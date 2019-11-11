German Dividend Aristocrats - The 2019 Update

43 companies (+10) have at least maintained their payments for 10 or moreyears.

10 companies (+5) have raised their distributions for 10 or more years.

There are 53 (+15) identified Dividend Aristocrats in Germany as of November 2019.

The German Dividend Aristocrats (GDA) have been updated - this is the 2019 version.

Introduction

Better late than never. It`s update time, folks!

I have used the last days with really bad weather here in Germany to research the last numbers and can now present you an update. Some users have already asked me about it – you can stop worry about me continueing my article streak… I am on my way to become a real “article maintainer”…

As the peak season for dividend payments in germany has been over for some time (mainly April to June) it`s really time for a new update of the German Dividend Aristocrats (GDA).

It`s been three years now that I introduced this new source for dividend growth investors. There have been updates the past years. You can check out the original articles:

This list is for informational purpose only. I am not going to create a portfolio out of all these companies. It should be a helping hand for investors who are seeking more international exposure. As you know: international diversification can help dividend growth investors reduce risk and enhance total return.

One word before we start: I am not a native English speaker. There might be some formal mistakes or "rough language" - I hope you can "ignore" that. My apologies for that.

The German Dividend Aristocrats - a short definition

The definition of the selection is given by its name:

"German":

I have included stocks from companies which are based in Germany (headquarters in Germany) plus companies which are listed at one of the German stock exchanges but based outside of Germany (headquarters not in Germany). Nearly all of the companies in the list belong to the first group ("German" companies).

"Dividend":

The compilation includes only companies that pay dividends. This shows a significant difference from the situation in the United States: First, it is not self evident that companies pay dividends. Secondly, German companies usually pay an annual dividend (and not quarterly). That means there is only one distribution over the year. The main dividend season in Germany is from April to June when most general meetings are held.

"Aristocrats":

Aristocrats are all "noble" companies that have not reduced the dividend for at least 10 years. The term "aristocrats" therefore is expanded; it does not only include the dividend increasers. The reason is simple: in Germany there are hardly any companies that do this for decades. Therefore it also includes companies that have maintained their dividend.

My analysis goes back to the year 2000 - please check out the original article for explanation.

The main results for the year 2019

The German Dividend Aristocrats are an exclusive group of German stocks that have not reduced their distributions for at least 10 years. I will call them the "GDA" as a short synonym

At the moment (November 2019) there are 53 companies included

Once again I have increased the number of underlying stocks for analysis: the number of checked companies now includes a total of 193 analyzed stocks. 181 of them paid a dividend in 2019 for fiscal year 2018 (you know that in Germany the dividend is paid annually in almost all companies). 12 companies completely cut their dividend which is a significant increase to 2018 (+5). The reason for this could be a first sign of the beginning of a worldwide economic downturn – but this is speculation at this time.

The average numbers for 2019 are:

Average number of years of dividends increased: 3.13 (3.24 in 2018)

Average number of years of dividends maintained: 6.85 (6.68 in 2018)

Average number of years of dividends paid: 11.22 (10.72 in 2018)

Average Dividend Yield: 2.93% (2.88% in 2018)

And now let's break down the number of companies and their dividend increases:

Raised dividend (5 to 9 years): 18 companies (+4)

Raised dividend (10+ years): 10 companies (+5)

Maintained dividend (5 to 9 years): 65 companies (-7)

Maintained dividend (10+ years): 43 companies (+10)

Here is the GDA 2019 (53 companies in alphabetical order):

Source: own research, stock prices from November 2019, dividends paid in 2019

The GDA now shows 53 companies which is 15 more than last year.

New to the list are:

Adesso

Allianz (OTC:OTCPK:ALIZF)

Beiersdorf (OTC:OTCPK:BDRFF)

Cancom (OTC:OTC:CCCMF)

CEWE

Compugroup Medical (OTC:OTC:CMPUY)

Deutsche Post (OTC:OTCPK:DPSGY)

DIC Asset (OTC:OTC:DDCCF)

Edding Vz.

Freenet (OTC:OTC:FRTAF)

HeidelbergCement (OTC:OTCPK:HDELY)

Merck KgaA (OTC:OTCPK:MKGAF)

Nemetschek (OTC:OTC:NEMTF)

Rational (OTC:OTC:RATIY)

Sartorius Vz. (OTC:OTC:SARTF)

Steico

All these companies are new because of 10 years maintained dividend. The reason why there are so many new entries this year is quite simple: it`s been ten years now after the worldwide financial crisis.

Off the list is:

Linde: because of the Praxair merger

The following ten companies have raised their dividend for 10-plus years (in alphabetical order):

CEWE

Fielmann AG (OTC:FLMNY)

Fresenius (OTCQX:FSNUF)

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCPK:FUPBY)

Grenke Leasing (OTC:OTC:GKSGF)

Rational (OTC:OTC:RATIY)

Stratec Biomedical (OTC:SBMDY)

Umweltbank

VIB Vermögen AG (OTC:OTC:VIBVY)

New are CEWE, Grenke Leasing, Rational, Umweltbank and VIB Vermögen.

Off the list is:

Eurokai: because of a dividend cut to 1.50€ (from 2.00€ in 2018)

The two German companies with the longest series of increases are still Fresenius and Fresenius Medical Care. They have raised their dividend for 19 years. This makes them the two German companies with the longest history of dividend increases.If you are looking for more details about Fresenius: please take a look here.

The following selection shows the 43 companies that have maintained their dividend for at least 10 years (in alphabetical order, without the five "increasers"). Together with the five companies mentioned above they form the German Dividend Aristocrats GDA - also in alphabetical order:

Adesso

Allianz (OTC:OTCPK:ALIZF)

Axel Springer (OTC:AXELF)

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)

Baywa

Bechtle (OTC:BHTLF)

Beiersdorf (OTC:OTCPK:BDRFF)

Cancom (OTC:OTC:CCCMF)

Compugroup Medical (OTC:OTC:CMPUY)

CTS Eventim

DIC Asset (OTC:OTC:DDCCF)

Deutsche Post (OTC:OTCPK:DPSGY)

Dt. Euroshop (OTC:DHRPY)

Edding Vz.

Evonik (OTC:OTCPK:EVKIF)

Fraport (OTC:FPRUF)

Freenet (OTC:OTC:FRTAF)

Frosta

GFT Technologies

Hamborner Reit

HeidelbergCement (OTC:OTCPK:HDELY)

Henkel (OTC:HELKF)

Hornbach Holding (OTC:OTC:HBBHF)

Isra Vision (OTC:OTC:IRAVF)

Lechwerke

MBB Industries

Merck KgaA (OTC:OTCPK:MKGAF)

MTU Aero Engines (OTCPK:MTUAY)

Munich Re (OTCPK:MURGY)

MVV

Nemetschek (OTC:OTC:NEMTF)

OHB

Paul Hartmann

SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Sartorius Vz. (OTC:OTC:SARTF)

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)

Software AG (OTCQX:STWRY)

Steico

Sto SE

Symrise

Syzygy

USU Software

VTG (OTC:OTC:VTGBF)

The Top Stocks

To come to concrete recommendations for further research I have created two so-called top lists: Dividend-Increasers and Dividend-Maintainers.

The rules for these two lists are as follows:

Dividend-Increasers:

At least 5 years of raised dividends

At least 3% dividend yield

Sorted by descending dividend yield

The highest yielding German Dividend-Increasers are:

Source: own research, stock prices from November 2019, dividends paid in 2019

Dividend-Maintainers:

At least 10 years of maintained dividend

At least 3% dividend yield

Sorted by descending dividend yield

The highest yielding German Dividend-Maintainers are:

Source: own research, stock prices from November 2019, dividends paid in 2019

Conclusion

It seems that the number of the German Dividend Aristocrats is slightly growing over the years. In my point of view there is one central factor that is supporting this trend:

Stable economic growth (worldwide, but especially in Germany) for the last about ten years without any major correction and/or crisis. This has also lead to a big increase in the number of dividend maintainers with a streak of 10 or more years.

It will be interesting to see how the dividend season in 2020 will look like. I am really curious…

Some important additional information for you, the readers:

The complete selection of the GDA (German Dividend Aristocrats) is work in progress. Updates and upgrades will be added every year. I will keep posting any news here on Seeking Alpha.

The GDA might be a good starting point for anyone who is interested in more international diversification.

Let me give you some quick information for non-German investors: there is a German tax on all dividends, which is called "Abgeltungssteuer." This tax is automatically deducted by the banks or online brokers. It is exactly 26.375% (25% tax and an additional 1.375% as special tax we Germans have to pay since the reunification). For US investors it is limited to 15% by tax treaty between US and Germany. For US IRAs there is no German dividend tax by treaty amendment.

Important information: I have created this list on my own. The data source for all the data is direct contact to the investor relations teams of the companies. In some cases where I did not get any answer to my questions I got the information from the company website and/or further web research.

I am looking forward to reading your comments. I am happy to have your feedback to improve the compilation. Let me know if there is anything you miss. Thanks for reading, and even more thanks for commenting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MURGY, SIEGY, BASFY, VIBVY, ALIZF, BAYRY, DDCCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.