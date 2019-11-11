Bonanza Creek Energy: Continued Progress Is Bullish

In this tough energy environment, it can be difficult to knock out robust results. This is especially true of the smaller oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) companies operating in the US. One company that continues to shine through, though, is Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI), a small player with a market capitalization of just over $400 million. In its latest earnings release, covering the third quarter of the business’s 2019 fiscal year, it shared with investors some news that warrants consideration and that, on the whole, should help to prove that the business is a strong long-term prospect to watch or think about buying.

Management revised expectations

*Taken from Bonanza Creek Energy

Forecasting the future is a fine but ever-changing mix of art and science. As the year draws to a close, the science component becomes more significant, which allows players in the energy space to narrow guidance and give greater certainty as to what the near-future holds. Such is the case today with Bonanza. According to management, for instance, the firm has decided to narrow its production guidance for 2019, and for the better at that. This year, management now anticipates daily production of between 23 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) and 24 thousand boe per day. At the mid-point, this translates to about 8.578 million boe for the year, up 2.2% compared to the 8.395 million boe the company thought it would generate for the year (assuming mid-point guidance) when it reported second quarter results a few months ago.

*Taken from Bonanza Creek Energy

Seeing any sort of production increase for the year is great, but that’s not where the good news stops. That’s where it begins. Based on the data provided, the company now expects to allocate less money toward capital expenditures as well. Previously, the expectation was for spending of between $230 million and $255 million, with a mid-point of $242.5 million. The high end of that range has been slashed to $240 million, indicating a mid-point reduction for the year of $12.5 million. In the third quarter this year, Bonanza allocated just $46.4 million toward capex, bringing the amount spent in the year-to-date period to $172.8 million. This implies spending of around $62.2 million in the fourth quarter, and according to management, investors can expect output to be roughly flat versus the third quarter.

Capital expenditure cuts, combined with robust production figures, are great for investors to see. However, there are other ways in which Bonanza is delivering for its shareholders. In particular, there are two cost items that need to be discussed. The first of these are the firm’s lease operating expenses. Based on updated guidance, the company expects to spend between $2.75 per boe and $3.10 per boe toward these costs, with a mid-point of $2.925 per boe for the year. Previously, the bottom end of the range was unchanged, but the top end was as high as $3.25 per boe.

Another cost improvement comes from the company’s cash G&A (general and administrative) expenses. This figure is now forecasted to be between $3.70 per boe and $3.95 per boe, with a mid-point of $2.825 per boe. Once again, the low end of this guidance was unchanged from the second quarter, but the high end was reduced from $4.20 per boe at that time. In all, this cost-cutting, combined with the reduction in capital expenditures, is forecasted to save the company (on a pre-tax basis) $14.22 million. That’s quite significant for a firm that I calculated earlier this year would be free cash flow negative in 2019 by about $33 million.

Two negative snippets

On the whole, these developments are quite positive for Bonanza, but there were a couple of less-than-stellar developments to consider. For starters, even with these improvements, the company will likely be free cash flow negative for the year still. If fourth quarter results match what we saw in the third quarter, operating cash flow for this year will be $221.57 million. With capex spending of $235 million, this translates to negative free cash flow of $13.43 million. As a result of this almost-certainty, debt has begun to rise. At the end of its 2018 fiscal year, gross debt was $50 million, with net debt of $37.08 million. In the second quarter this year, these figures were $65 million and $55.85 million, respectively, while in the latest quarter they rose to $80 million and $71.63 million, respectively. Cash figures were not made public for the period subsequent to the company's third quarter filing, but as of its filing date, gross debt had risen to $95 million.

Even with this development, the amount of leverage boasted by Bonanza is low, especially relative to many of its peers. Assuming cash balances haven’t changed, the company’s net debt today should be $86.63 million. Its EBITDA in the third quarter this year was $49.55 million, up from $38.44 million that was generated in the third quarter of 2018. If we assume that fourth quarter EBITDA will be substantially the same as it was in the third quarter, this means that EBITDA for the year should total around $204.46 million. This is largely consistent with the $213 million in EBITDA I estimated in my last cash flow deep dive into the company. At the $204.46 million level, this translates into a net leverage ratio of 0.42. To put this in perspective, a reading as high as 2 is still considered attractive in this space, meaning that Bonanza could easily go on to borrow $322.29 million in order to grow, and investors likely wouldn’t bat an eye. This gives it almost unparalleled flexibility in this space.

Besides the rising debt, there was only one thing I noticed that gave me some concern: growth. While this year the picture looks great, management said in its third quarter earnings release that it is seeking to turn free cash flow positive and that, in order to accomplish that, it plans to cut capex next year while seeing to it that it has ‘moderating’ growth. Earlier this year, management said that output in 2020 should expand by 20%, but they never specified what capex might look like in those circumstances. We still don’t know what capex will look like, which turns this situation into a double-edged sword. In my last article about Bonanza, I calculated that if capex remains unchanged, that if production grows 20% next year and 10% the year after, it would finally achieve positive free cash flow. If management can achieve that sooner by cutting capex while seeing output expand, that creates an even better situation for shareholders, but until more details are provided, there’s a shroud of uncertainty over the situation.

Takeaway

Right now, I am incredibly bullish on Bonanza. In short, I believe it’s one of the strongest oil and gas prospects for investors to consider and this latest report only reinforced my stance there. I love the firm’s low leverage especially. The trick moving forward is to continue monitoring the company’s plans, because some uncertainty has been created, but absent something materially negative coming out of the woodwork, I believe the future for the company, if the current energy environment persists, is quite bright.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.