continuous income stream flowing into their accounts and changes in market values are vagaries that can be ignored for the most part.

Again, while discounts seem relatively tight, they aren't at extreme levels. We will have an upcoming article on the "Current State of The CEF Market" that will be out soon that will go through some of those numbers. I think investors who are relatively new to the CEF market think they are extremely tight not having lived through prior instances of very expensive CEF markets.

Tax loss harvesting season is starting in earnest. That could produce some buying opportunities, especially in battered down sectors like Senior Loans or High Yield. Stay tuned!

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGZ, BKN, JRI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.