Noranda Income Fund (NNDIF) CEO Linda Centomo on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Noranda Income Fund (OTC:NNDIF) Q3 2019 Results Conference Call November 8, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Liana Centomo - CEO

Paul Einarson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Comi - Stephen Avenue Securities

Doug Warwick - TD Asset Management

Operator

Welcome to the Noranda Income Fund Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following management’s presentation there will be a question-and-answer session open to financial analysts and investors only. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, November 08, 2019 at 8.30 A.M. Eastern Time.

I will now turn the conference over to Liana Centomo, Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited the Fund's Manager. Please go ahead.

Liana Centomo

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us for our third quarter of 2019 results conference call. Also joining me this morning is Paul Einarson, Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited the Fund's Manager.

Before we start I would like to draw your attention to slide three of the presentation regarding forward-looking information. During the course of today’s presentation, we will be making a number of forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and subject to a number of risk factors outlined on this slide.

As a result Noranda Income Fund cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Please note, that all dollar amounts in this presentation are in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Let’s begin with a brief overview of our performance in the quarter. After facing production challenges in the first half of the year, we are pleased with our financial and operating results in the third quarter with higher production volume and pricing. Quarterly results reflect improvement and treatment charge and by product market terms compared to the prior year. In addition to the positive impact of the processing of higher volumes of concentrate such as under a recently renewed agreement with Glencore.

Turning to slide five, I am particularly pleased with our production levels, from an operational standpoint the processing facility's team successfully stabilized production and improved equipment performance in the quarter after some issues in Q1 and Q2. Both our ongoing process optimization efforts as well as corrective actions taken specifically in stabilizing the operation and targeting preventative maintenance to increase the online time of our equipment.

Looking at zinc metal production, it was up 10% over the same period last year reaching 66,032 tons and zinc metal sales were up 8% at 66,016 tons, while production cost are up, unit production cost decreased 3% into higher production level. Based on our performance in Q3 and current visibility through the year end, we’re on track to achieve our target production levels in the fourth quarter if you need a revised annual production and sales guidance of between 255,000 to 265,000 tons for 2019.

Before I turn it over to Paul to discuss our financial results in more detail, let’s take a look at some of our key performance drivers for the quarter on slide seven. Zinc concentrate and secondary seed process was a 130,576 tons down from 138,944 tons in Q3, 2018. This grade was sale at 53%, recovery was slightly lower at 96.7%, average LME zinc price decreased to $1.06 a pound from a $1.15 for the same period last year. Byproduct revenues were flat at $8.7 million compared to $8.8 million in Q3, 2018. And the average foreign exchange rate was 0.76.

Paul, over to you.

Paul Einarson

Thank you, Liana and good morning everyone. Looking at our top line net revenues less raw material purchase cost in Q3 were $75.8 million compared to $71.3 million in the same quarter last year. This increase reflects higher production volumes and higher treatment charges offset by lower zinc prices. Looking at the EBITDA trends from quarter-to-quarter early 2018 quarters reflect the ramp up of production following our labor disruption. In the second half, we see the impacts of lower treatment charges coming into effect. In early 2019 production issues negatively impacted performance in Q1 and Q2, Q3 EBITDA reflects the stabilization of our production and the impact of higher treatment charges coming into effect.

Turning to cash provided by operating activities. Before cash distributions and net change in non cash working capital items, year-to-date we’re at $10.7 million compared to $65.6 million reflecting a decrease in volume and zinc metal prices slightly offset by higher byproduct revenues. CapEx for the quarter was $5.2 million including $2.5 million on asset plant and roster equipment, $1.3 million on annuals in the sale house and the balance on sustaining capital. This compares to capital expenditures of $4.3 million for the three months period ended September 30, 2018.

Looking now at slide 13, fund to debt was $111.6 million down from $133.7 million at the end of December 2018. Funds cash as at September 30, 2019, decreased from $0.4 million from $0.7 million as at December 31, 2018. Funds debt decreased as a result of cash provided by operating activities and working capital movements during the period. ABL facility reaches maturity in less than 12 months time and we expect this to be a temporary situation. We’re confident that we will be either extend the ABL facility or enter into a new credit facility when the ABL matures. This process is ongoing and proceeding well. Working capital excluding the ABL facility is $191 million compared to $218 million at the year end.

In conclusion, we are pleased with our overall performance in the third quarter after facing a number of production challenges throughout the first half of the year. That concludes our remarks, operator back to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of John Comi with Stephen Avenue Securities. John your line is open.

John Comi

Yeah. Hi, there. Congratulation on the quarter and in Q3 what percentage of the volume would be under the current treatment charges into market versus legacy, legacy revenue on treatment charges at the lower level?

Paul Einarson

We don’t normally disclose John that, those details, but we would I think go so far as to say that it’s a greater percentage of our material given that quite a bit of our feed is locally sourced here. So, it’s going to be on the upper end of the scale.

John Comi

And what quarter going ahead do you feel will be all under the higher treatment charge level?

Paul Einarson

We would expect, we’d expect John that we would process in a similar fashion throughout the fourth quarter of this year and a similar mix. And we’d have all of the old stock largely consumes by the end of this quarter, there will be some that will get processed in the first quarter of 2020.

John Comi

Okay. Your unit cost per ton dropped to is that every $507 a ton for Q3?

Paul Einarson

I believe that’s the number, yeah.

John Comi

That’s down a fair bit from Q2?

Paul Einarson

The difference is basically volume and cost, so did a get cost under control as we stabilized the operations in the third quarter. You’ll remember that in the second quarter there was unplanned maintenance to that, that negatively impacted our cost and then the mix of the volume resulted in that unit cost decreasing in the third quarter.

John Comi

And would you expect that cost at $500 a ton cost is sort of the sustainable number now more or less looking ahead?

Paul Einarson

There is a fluctuation to a certain extent on seasonality and as always stuff is going to be pop up. But we’re working hard and try to maintain that number and to keep in control. So there is a lot of activity going on. The maintenance price and as well as cost control and again just a function of that calculation the more volume we push through it, it helps that number and keeps it down in that and that's certainly our objective is to keep that number as low as possible.

John Comi

Okay.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of [Gordon Pubb], Private Investor. Gordon your line is open.

Gordon Pubb

Thanks. Good morning.

Paul Einarson

Good morning, Gordon.

Gordon Pubb

Paul, what are your thoughts on I’ve seen some estimates going forward to, so that there is a good chance that the benchmark treatment charges that probably be going up again next year. What are your thoughts on that?

Paul Einarson

Thanks, Gordon. You’re obviously reading the same stuff that we’re reading here as well. So, we’re looking at the forecast through Woodmac, CRU and other areas as well and the forecast due is seems to be that there will be continued strength in the side of, favoring the side of the smelters. And there is some caution both some mine closing and we saw Langua closed recently here as one of the victims of lower zinc prices and higher treatment charges. We don’t said we don’t give guidance on what’s happen in the future, but I think we can say that we’re optimistic as we go into the next year from what we read from the various analyst publications.

Gordon Pubb

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you.

Paul Einarson

Thanks, Gordon.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Doug Warwick with TD Asset Management. Doug, your line is open.

Doug Warwick

Thanks for taking my call. So, I just do don’t understand your prices changed May 1, and I know they're top secret, but their tooling charges are probably at least double what they were the previous year. What happened did a whole bunch of boats show up the day before May 1. And give you all this concentrate at the old price. Why such a lag to get through it?

Paul Einarson

Yeah, Doug. That’s a good question, if you and the answer is sort of goes back to Q3, Q4 of last year where we had some of the local mines experienced some production difficulties and mine stability and other deliveries. At the end of 2018, our stocks were really low and as you know we just don’t put everything through the sausage grinder here, we have we’re making a very distinct mixture. We have to mix stocks in a certain fashion in order to get things through, there's different impurities with different stocks now. In the later part of last year with the decrease in local inventories, local feed, we required to have more offshore feeds coming in. And the offshore feed they’re not homogeneous and then we need to mix them appropriately. So there was more boats coming in at the beginning of 2019 in order to maintain our feed quantity and have the necessary quality going through the plant. So they were higher than normal inventories experienced in the first half of 2019.

Doug Warwick

So, at some future date if tooling charges looks like they are going down, will there be the same lag for you going to lower average pricing. Or will the inventory situation going into the price change be different?

Paul Einarson

No, we’re always there is two things that we’re kind of manage here on this wall, I guess three. We were always aware of what the treatment charges, what are the changes are in the contracts as well and trying to manage that to maximize the impact for the fund. But on the other side, we’re looking to concentrate markets and trying to ensure that we do have the appropriate feed to put to the plant in order to maximize the production that goes through and at the same time, we want to try to manage our working capital to keep the inventories level down to the appropriate levels. So we’re not paying too much in terms of financing charges. So, all those three elements together we’re really trying to work with all of those three to optimize the inventory situation and production as well.

Doug Warwick

So, yeah optimizing inventories could good optimizing pricing would be also good. So would there be the same lag in a price decrease that out?

Paul Einarson

Yeah. We would try to work the situation where we would optimize our overall profitability.

Doug Warwick

Okay, that’s good to hear. Now, at the end of last year strangely you paid a $0.06 distribution and you didn’t really talk much about it and I know it's only recently that your EBITDA is really starting to pickup. But it looks to me like you’re going to be spending a lot of cash. So, my question is would there be another distribution near the end of the year. How are you going to handle maybe reducing debt versus hopefully establishing a regular distribution given that tooling charges look like they're going to be pretty good for next year. And hopefully with some good inventory management even the following year even in our situation where the price declines a bit. It looks like you got a good run way for pricing and some room to return the some money to the equity holders?

Paul Einarson

So, let me just address first of all Doug the distribution from last year. As the nature of the income fund any excess capital income that resides in that legal entity it needs to be taxed in the hands of the unitholders. And there is two ways for us to get that taxable income into the unitholders hands. One is to distribution in kind, which is basically a piece that we will deliver to the unitholders and that would get included in their tax return and they will pay tax is on that particular taxable income.

The other way for us is actually distribute that taxable income into the hands of unitholders in which they were done have sort of revenue or cash in their hands and then they would be paying their taxes out of that cash that they received. Last year we chose to do the latter and to distribute that cash out into the hands of the unitholders that they would have the cash to actually paid, the tax impact of the taxable income. Will we do that this year? We’re in the process to determine to exactly what mechanism we will follow through it this year. We’re in the process of determining the amount of that taxable income and we’re working with our trusties to get their guidance and approval on what the ultimate action will be. And again remember that any distributions need to be done at the consent of our lenders. So, we would need to go and get lenders' consent before any cash distribution that are going to be sent out with respect to that taxable event.

With distributions in general, again I’ll come back kind of the same comment, before distributing any cash we need to get lenders' consent, we need to get the approval of Board of Directors and generally speaking what feedback we received from those far is that we would need to see a return to profitability over a period of time not only in terms of results in the financial statements but also in terms of generation of cash and seeing some of sort of a margin being introduced into the financing of ABL.

Doug Warwick

Right. So, I would think you would see that within the next quarter, like you’ll, by the first quarter of next year you’ll be generating quite a bit of cash.

Paul Einarson

Yeah. It’s not something that we can predict and we don’t necessary give guidance from that and certainly we can’t speak for the ABL lenders nor for the Board of Directors.

Doug Warwick

Yeah. Sure. Okay, so like you’ve got less than two months before year end to figure out this year's distribution. I guess you got some things to do, but yeah okay, so what you’re saying is we just wait another quarter until we get some news on whether you can reestablish the distribution?

Paul Einarson

Yeah. Sorry, I don’t have a crystal ball. And I can’t speak for the other parties.

Doug Warwick

Yeah. So you do know several variables you have a good idea of what volume you can put through the plan. And you know what’s the tooling charge prices, so you can figure out the revenues. So you’ve got most of the variables, I hope you guys are sitting down and doing some numbers.

Paul Einarson

Certainly we’re looking at our forecast but we don’t – that we’re not in the habit of providing guidance on these kinds of matters.

Doug Warwick

Yeah. Okay, well thank you.

Paul Einarson

Thank you very much, Doug.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. Please note that the recording of today’s conference call will be available on the Noranda Income Fund’s website within the next few business days. Thank you for your participation. The conference has now ended. We ask that you please disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you.