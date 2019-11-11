Pinduoduo: A Crowded Trade

It's been a disappointing past few months in the IPO Space, with the Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) down 15% since its July highs. Fortunately, for investors that have parked themselves in Pinduoduo (PDD), the stock has been on a tear and has out-performed every other large-cap IPO in the same period. The stock is up 135% since its June lows, on the back of a massive Q2 with 57% sequential revenue growth.

While there are several growth names this year that have debuted with outstanding growth, there are none above a $5 billion market cap that can hold a candle to Pinduoduo's 57% sequential growth. There's certainly an argument to be made that the stock is going higher long-term with these growth rates, but I believe things are getting a bit frothy short-term given the recent advance. Based on this, I believe this push above $43.00 to be an opportune time for traders to take partial profits on their positions. At a forward P/E ratio of 75, the stock is going to need a blow-out report to avoid a pullback into its Q3 report this month.

While some of the best growth stocks of the past century can grow revenues by 25% or more sequentially, Pinduoduo's Q2 report showed an astonishing 57% sequential growth in sales. The company reported $1.06 billion in revenues for Q2 vs. the $676.4 million reported in the prior quarter. On a year-over-year basis, revenues jumped 160%, and are expected to grow another 120% in the upcoming Q3 results. While this is showing some deceleration on a sequential basis in terms of year-over-year growth, I do not believe this is material. The company has managed to grow revenues from $63 million in Q3 2017 to estimates of $1.08 billion in Q3 2019, which is a growth rate of over 2500% in just two years.

Not surprisingly, this growth has come on the back of massive user growth, with monthly active users up from 32.8 million in 2017 to 366.0 million to finish Q2 2019. In addition to enormous growth in this user base, annual spending per active buyers has reached $1,467.5 RMB, or the equivalent of $213.40~ USD per year. According to Statista, this is not far behind what Non-Prime members on Amazon (AMZN) are spending per year at roughly $600 USD. Therefore, for a newer company like Pinduoduo that was founded less than five years ago, this is undoubtedly impressive. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

If we look at the below chart of annual earnings per share, we can see that the company saw net losses for FY-2016 through FY-2018, and is expected to see a net loss of (-) $0.40 for this year. However, given the company's massive growth in revenues, they are expected to swing to being profitable next year, well ahead of analyst expectations. FY-2020 annual EPS is currently projected at $0.58, with FY-2021 annual EPS being forecasted at $1.32. This is extremely impressive for a company that debuted roughly five years ago, as many newer companies are not profitable for at least ten years. Overall, Pinduoduo's earnings trend accelerating into positive territory is a bullish sign and bodes well for the company long term. Of course, this is contingent on the company hitting these current analyst estimates.

Moving over to revenue growth, the company has seen revenues that have dwarfed that of Beyond Meat (BYND) and quite a few other new IPO's, where we see revenue growth year-over-year in the 200% - 300% range. Pinduoduo's revenue growth rates have fluctuated between 160% and 1150% the past two years, and are now quieting down to more normal levels.

While 160% growth in the most recent quarter and 120% growth for Q3 are still what I would consider hyper-growth, these figures have indeed decelerated materially. I would not call this deceleration material as it was inevitable from the sky-high growth rates the company experienced in FY-2018. If the company had continued to grow at those rates indefinitely, it would be surpassing Amazon in market cap within a few years. For this reason, while revenue growth rates have decelerated, a new range of 80%-150% would be completely acceptable.

The blue line in the below chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see below, while the quarterly and two-quarter average revenue growth rates are decelerating, they also look to be leveling out. Q3 revenue estimates are currently for $1.08 billion, while Q4 revenue estimates are pegged at $1.60 billion. This would translate to 120% and 94% growth year-over-year for Q3 and Q4, respectively, and some of the highest growth rates in the E-commerce space. As long as the company does not miss on these estimates and drop below an 80% year-over-year revenue growth rate, I don't see any reason to be discouraged by what was inevitable deceleration.

Based on this massive growth in both users and total revenue, it is not surprising that Pinduoduo's stock has performed so well. While other IPO names have been stuck in the mud and sliding to new lows like Slack (WORK), Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD), Revolve Group (RVLV), and Chewy (CHWY), Pinduoduo has sky-rocketed. The stock built out an 8-month base between its IPO debut in July 2018 and March of 2019 and blasted through the top of this base recently. This is a bullish long-term development for the stock, as new all-time highs are always a great sign with growth like Pinduoduo is seeing. As long as the bulls can defend the top of this base at the $33.00 level, I would not be surprised by a move above the $55.00 level in the next 12 months. However, we do have two minor red flags showing up currently on a short-term basis.

The first red flag is that the company is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 74x based on forward estimates of $0.58 in earnings for FY-2020. It's important to note that it is an ultra-forward estimate, and it's actually a forward 18-month estimate using the $0.58 in EPS expected for FY-2020. If we were to use a forward 12-month estimate, which would be less than $0.20 in EPS, the company is trading at a forward-twelve-month P/E ratio of 215x currently. This is quite expensive for any company, regardless of its growth.

The other minor red flag we're seeing is the velocity of the current uptrend, which looks unsustainable. Pinduoduo is up 135% in the last four months and is now an amazing 65% above its 200-day moving average. This is quite extended short-term, and the stock has had trouble with rallies of this magnitude in the past. The September 11th short-term top for Pinduoduo failed at roughly 60% above the 200-day moving average and then proceeded to pull back nearly 20% in less than a month. For this reason, I see the reward to risk as poor above the $43.00 level short-term.

To summarize, Pinduoduo is a leader in the Chinese E-commerce space with breathtaking growth rates but is beginning to get expensive short-term and is quite extended on a technical basis. At 215x forward-earnings and up 135% in the past four months, I see the stock as priced for near perfection as it heads into its Q3 report. If the company on November 20th. Based on this, I have a hard time seeing the stock advancing above the $45.00 level over the next two months unless they can put up an incredible report and smash revenue estimates yet again. To do this, the company would need to report a minimum of $1.09 billion in revenues for Q3.

For this reason, I believe this is an opportune time for traders to sell out a portion of their position. While a run to $55.00 - $60.00 is certainly possible in the next twelve months, I do not think we're heading there in a straight line after the run we've seen just recently. Instead, I would be more inclined to buy sharp dips to play for those analyst price targets.

