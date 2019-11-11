Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY) CEO George Weston on Full Year 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Associated British Foods plc (OTCPK:ASBFY) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

George Weston - Chief Executive

John Bason - Finance Director

Marcus Roy - Group Financial Controller

Conference Call Participants

Warren Ackerman - Barclays

Anne Critchlow - Société Générale

Warwick Okines - Exane BNP Paribas

Adam Cochrane - Citigroup

Rebecca McLellan - Santander

Clive Black - Shore Capital

Geoff Ruddell - Morgan Stanley

Richard Chamberlain - RBC Capital Markets

Michelle Wilson - Berenberg

Simon Irwin - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good morning. I forget that I actually need glasses to see stuff now. So, thank you all for coming this morning to the review of the 52 weeks ended the 14th of September 2019.

The financial highlights are these. Group revenues were up 2% to £15.8 billion. Adjusted operating profit before tax up also 2% to £1.406 million (sic) [£1.406 billion]. Adjusted earnings per share, also up 2%. Dividends, we're announcing we intend to raise by 3%. We invested a lot of money back in this business, £837 million of gross investment, and we end the year, though, with net cash of £936 million.

The business highlights then are these. Really good growth in Grocery and Primark more than offset the Sugar decline that we forecast a year ago. Within Grocery, Twinings Ovaltine showed strong underlying growth, but we also got good profit growth from margin improvement in Australia, in ACH and in Acetum.

AB Sugar, this was the year of low contracted European prices. Those prices have been rising recently. And the efficiency improvements that we've talked so much about over the last few years continue.

It was a more challenging year for agricultural ingredients and Ingredients, and I'll come back to that later on.

And then Primark, a good profit increase, strong trading in the UK, Spain, France, Italy and the US. And as I indicated, the cash flow in the year was well ahead too.

With that, let me hand over to John for a more forensic look at the financial results.

John Bason

Great. Forensics, there we go. So, thanks, George. Okay, good morning.

So, group revenue was £15.8 billion, an increase of 2% on last year. And adjusted operating profit was £1.421 billion, up 1%. This increase in adjusted operating profit included a translation benefit of £9 million as Sterling weakened a little during the year against the US dollar, but actually was pretty consistent against the euro. A table of average and year-end exchange rates for our major currencies is included at the end of your slide pack.

The contribution from acquisitions in the period was actually just £4 million, and that was from Yumi's, the producer of premium chilled dips and snacks in Australia, which was purchased at the beginning of the financial year.

The results include two exceptional charges, which totaled the £79 million that you see here. Firstly, an impairment of the property, plant and equipment at Allied Bakeries of £65 million.

As previously explained, this business is loss-making. And, in December 2018, notice of termination of our largest private label bread manufacturing contract was received from a major retailer. The impact of the loss in bread volume will be felt from this coming financial year.

The carrying value of the assets in this business was no longer supported by our forecasts of its discounted future cash flows and, consequently, a non-cash impairment charge has been taken.

George will come on to talk about our plans for further cost reductions in this new financial year, but the costs of which have been included in our outlook for adjusted operating profit for the coming year.

Secondly, we took a charge of £14 million in respect of guaranteed minimum pensions following a UK high court ruling in October 2018.

Our adjusted profit measure reflects the underlying performance of the businesses and excludes these exceptional items together with profits or losses on disposal of non-current assets, amortization of nonoperating intangibles, amortization of acquired inventory, fair value adjustments – and that's at Acetum – and transaction costs.

This period's unadjusted or statutory profit was £1.282 billion, 5% down on last year. The £94 million loss on sale of closure of businesses this year mainly represents a non-cash impairment charge against our yeast and bakery ingredients assets in China as a consequence of our agreement signed in August to form a joint venture in China with Wilmar International.

This recognizes the reconfiguration of our assets to deliver low-cost production in China. George will describe the commercial opportunities which actually, we believe, to be considerable for this joint venture later. Completion is subject to regulatory approval.

Net interest expense reduced from £35 million to £27 million, primarily due to the maturity in March of $310 million of private placement senior notes. The group has an interest expense despite having net cash on the balance sheet.

This expense relates to long-term financing, which are the remaining US private placements. But it's also local borrowings which are maintained as a hedge against assets in high-inflation countries, and that's really Argentina and some countries in southern Africa.

Other financial income increased from £4 million to £12 million due to an increase in the defined benefit pension scheme surplus between the 2017 and the 2018 financial year-ends.

Profit before tax was 2% higher than last year at £1.406 billion on an adjusted basis. Unadjusted or statutory profit before tax was 8% lower, taking into account the higher loss on sale and closure of businesses.

Coming on to tax, so the effective tax rate based on the underlying charge increased marginally from 21.3% to 21.5% this year. Looking ahead to next year, I expect this effective tax rate to increase slightly from this level. So, please make sure you put that into your forecasts.

As a reminder, the higher credit on intangible amortization last year included the deferred tax benefit resulting from the reduction in the US federal corporation tax, which you will remember was in January 2018.

Adjusted earnings per share increased by 2% to £1.375. On an unadjusted basis, they were 13% lower at £1.111, which mainly reflects the exceptional items and the higher loss on sale and closure of businesses this year. A final dividend of £0.333 per share has been proposed, making total dividends for the year of £0.4635, an increase of 3% on last year.

Let's move now on to the balance sheet. Net assets increased year-on-year to £9.6 billion. Tangible and intangible fixed assets increased slightly, with capital investment and the acquisitions offsetting the depreciation and the impairments previously described.

The increase in working capital is mainly a result of higher inventories at Primark this year-end. This was driven by an earlier phasing of intake of stocks for the autumn/winter range this year and is actually expected to reverse by the end of the calendar year.

Sugar stocks were actually in line with last year.

The decline in the net pension asset was driven by the decline in bond yields and that was seen particularly in August this year. And it impacted all of the group's defined benefit pension schemes.

The UK scheme – I'll remind you – represents about 91% of the group's pension assets. And importantly, even at these bond yield levels, it's still in surplus. And so, that would say quite a lot about the financial health of the UK defined benefit pension scheme.

Deferred tax liabilities declined year-on-year, reflecting the decline in the net pension assets.

Assets classified as held-for-sale represented AB Mauri's assets in China, which will form part of the joint venture with Wilmar International.

Net cash of £936 million was £322 million higher than last year.

So, let's move on to the cash flow. This is a strong cash flow very clearly. So, free cash flow of £788 million was both strong and higher than last year's £557 million.

The capital expenditure of Primark in this year is both lower than last year and actually the level of the last few years. This is due to, really, the phasing of store openings and the store openings in the next financial year, which are weighted to the second half. And so, as a consequence, I expect the capital expenditure for Primark to be higher in the next financial year.

The tax outflow of £269 million is the cash tax paid on trading operations and is lower than last year due to timing differences on tax payments made in key jurisdictions.

Generally, in the UK, 50% of the UK corporation tax paid in respect of an accounting period is payable in that period, with the remaining 50% being paid in the following period.

HMRC has changed that and those changes will come into effect next year, and that will result in next year six quarters of tax being paid in the year rather than four. So, accordingly, the group's tax cash outflow will be higher next year.

The £79 million outflow on the acquisitions line is mainly in respect of Yumi's and also then Anthony's Goods, which was purchased by ACH at the end of our financial year, and George will describe later. Last year included the net cash outlay on Acetum.

So, turning now to the performance analysis by business segment. I think you'll agree these are a strong set of financial results for Grocery. So, they are a standout for me with a £45 million growth in operating profit and a margin increase to 10.8% on a reported basis.

So, remember that the profit includes a one-time cost for the closure of the Twinings tea factory in China. And so, on an underlying basis, profits grew by 14% at constant currency. Grocery also includes other factory costs as well.

The decline in the profit at AB Sugar is in line with that expected all year. All of the profit decline for the year was reflected in the first half. So, in many ways, in my mind, the turning point was at the end of the first half. So, profit in the second half was actually both ahead of expectation and last year at AB Sugar. George will outline why we now expect a material increase in our Sugar profit for the coming year.

The decline in profit in Ingredients is attributable to the AB Mauri business in Argentina. Not only is our business struggling because of the economy there, but we also took a hyperinflationary accounting charge for the first time under IAS 29 this year. And by the way, so both of those combined are the amount of the decline in profit year-on-year for Ingredients. If current conditions persist, I expect a similar charge in each financial year from here.

Profit was up £70 million at Primark. Margin improved by 40 basis points. Now, importantly, the effect of currency was broadly neutral in the year. So, it benefited in the first half, but went against us in the second half. And so, this basis improvement of Primark in margin was really driven by cost reductions, better buying and a lower level of markdowns.

Next year, we expect the weakness of Sterling during this financial year to have a negative transactional effect on the Primark margin in the first half. And so, basically, the first half for Primark is locked in, but, at current exchange rates, a minimal effect in the second half.

At this stage, our expectation for the full-year margin next year has improved and we only expect a small reduction on that achieved this year.

Central costs increased this year, but they are to a level – if you check it, to just a little above those in 2017. So, as a reminder, last year included the benefit of a favorable reassessment of our self-insured claims.

The disposed/closed businesses line, refers to the closure of the Vivergo bioethanol plant in August 2018.

Return on capital employed for the group declined mainly due to the reduction at AB Sugar.

So, by geography. The decline in UK profit was mainly driven by the reduction of British sugar and the commodity feed businesses in AB Agri.

The increased profit in Europe and Africa was driven almost entirely by Primark's eurozone businesses, and they were particularly France, Iberia and Italy. So, it gives you quite an interesting insight into the profitability of those parts of the Primark business.

Profit in the Americas grew strongly with much improved trading by Primark in the US. And the operating loss there reduced to a small number. You'll remember, I talked last year of a loss of about £20 million, but it's a very small number this year and also, then, by the profit and margin improvement at ACH.

Asia-Pacific was impacted by the loss in our Chinese sugar operations and the one-time charge for the Twinings tea factory closure in China, but partially offset by profit growth at George Weston Foods.

New accounting standards. So, let me just hold you on new accounting standards just for a moment. All right, so details of the adoption of the new accounting standards in the current and future financial years are set out in the significant accounting policies note in the results announcement.

The group has, this year, adopted IFRS 15. And as previously advised, there's been no change to the timing of revenue or profit recognition. The group has also adopted IFRS 9 Financial Instruments and there's no material impact to the group.

But here, I want to come on to the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases. So, first of all, the adoption of that standard is from next financial year, and here are the effects on the group. So, as we referred to at the half year, we're adopting the modified retrospective approach, which is a fancy way of saying we're not changing the comparatives, okay?

So, nevertheless, I've set out in the financial review, and with further details on the slides to follow, the estimated effects of the standard on these group financial statements and metrics on a pro forma basis.

I don't need to tell you that it was a very significant change of accounting for the group for many years, but let me do emphasize the following. There's no change to the net cash flows and there's no change to our business model as a result of adopting the standard.

We will recognize lease liabilities at transition of £3.6 billion, which predominantly relate to Primark. 271, or some three-quarters of Primark stores, are leaseholds with a broadly equal split between the UK and the eurozone.

In adopting IFRS 16…

[Music Plays]

Is that because I wasn't entertaining you enough? I don't blame you. But I'll still plough on.

So, in adopting IFRS 16, we made assessments of our likelihood to remain in stores beyond break clauses. But the important thing is – and also to renew at the end of the lease term.

So, in particular, if you think of Gran Via in Spain, not only do we have a lease that goes to term, but we've got the ability to renew. Our adoption here is we assume that we actually will renew. And so, where we're reasonably certain to do, we've reflected this in our lease liability under IFRS 16.

The effect on the key Primark metrics, I've also included here. So, from this year's margin of 11.7%, that would increase to 12.5% and return on capital employed would come down from 29% to 15%. And I think 15%, you would still see as an incredibly healthy return on capital employed on a lease-adjusted basis.

The group's adjusted EPS is reduced by 2%.

So, this is the effect on the balance sheet. So, we will recognize right-of-use assets of £3.1 billion and lease liabilities of £3.6 billion. So, you will note that, on an IFRS 16 basis, the group will have net debt of £2.7 billion, and that would be – if stated under IFRS 16, would be our number at this year-end.

Gearing, expressed as debt over debt plus equity, is a conservative 31%.

Moving on to the income statement. A rental expense of £329 million in the income statement is replaced by a £265 million depreciation charge on right-of-use assets. And so, adjusted operating profit would have increased by £64 million, £59 million of which is in Primark.

Interest expense would have increased by £90 million. And for the group, the resulting interest cover of 14 times is clearly extremely comfortable.

Adjusted earnings per share would have decreased by 2%. So, the £1.375 will be £1.348 on a restated basis. We'll report under IFRS 16 for the first time in our 2020 interim results.

George, I'll now pass back to you to take us through the performance of the rest of the group.

George Weston

I'm not sure how I follow on from that. We have altered the order of this part of the presentation for no reason other than to follow the order that is in the results pack. It's taken us a number of years to get there, but here we are.

So, we start with Grocery which had an excellent year, excellent underlying profit growth of 14%. Twinings Ovaltine continues to be a star. We've made some significant acquisitions during the year, Yumi's and Anthony's Goods, and I'll come back to both of those.

Good margin work in George Weston Foods, Acetum and ACH. We continue to invest in the supply chain. There was some major projects completed during the year. And then, we did get some price increases and made some good steps towards reducing costs in Allied Bakeries, which I'll also come back to.

Focusing to begin with, though, on Twinings Ovaltine. Strong underlying profit growth and margin growth. The new category, Cold Infuse, is going well. More of that in just a second. And the development of herbal teas, the herbal tea range, also good work there.

Ovaltine, I've mentioned in the past about brand stretch and I have some examples of that coming on. That work also going well.

Supply chain investment, to move an entire tea factory from one continent to another is a major undertaking. It was done beautifully. The factory in [indiscernible] is working extremely well and supply chain metrics are all good.

Just to linger for a moment on Cold Infuse, it's the biggest commercial initiative for Twinings Ovaltine for several years, a whole new category. We've expanded the range during the year. We've taken it into kids. We've taken it into the UK – sorry, into the US now. It is allowing us to serve a younger consumer, and that's a good thing. Much more to come on that, I suspect, in years to come. It is still early days, though, in Cold Infuse, but it is going very well.

Superblends then. Their success, I think, emphasizes the ability of the Twinings team to extend the brand beyond black tea. This picks up on the need to supply people with hot beverages, which have health benefits to them as well as hydration benefits, the Superblend work again being done very successfully.

On to Ovaltine/Ovomaltine. We've talked in the past about brand stretch in Brazil – sorry, in Switzerland, being such a big part of that company's success. We're underway in Brazil as well. We have a strong position, on the left-hand side, historically, in milkshakes both in McDonald's and a chain called Bob's, but now much more in confectionery in Brazil. And, again, that work is exciting us.

So, if we're building the business of Grocery organically through good commercial initiatives, we're also building it through acquisition. And let me talk about three of these now.

The first is Yumi's, which we bought in Australia just at the beginning of the year. It is the market-leading producer of dips and other vegetarian food in Australia. It has – it is a brand with tremendous food values. They make all their dips straight from vegetables rather than from processed vegetables.

The business has been growing at about 20% a year for three years, the last year under our ownership. The category is growing quickly. We've launched into falafels and veggie bites in the last few months as well. That is also going well. There's nice overlap with the Don's, our meat business', chilled supply chain which we're beginning to access as well. So, that's Yumi's.

In the States, as you all know, ACH has a very solid position in bakery ingredients – in retail bakery ingredients, cornstarch, corn syrup, retail yeast and so forth. These are good, solid businesses which don't have, sadly, an enormous amount of growth characterizing them, whereas Anthony's does.

Anthony's is based in California. It is a blender and online marketer of specialty ingredients. What do I mean by that? Things like cauliflower flour, almond flour, other new baking ingredients.

It will complement the product offering we have in ACH. There is a lot of growth, I think, still to come. Its route to market is an interesting one too. It doesn't go through retail. It goes through Amazon, online platforms, which, in their own right, are growing quickly. So, Anthony's, again, a fast-growing category just as Yumi's is.

Two years ago now or so, we bought Acetum. The financial performance of Acetum in the last 12 months has been very gratifying. Must prices, that's the raw material that goes into the making of balsamic vinegar, rose significantly just as we bought this company. They came back down again, so the profit went up.

The strategy here is to build the premium brand in the category of balsamic vinegar to do it globally. And a lot of work has gone on positioning the Mazzetti brand, which will be our vehicle, our branded vehicle. We've launched it in the UK and the US, and there's been some really good work done.

So, those are the three recent acquisitions in Grocery. They're all branded or increasingly branded. They're all in fast-growing categories and they all have reach beyond their home markets.

Going back to, if you like, the core of Grocery, and starting with George Weston Foods, which had a very good year. Now, just to put George Weston Foods in a bit of context, which we haven't really talked about in the past.

It is Australia's largest food manufacturer and it is now Australia's largest employer in the manufacturing sector in total. It's a very significant business. It's been in Australia since 1951. And the profit increase in the last couple of years has been really good.

Good commodity gains in both wheat and also meat, but also margin growth and sales growth in Tip Top and also in Don.

Let me show you just briefly, so I can draw breath myself, an ad that Tip Top has been running and give you some insight into the strength of that brand and the commercial work that leads to that strength.

[Video Plays]

Two things to mention. Firstly, the health credentials of bread in Australia are very real, but, secondly, the consistency of advertising, that jingle, Good On Ya Mum, has been running in Australia since 1972. They know it well.

North America then. ACH had a very, very good year. Good margin improvement. Helped by commodity gains undoubtedly, but also by share gains from Mazola brand. It is now the leading brand in edible oil in the United States market. And good work has gone on to get it there.

Back into the UK, I want to call out AB World Foods, which had a really good year. AB World Foods, major brands are Patak's and Blue Dragon. Strong growth in the UK, strong growth internationally, but record years for both Patak's and Blue Dragon. Meal kits and pappadums, in particular, have been areas of strong growth.

So, we've been growing in Grocery through good commercial work. We've been – initially, we've been growing through acquisition. We've been growing through good margin management. We've also been investing heavily, particularly in the last 18 months in the supply chain for – sit behind our Grocery businesses.

That is our fourth noodle line. We have a tremendous noodle business in the UK in Trafford Park. The Ryvita, Bardney site is now up and running properly. I think I've shown you this picture – sorry, pictures of Bardney for some while.

My favorite statistic is that Ryvita plant is 250 meters long. It's an absolute monster. As is the tea factory in Swarzedz in Poland, which now supplies the world with all its Twinings tea except that produced for the UK market in the UK.

Allied Bakeries then. A difficult position. A difficult market to be in, bread. We achieved some price increases in the year. We lost our largest private label account. That led to the closure of Cardiff bakery and other work to reduce the cost base both in the year just gone, and that work continues.

So, again, just to linger on the excellence of the Grocery performance now over a number of years, and I don't usually include five-year charts in my presentation here. But from 2015 to 2019, we've added £95 million to profit of this part of ABF. It really is a gem.

And talking of gems, Sugar. So, these low prices characterize the European market all through last year, although, as John said, they were getting slightly better in the second half.

Illovo continues to be highly profitable. And I'll show you a little bit more of that in a moment. We expect to see that the year we're now in, European sugar prices, which are now higher, flowing through into the profitability of this part of ABF. And I hope that continuation of profit improvement will be a feature of future years too.

The cost reduction work across all parts of Sugar continue. If low prices weren't enough of a headache in Europe, we also had in this division a very poor beet harvest to process in China.

The reason to believe on European sugar prices – and I'm going to take a little bit perhaps more of your time than you might want on sugar prices in the world and in Europe. This first chart is the movement in world sugar prices going back to 2016. So, $0.22, everyone was making a ton of money. It produced new capacity as it will, prices came down, and they've remained pretty flat ever since. A little tick-up most recently, but I wouldn't read too much into it. So, we're sitting in a world and have been of $0.125 to $0.14 sugar, which historically is low.

If we then go on to our next slide, this is the evolution of prices in Europe where we have – where British Sugar and Azucarera play. In the old days, before deregulation, the European sugar prices were set by supply and demand in Europe and had nothing to do with the world price.

That changed in 2017 when a deregulation of the old quota system occurred in the UK – sorry, in Europe, and prices came down with a clunk. They came down further than anyone had expected because production – along with the deregulation of the market, production rose quite a lot both because sugar producers set out to produce more and then we had a very, very favorable crop and a huge sugar supply through 2017, 2018.

What we've seen since December 2018, though, is a decoupling of the prices on the world market and Europe. So, the European prices are significantly higher. The gap between world prices right-hand scale – sorry, left-hand scale at world price and European prices right-hand scale is much larger than it was last year. The prices that led to the profitability of the year we reported on are those of the small gap where we're now selling sugar, and we have some old contracts to work our way through as well, so we won't get all the benefit, is the result of the increased gap.

If I then move – why does that happen? Well, it's this. So, the red line above the axis is European deficit, importing sugar out of the world to supply itself. 2017, that big crop, we became a net exporter of sugar and the prices was set directly in reference to the world price. In fact, they were, in some cases, lower than the world price because you have to get the sugar to the world market.

The trade balance has moved back into balance. So, we're no longer as European producers exporting large amounts of sugar. In fact, most of the time, most months now, we're importing it again. The prices in Europe, therefore, can decouple largely from the world supply or at least could be linked to import parity, which is the cost then of getting world sugar into Europe and all the costs associated with that.

That's why the prices have gone up. And if we remain a net importer of sugar, then we'll see those prices – they'll move around, but they'll move around at a higher level than the prices that characterize the market in the year that we're reporting on.

But the largest part of our sugar portfolio has got nothing to do with Europe. It's Illovo, Africa's largest sugar producer. The world prices were low. The prices remained good in Illovo. We're protected by geography. We're protected by import regime. And increasingly, we're protected by brand and distribution capability.

This was a business that, in the past, used to export a lot of sugar into Europe. It doesn't do so now. It places it into the growing African sugar market and it does so with brand and with distribution capability.

The distribution of sugar in African markets is a difficult task. We do it increasingly well. You need to think about Illovo sugar sales in Europe as FMCG, not commodity. It's branded grocery products, and they're really important in their markets. We have very, very good positions. This is a completely different, in its nature, type of business from the European Sugar businesses.

We've talked for the last few years about cost reduction in our Sugar businesses. That continues. There were some particular highlights in the year just gone. We reduced the price that we pay farmers for sugar beet in Spain from €32 a tonne to €26. That has been very painful for our farmer partners in Spain and absolutely necessary for the long-term survival of the sugar industry in Spain. But we've done it and we're working through that now. We've got sugar beet. We got our raw material to a sensible price.

British Sugar overhead reduction, both in the factories and also at head office, continues and will keep on continuing for a while, yes. And whereas a year ago, we had no ability to measure the sugar content of beets coming into our factories in China, we've given ourselves the capacity to do so now.

So, the crop in China is much better this year. When the sugar comes into the factory, it is measured for sugar content and we pay on sugar content, not on weight, which we did before. That has been a really important initiative, which will prevent I think the recurrence of the situation that we lived with last year.

We think there's substantial further opportunity from cost initiatives, been going five or six years, and I think it's got several years to go.

One other part of our Sugar portfolio that I just want to linger on for a moment, this is coproduct development. We are making an increased contribution from a whole range of products. We're really good across our Sugar businesses at adding value to products other than the sugar that we extract from either cane or beet. We sell a lot of animal feed. We sell a lot of electricity in the UK. We make biogas in the UK. We make ethanol. We sell liquid CO2.

In the last year, last 18 months, let me mention two very profitable ones – furfural, which is an extract from sugarcane once you've taken the sugar out, is a release agent for the casting business. We make this in South Africa. It supplies the world and is a lovely, lovely business.

As is John's favorite pharmaceutical cannabis. We're using the waste CO2 and heat from the Wissington sugar factory, and the fact that this factory is 17 miles away from anywhere and, therefore, fairly protected from people that might want to just break a pane of glass and help themselves. They shouldn't because the THC levels of this cannabis is very low.

But we are the largest cannabis producers, legitimate ones, in Europe, 45 acres of it under glass. And we're a really important part of the supply chain of a really important pharmaceutical, which goes into the treatment of childhood epilepsies, rare childhood epilepsies.

Our partner, GW Pharma, I think, is the only company that's gone through full clinical trials of cannabidiol in the treatment of these conditions and we supply pesticide-free, guaranteed-dose cannabidiol from this site.

Right. While we're on agriculture and perhaps a less exciting part of it than cannabis growing, AB Agri had a tougher year. What we're trying to do in this business is pivot from a very strong, but commoditized UK business primarily to one which is much more international and is much more value-added. That work is underway. AB Vista, which sells animal feed enzymes, is the best part of it. And actually, despite a more difficult year in the more competitive animal feed enzyme, the profitability of AB Vista was in line.

It is the commoditized part of the UK business that had a tougher time this year. There was short – a smaller UK sugar beet crop. And, therefore, AB Agri takes to market the coproducts from sugar beet, so the last sugar beet feed, and there was simply less of it to sell.

When we shut Vivergo, when we mothballed Vivergo, we also removed from Agri the margins made from selling the coproducts out of that ethanol plant. And then -- and this was slightly self-inflicted, lower margins through the year in animal compound feed also in the UK.

These parts of the business which struggled are, I think, not our future. They are an important part of what we will always do, but where we're taking this business is into value-added and offshore.

Ingredients. Two parts to the Ingredients business – AB Mauri and then ABFI. And starting with agri. Trading-wise, good performance everywhere apart from, as John has mentioned to you, Argentina.

In fact, all that decline from £143 million to £136 million across both parts of the Ingredients portfolio is straight out of Argentina. So, if Argentina hadn't happened, we hadn't happen to take hyperinflation, if the margins hadn't come down, we would have been ahead on operating profit level. But we weren't. So, strong performance in the States.

And then, again, just to give you a sense of where we're headed with ABF Ingredients, we're developing – we're increasing – we're investing, sorry, in other products to take to market through the supply chain that we -- the distribution capabilities we have.

We can get products to 50,000 bakeries every day in Brazil. We can do the same in Argentina. We can do the same in parts of India. We invested in a non-dairy whipped creamer plant in Brazil. The same bakeries that are taking our yeast and other bread improvers also use non-dairy whipped creamer, and that's a really good project.

We've been making a series of bolt-on acquisitions over a couple of years in bakery ingredients as well. We bought this year an Italian manufacturer of bakery ingredients called Italmill that is really – it has some new capabilities that we didn't previously possess, but it also allows us good synergy opportunities in Italy.

Just I think at the end of the previous year, we bought a company of Hovis called Holgran, which has real expertise in multigrains and seeds for bakery businesses, and we can internationalize that capability in the future.

So, the last one then to mention, and this is a big deal, the joint venture with Wilmar in China combines our know-how in yeast and bakery ingredients with Wilmar's distribution capability. They are a major supplier of flour to the Chinese market and they are a major supplier of edible oil.

They've got one of the very best distribution capabilities in all of China. And quite frankly, we never managed to build something of equivalent excellence in our bakery and yeast ingredients business. And now through this joint venture, we will have access to it.

We will also invest in a new yeast factory up on the site of one of Wilmar's oil facilities. It will be very low cost. We'll be using molasses and corn syrup as a feedstock. We'll have access to low energy costs and it will transform the cost base of our business in China.

ABF Ingredients. Well, given I'm moving on to Primark shortly and this is – we start talking about pharma excipients and plant proteins, and you might be wanting to move on. I won't say too much about it. It was a good year. The food and bakery enzymes business continues developing, yeast extracts, all good and all very much on health trends and then the pharma excipients and plant protein crisps were indeed well ahead.

We lost Arthur Ryan this year. He was a man who built a phenomenal retail business and we are all forever indebted to him for doing that. My grandfather, Garfield, and uncle, recruited Arthur to run a single store, which became Penneys in 1969. They knew they were hiring a really good trader.

What three generations of Westons have learned in the 40 years that followed was that Arthur was also a great leader, a great business builder, and he had the most extraordinary relentless desire to serve his customers. That drive remains, I think, at the heart of Primark today, a truly great man.

Ironically, in the year of his death, the brand achieved its 50th anniversary of the opening of that first store in Mary Street. It's now fully 10 years since Arthur handed the baton over to Paul, who continued Arthur's legacy of innovation in retail.

Let me head from there then to a look at the year just gone in Primark. Clearly, the operating profit, up 8%, was very strong. The sales growth and the profit growth came particularly from UK, Spain, France, Italy and the US.

John has already mentioned, but it's worth repeating the margin point. There was no currency effect. That improvement in margin came all through better trading. Reduced markdown was the biggest part of it. That's the consequence of on-trend ranges and stock tight control. It's also the consequence of cost reduction. So, we consolidated the buying offices from two to one in Dublin that will give us our cost savings, but also efficiency in ways of working.

And we have started to focus more on store efficiency. That will lead to improvements in customer experience, in stock availability, and also we think in years to come in cost.

We added 800,000 square feet of net selling space. Like-for-likes were disappointingly down 2%.

I'm now going to go perhaps dig underneath that sales performance and have a bit more of a look at the different markets that Primark serve and the characteristics of them.

It's right that we start in Ireland where we have tremendous customer loyalty in the home market, 50 years of trading. It really is an iconic part of the Irish retail world and trading was very solid in the year just gone.

In the UK, in the year just gone, we extended volume leadership, which is now significant in the marketplace. Sales were up 2.5%. Like-for-likes were down 1%, but I think in even being down 1%, significantly outperformed what is a very weak and difficult market in the UK.

We opened important new stores. Birmingham, most notably, and there's a lot of learning, which I'll start to take you through from Birmingham. We also opened our first store after many years of trying in Bluewater and Milton Keynes.

And it's worth mentioning Hastings. We opened a store in Hastings. I don't think many other high street retailers opened a new store in Hastings. Ad it's a good store. We'll make money out of it. It is the nicest store in town. These smaller UK markets are really important to us and we have a very strong position in so many of them.

We also, during the year, starting in the UK in particular, have been developing other customer propositions. What in the trade are known as experiential offerings and trialing all the stuff at Birmingham. And let me show you some of that. So, quite a big beauty installation in Birmingham, the Harry Potter store, a hairdresser and Disney's first restaurant outside the theme parks.

In Manchester then, we opened a great cafe, Central Perk. It's the 25th anniversary of Friends. And this is my favorite cafe in all of Primark estate.

So, UK and Ireland, very solid, outperforming the marketplace, still investing and still both in new locations and new concepts.

If I move then on to Iberia, Spain and Portugal, and then include France and Italy in this section, it's now 28% of our business by sales. Sales were well ahead in the year just gone and like-for-like growth was achieved in all the markets.

In Iberia, we now have 56 stores. We're opening four in 2020. We've started with the rolling out experiential retail offer – horrible phrase – and I will show you the first example of that in just a second.

We think that there is significant further growth opportunity in Iberia. We've got 56 stores. There are many markets we're still not trading in. And we'll keep going there for some years yet.

In France, we're up to five stores. We're opening five more in 2020. Really excellent performance in that market, both in sales growth and also margin growth. And that's despite very tough trading circumstances, particularly on Saturdays with the Gilets Jaunes demonstrations throughout that year. Our newest store, second years now, in Toulouse. We shut down part or all of each Saturday throughout the year and is still affected by demonstrations there.

Italy, we have four stores. We're opening two in 2020. I wish it was 22, but we've all got to be patient. Trading has been very strong and there's a good medium-term pipeline for new stores. So, only two in 2020, but we're gathering ahead of steam.

Now, just to give me another break as well, let me give – show you a little video of Seville Lagoh, which is the new Spanish store.

[Video Plays]

Thanks for your patience watching that. I think [indiscernible]. Firstly, 18 months ago, we didn't have any stores in Seville. Now we've got two. And that will do us for the time being. And secondly, you saw the restaurant or the coffee bar and the nail bar, both first in the Spanish market, but more to come.

Moving on to the US then where we saw strong sales growth, both from good like-for-likes throughout the year, like-for-like growth throughout the year, and then a really excellent first year trading of Brooklyn.

Those, combined with various other management actions, reduced the operating loss very significantly in the year. But we have a profitable store model now. We've successfully downsized three stores. And that has pushed the store profitability up well.

We've developed good leadership team there. It's taken a while, but we now have good leadership. We understand our US customer, in particular. We think now we've got the right products in the US market. So, we've got the confidence to expand.

There are four new stores announced, the American Dream in New Jersey, Sawgrass Mills, Florida. They'll both open this year, we think. State Street in Chicago in the year after. That's the picture, an artist impression of that store, so up into the Midwest. And then, Fashion District in Philadelphia, we just announced today. That will be a good store too in downtown Philadelphia.

There are more stores in the pipeline, which we haven't announced. We obviously have available warehouse capacity. We are pushing the accelerator very deliberately now in the US.

Central and Eastern Europe. We think it's a significant opportunity for us. There's a large population, there's high brand awareness, and we think we have a differentiated offer.

We opened the first store in Slovenia in June last year. Sales have been great, exceeded our expectations. We're opening the first store in Poland in 2020 in spring. And we've signed our first store in the Czech Republic. That will be in Wenceslas Square in Prague, and I think we'll open that one in 2021.

So, lots of opportunity to expand still and good performance in so many parts of the Primark estate over the last 12 months.

We've had a good hard look at our German business to try to get under the skin of its problems, and we are confident now that we do understand the problem.

Our ranges have been inadequately tailored to the German market. We failed to communicate those ranges. We haven't done a good enough job of correcting misconceptions of the supply chain ethics and the sustainability credentials of this business. Store standards, in many cases, haven't been good enough. And some of the stores, quite frankly, are just too big.

So, what are we doing? We've got a new managing director who started in July and a strengthened management team around her. We've started local marketing campaigns. That work is underway, both in terms of posters, but also social media engagement.

And we're overweighting sustainable cotton ranges in German stores. Five of the top seven or eight stores for sale of sustainable cotton jeans are now in Germany. So, that gives us confidence that if we can put more sustainable product in German stores, then consumers will buy them.

We're trialing new store configurations as well. We have a very good children's wear business in Germany, but I think in many stores, we don't give it adequate provenience. We're beginning to do so.

Store efficiency work will make a big difference to the profitability of our German stores. German labor, of course, is expensive.

And then, selected number of stores, we are reducing the footage. We've completed that work at one store, which I think is Braunschweig. Those are our markets then, both last year and into the future.

Let me move on to product, which, of course, is at the heart of everything we do. Top-selling lines for 2019, broidery, textured mini dresses, floral mini dresses as well looking into what's in store.

Now, our neutrals tailoring checks. These are all trends which are selling through. Well prints also. That's autumn/winter.

Licensed goes from strength to strength. There is an increasingly strong symbiotic relationship between the brand owners and Primark in licensed.

So, Friends, Toy Story, -- Friends, we have arranged that to coincide with the 25th anniversary celebrations. Toy Story, Toy Story 4 is in the market. And then, our gaming range is selling well too.

License continues across into kids' wear. Disney, of course, is important in that. But partywear ranges are very good at the moment. And then Christmas is always great.

Christmas gifting this year will be a bigger part of our offer than it's been in the past. The Harry Potter Advent Calendar has come and gone and will come back again. So, don't worry too much about that. Disney gifting and then the favorite from last year, the Famjams are back in a store near you, too. The participation in Christmas gifting away from clothing will go up.

Health and beauty is our fastest-growing department. Collaboration with influencers on new ranges is really important, license is really important, social media engagement is really important. And we go from strength to strength in health and beauty.

Sustainability is an increasingly significant part of all our lives. And it's very, very important to Primark and the Primark buyers who are, of course, young and very aware.

We've had sustainable cotton pajamas since 2017. We've sold 14 million pairs of them. We do sustainability at scale. The range of product that now has our sustainable cotton in them includes denim, nightwear, bedding and towels.

We are increasing the number of farmers we're working with in India, Pakistan and then China, fivefold to 160,000 over the next couple of years. It's the biggest program, I think, in the retail industry anywhere. 160,000 farmers.

Working directly with them allows us to do something else which is unique, which is to trace the cotton they grow from farm all the way through to the store. I don't think anyone else at scale can say the same thing of their sustainable cotton that they can trace it all the way through the supply chain.

Now, cotton isn't the only part of the range where sustainability becomes increasingly significant. Our own label cosmetics brand has Leaping Bunny accreditation, which is the gold standard for cruelty free, so not tested on animals. And also, there are increasing number of ranges in sportswear, in particular, using recycled polyester in store.

To communicate everything we do, we have launched a new – we've replaced our website. It's getting 2 million visitors per week. It has much greater utility in terms of telling people visiting it what is actually available in store.

We had, this time last year, 13 million followers on the various social media platforms. We now got 20 million. Online is really important to us. We're very good at it. We're invested in it. But if you want the clothes, you need to come down to the High Street to collect them which, of course, is the most sustainable way of shopping rather than have someone in a van delivered to them to you in your house.

We are also making more use of collaborations. Kem has been absolutely fantastic. Stacey Solomon, similarly. And then two important collaborations. Our first collaboration in Germany with Viktoria & Sarina, who are actually Austrian. It will be the start of many more collaborations, I think, in Germany. And then Dulceida, who really is a phenomenon in the Spanish market, and she is also the first collaboration we've undertaken in Spain.

For those of you who like record keeping, then let me move you on to our selling space expansion this year. We've opened 13 stores, 800,000 square feet.

Looking forward, we suspect that we will open more space this year. There'll be significant stores. Traffic center is an important market that we've never managed to get into and now our Seville Lagoh offices open. Two stores in the center of Barcelona, they will be great. France, five stores. Italy, two. We think we'll get Rome open in the year. It may fall just into the year afterwards. Then two more stores in the States, Poland and the end of the pipeline in Germany in Kiel and a fourth store in Berlin.

So, just to summarize Primark's year. A good year for profit growth. UK outperformance in a very weak market. Development, good developments, exciting developments of the proposition. We really have gripped the German problem.

Expansion, there's lots more selling space addition to come over many years because we have so many markets in which we are relevant and where we're really just getting started, the entry into Central and Eastern Europe and Poland, we think, will be really good.

So, just to summarize the year. Grocery and Primark growth more than offset the Sugar decline, that Sugar decline is over and this was a year of strong cash flow, which leaves us, I think, well positioned for another year of strong growth, both in profits and margin in Grocery, the bounce back in Sugar, the continuation and acceleration of Primark selling space, albeit we don't know where currency is headed, of course, with some small margin reduction. And we expect to see a progress in adjusted earnings per share as a consequence of all that.

Thank you very much.

John Bason

So, thanks, George. So, at that point, let's open it to Q&A. So, Warren. Laura, if you could do Warren at the far end there.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Warren Ackerman

Good morning, John. Good morning, George. It's Warren Ackerman here at Barclays. I've got a couple for you. First one is on current trading for Primark for period one. Any comments on the UK, Germany, rest of Europe would be appreciated.

Secondly, George, you mentioned you wanted to press the accelerator in the US. Just interested if you can elaborate why now and what that means to you in terms of store numbers.

And then, finally, on Primark margin, John. I think the perception is it's a currency thing, but clearly there's a lot of moving parts on Primark margin other than just currency. Could you maybe walk us through what those moving parts are? Maybe give us some sensitivities around currency, both translation and transactional FX, but also cotton, freight and other costs. Thank you.

George Weston

Okay, I'll do some of that and then John can do some. So, October was good both in the UK and happily in Northern Europe. Our one more difficult market in Primark – and sorry, US was good too. The one more difficult market in October was Spain where it's just warm. It was 35 degrees in Seville when I visited and the store was full of coats. So, very early days. Of course, the stores look really good. The Christmas ranges are coming in now. And I think December elections notwithstanding, I think things are fine.

We've never – yes, space growth in the States. Those four stores and others that we're talking about, I think we've earned ourselves the right to go beyond the nine stores that we opened. We've sorted out. We've learned a lot of lessons, store size, ranges, management capability, I mentioned.

And then, the way we've always thought about store expansion in all the other markets is we'll open the store. If it trades well, we'll open another store. The good thing about the States, but also the perilous parts of the States, is there's plenty of space you can open if you think your model is working. But that discipline around selecting the right space and space which we think is in centers which have a long-term future, that's really important to be conservative about that. No, those four and then we're discussing other ones too. John?

John Bason

Yes. Warren, I'm glad you asked the question about margin because the – I think sometimes, it maybe the Primark model is often too simplified to be Sterling down, that's not necessarily good for the Primark margin, or Sterling strengthened and it's better. But there are clearly a number of other factors behind the margin. So, that's why, certainly, in the year that's gone, the margin improvement – actually nothing really came from currency, but it's one very much of a lower level of markdowns, as we said, which is really better buying. So, the B&M function, I think, has immensely strengthened Primark across the piece. But also lower costs as well.

So, I think as we look forward to this coming year, I think the factors to look at are the following. First of all, raw material costs. So, there is significant mitigation from lower cotton. Viscose and polyester prices are well down. So, they're factored in there. So, we're looking at something like a 20% reduction in those.

Remember that GSP sourcing, I think, still remains a significant opportunity for Primark. So, with high 40% of sourcing from China, I think there is much further opportunity for a much higher percentage of GSP sourcing, and that would take out a tariff of about 10% or 12% that's currently added to Chinese-sourced products that would go to zero.

I think the B&M function continues to strengthen in Primark and we can look forward to certainly a consolidation of that sort of better buying, if you like, and lower markdowns.

And then, the other one not to be lost in this is cost overhead. So, I think Primark is increasingly looking at the cost of the operation of stores and the costs generally around the piece. So, I think margin is clearly the product of all of those things. And these other benefits, if you like, should not be overlooked.

We shall go for Anne Critchlow.

Anne Critchlow

Thanks. It's Anne Critchlow from SG. Three questions from me, please. At what point will you lock in the FX rate for Primark in the second half, which month?

Second question, what was wrong with the products in Germany at Primark? And what are you doing to change that? And then, finally, in grocery, Cold Infuse teas, I noticed that very quickly some of the UK supermarkets were copying them. Is there anything you can do to protect that innovation?

George Weston

So, we lock in Primark currency when we place the order. So, there is no – it's a rolling program. We've essentially placed the order and lock the margin when we do so. So, there's a several month lag on currencies coming through.

John Bason

So, yes. And the placing of those orders averages at about a six-month lead basically. And there's no change to that. I know certain other retailers have maybe taken some views and have gone longer, but that is not the case for us, okay? So, it depends on where, obviously, for the second half – so spring/summer of next year will be where the exchange rate goes over the next few months here. Okay?

George Weston

Product in Germany is particularly around fabric. We have moved almost all children's now to cotton, whereas perhaps we had more artificial and more man-made fibers. And in the fashion ranges, I think we were too fashion forward sometimes for the German consumer.

There's no initiative in Grocery which won't get copied pretty quickly, both by your competitors and also by own label suppliers. I think there is an advantage in being the first mover in any new market, number one. I think, secondly, product taste and performance is absolutely key to this sector. And quite frankly, I think ours taste better. And then, you've got to keep moving. Kids is new. Flavors are new. You've got to be very alive to what's working and what's not in a new category.

John Bason

So we'll go for Warwick next here.

Warwick Okines

Thanks. It's Warwick Okines from Exane. Just one question. Just wondering if you could give an update on Primark's IT implementation. Where are you with Oracle? When do you think that will land? And what will the stage next be after that?

John Bason

So, Oracle Financials are in place. So, they've been in place now for two years and working well. So, they're sort of nicely embedded. It really is the next stage which is the retail part of Oracle. And I expect we're looking over the next year to be looking towards a pilot basically of Oracle and then a rollout beyond that.

Okay? So, let's go forward.

Adam Cochrane

It's Adam Cochrane from Citi. A couple of questions on Primark. You talked about more specific product for Germany. Is that something where you're already doing it in other markets where you're having more bespoke product and you weren't doing it for Germany? Or is this a departure from where you've been before? Does it change anything in your sort of design and your merchandise office, et cetera?

And then, when you're looking at that German performance, are you seeing any spread of that into the Netherlands or Belgium or is it very German specific? Or is there a potential that the same issues could be in Eastern Europe or in those other markets?

And then finally, on sustainability, you mentioned a few categories. You've seen H&M and Inditex and others promise 2025 or 2030 sustainability targets. Is that something that you're considering at the moment to put a time frame on some of these sustainability issues?

George Weston

Our view of target is that there's so much uncertainty around them. There's never uncertainty if we've got the determination to get there, but there is uncertainty, an unknowability about technological development, supply chain developments. All these things have to happen.

So, we are nervous about setting targets. We're working very hard in these areas at scale. Where we'll get to, I don't have enough certainty to put it into just to go in some sort of marketing. We'll tell people how we're getting on. But I think it's better most of the time not to set a target. We don't need the target to motivate us.

We are really well motivated to improve the sustainability of this business, which probably starts off as one of the most carbon-efficient producers of clothing. It's very hard to see how you can sell a t-shirt or any other item of clothing with a smaller carbon footprint than Primark because of the nature of our supply chain and the efficiencies in it, plus the scale of that sustainable cotton initiative. So, lots of very serious, very dedicated work. But I think a target is the wrong way to go.

Product in Germany. It's more about having the right range from within the Primark portfolio than adding new things. In all the markets, we add some. It tends to be around color palette in Iberia, for example, and sometimes it's around material. But we don't need to alter the way that we buy, which is essentially global for all markets, in order to give ourselves the right range in Germany.

And then, other North European markets, we treat with a great deal of respect. We, obviously, have concerns around contagion or whatever. They didn't have their greatest year. We have good businesses, though, in Benelux and in Austria. Netherlands was also down like-for-like this year, but it's more about cannibalization than underlying rejection of the brand.

John Bason

Because it's next door, Rebecca.

Rebecca McLellan

Yeah. Two questions for me, please. Rebecca McClellan at Santander. Firstly, of the German store park or of space, what percentage or number of stores is in minimum hourly requirement at present? And then, you don't really mention Germany and online, but online penetration in apparel is very high in Germany. And how much do you think that's actually affecting the performance of the business outside the other issues that you mentioned?

George Weston

I don't know the answer to your first question, but we'll come back with an answer if we're willing to give it. But I have to go away [indiscernible].

Online penetration in Germany is very high. Return rates in Germany for online purchases are eyewatering. I think it's a really bad place for us to go. So, 60%...

John Bason

Yeah, two-thirds, I think.

George Weston

And very questionable sustainability credentials around that business in the market, which cares so much about the sustainability of everything.

John Bason

Clive, Dr. Black.

Clive Black

Clive Black from Shore Capital. I have to say, Dulceida will be very welcome on the Merseyside. Coming away from Primark, if I may. Firstly, on Twinings, could you just remind us what its reach is from a geographic perspective and whether there are any particular markets that you would still seek to penetrate?

And, secondly, what is the strategy for Allied Bakeries? To the extent, is it managed decline or do you see a way through for being an individual business or would even M&A participate in future plans? And if so, do you think it could get through a UK CMA?

George Weston

Twinings' reach is very extensive. We divide markets really into the ones where we've got good present prospects for growth. Australia is actually growing faster than most markets in the last while, which is amazing because we have our highest market share there. And then, we have markets where we are doing more than seeding, but we are really planting flags for the long term. China and India, in particular, are good, but also South American markets. The market tea in Brazil has grown very nicely over the – but they're all reasonably small. But we do have roots in the market in all of them and a commercial capability to support those roots to market.

Allied Bakeries. So, we've got to get the capacity that we're operating, both the factory capacity – bakery capacity and also distribution capacity to match the new reality of the demand for bread that the retailers have put our way. There's more to be done there. Cardiff was an important step on that route.

We have to keep on trying to delight customers and consumers to buy our bread. It is a tough market. There's a great deal of choice. Is M&A a route forward? And what would the CMA think about it? Don't know. I don't know.

John Bason

Geoff.

Geoff Ruddell

Thank you. It's Geoff Ruddell, Morgan Stanley. Just one question please about space growth in Primark. You've obviously been very clear on your guidance for the coming year. But in three or four years' time, could you go back to opening 10% space a year, given you're pressing the accelerator on the US and you're going into Eastern Europe and things?

George Weston

I think we're willing to commit to about 1 million square feet in the medium term. We can see that. 10% of an ever bigger denominator is…

John Bason

That would be up to 2 million, and that would be…

George Weston

That will be quite hard. Would we ever open really large amounts of space very quickly in the States? I doubt it. I don't think it would be a sensible thing to do.

Geoff Ruddell

So, when you talk about accelerating in the States, obviously, you haven't have opened any for a while. So, in a sense any growth is acceleration. But are we talking about potentially opening 5 or 10 stores a year in a few years' time? Obviously, I get the point you're not going to open hundreds and dozens at a time because of the…

George Weston

I don't think that's unreasonable.

Geoff Ruddell

Right. Okay, thank you.

John Bason

That's exactly right.

George Weston

That is not what we're targeting this year.

John Bason

And I don't think you want us to rep away in the US. I think we've got – we know the places we want to go. It's actually making sure that we get those locations. That's what this is about. So, it's no hold back because we're being cautious. We're saying we've got the model to roll this out, but let's just make sure we get the right locations. I don't think you wanted any difference.

Richard?

Richard Chamberlain

Thank you. Richard Chamberlain, RBC. Just going back to Clive's point on – or topic of Allied Bakeries. How much did the restructuring actually affect the operating income last year as opposed to the exceptional? And when do you think you can move closer to breakeven for that business?

And then, I guess, just second on just sort of maybe some general thoughts on capital allocation. I guess, now we're starting to get our heads around IFRS 16 and so on. Is there an opportunity for enhanced cash returns, given you've got close to £1 billion, I think, now have you on the balance sheet?

George Weston

Let me my answer the Allied Bakeries one. I think one-time costs probably about £5 million, £6 million in the year, but we did get a depreciation benefit having taken the asset write-down at the half year, and that was about £4 million or £5 million. So, a couple of million downside.

The comment I was then making is that, for the coming year, the guidance we're giving you is probably a smaller loss, but that's actually bearing any further costs and are now netted off within that. So, in other words, there is not an expectation of any exceptionals to come through from that. Okay?

John Bason

And then the point about the cash is, first and foremost, to redeploy it into the business.

Richard Chamberlain

Okay.

John Bason

We don't sit on it for any reason than that. We don't sit on it.

Richard Chamberlain

Obviously, the bolt-on acquisitions you've done in Grocery seems to have played out pretty well in recent years. Is that a natural area, do you think, for further M&A?

John Bason

And I was trying to give you a sense of what the role of these bolt-ons in different parts of the groups are. And yeah, undoubtedly, there will be more of them to come.

Richard Chamberlain

Yeah. Okay, thanks.

Michelle Wilson

Hi. Michelle Wilson from Berenberg. Three for me, please. All on Primark. First of all, just on the Germany development, you mentioned reducing square footage of some of the stores. How do you go about that? Will there be any costs associated with that space reduction?

And then, on the US, is it possible to reach breakeven in 2020 or do we need further investment as you move outside the Northeast corridor?

And then, finally, just on the UK thinking around November trading. Obviously, November trading was weak last year. Is that something that you expect to continue giving the impact of Black Friday or is there something you could do this year that might offset that?

George Weston

So, in reverse order, and John will do some – will interrupt me. So, November started in a sort of deluge on Saturday, and that wasn't a great start to the year. You'd think, given how weak November was last year for reasons that included Black Friday, but weren't limited to it, that there is an opportunity for a better performance. But what are we in the fourth or something now? So, it's a bit early.

The US business on a month-to-month basis flirts with breakeven. Actually, in October, we made a profit. So, we're very close. And who knows. I think if we'd had American Dream open from the October intended opening date, I think we probably would have made breakeven through the year. But that's easy to say. But we really are quite close to it. And then, John, on the cost of reducing footage…

John Bason

Yeah, okay. So, there are – so, in Germany, there are four stores that have been downsized. The cost of those were taken in the previous financial year. Okay? So, that's included within the numbers you're already seeing. I think you probably expected others, but that's under the belt.

George Weston

The process of getting licenses to downside stores in Germany, even when we own freehold is tortuous. So, we would have thought that, by now, we would have reduced footage in more than one store, but that's just the process you go through.

John Bason

Simon on the front here. Yes.

Simon Irwin

Hi. Just three. Firstly, just to follow-on from Geoff's questions about sustainability. It's not so much a question about what you're doing, it's do you think you're communicating what you're doing well enough, both to customers and, I guess, to kind of broader stakeholders?

The second is, just can you give some guidance on CapEx for the year?

And thirdly, on the thrilling subject of IFRS, can you break down the – what you've given us, the numbers for food, into kind of which bits of food we should be? Is that all in Grocery? And can you just give us some thoughts looking forward about the lease interest charge, given that that's front-end loaded and, I guess, theoretically, should roll off?

George Weston

So, on the sustainability communication, we're getting much better at it. The Primark Cares campaign is well established. And I think we're learning lessons about sometimes less is more in the ESG space in communications with consumers. But compared with 18 months ago, we are immeasurably advanced. There's lots more work to be done in that space. But we are underway and we are aware of the communication requirement, particularly in markets outside of the UK. We have 75,000 advocates working for us. We have 400 very committed buyers who will care deeply and who communicate with their social networks. Yeah, we're getting better.

CapEx for the year?

John Bason

CapEx for the year, £800 million, £850 million, that sort of number.

George Weston

I don't think you really can answer IFRS question.

John Bason

Yes, yeah. So, well, the number in food is actually really quite minimal. So, you can see – so, Marcus, I'm going to get you here. So, outside of the lease liability of £3.6 billion, I think £0.2 billion is in food. So, it's – would you say mostly in Grocery?

Marcus Roy

It's about half in Sugar.

John Bason

Half in Sugar and half in Grocery. Yes, exactly.

In terms of the lease interest charge, remember that the portfolio for Primark continues to grow. So, I think use the lease interest charge from 2019 as an indicator rather than a mature portfolio where it would fall off. So, I would think a continuation of that sort of number.

George Weston

All done

John Bason

Thank you very much, indeed. Thank you.

George Weston

Thank you.