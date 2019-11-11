Berkeley Group: An Excellent Opportunity For Long-Term Value Investors

We went long Berkeley in our model portfolio on 27th September 2019, at a price of £41.87.

The industry is experiencing short- to medium-term headwinds, but over the long term the outlook is favorable.

They have a management team that has proven to be very competent.

This report was written by Lars Christian Haugen and Roshni Patel.

Executive Summary

In this report we analyze Berkeley Group, a property development company based in England, using the four tenets that Warren Buffett uses to evaluate companies.

Berkeley has several competitive advantages, and is operating in an industry with favorable long-term prospects. Their highly rational management team has consistently produced strong results over the last 10+ years.

Financially, they are outperforming their competitors based on key figures such as return on equity (ROE) and operating margin. Moreover, their free cash flow is strong and they have a history of generating value for shareholders, both through an increase in the book value per share and an increase in the share price.

We employ three methods of valuation: discounted cash flow analysis, free cash flow multiple analysis, and EV/EBIT multiple analysis. Based on our valuations, the company is trading at a discount to its fair value, and we decide to invest in the company, allocating 2.5% of our model portfolio at a price of £41.87 (on 27th September 2019).

Key Figures

P/E: 9.35

P/B: 1.91

Market capitalization: £5,662m

Current price: £44.50

Shares Outstanding (Diluted): 125.89m

Dividend Yield: 0.90%

Numbers as of 8th of November 2019.

Key Financials

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue (GBP mil) £2,120 £2,048 £2,724 £2,703 £2,957 Operating Margin 24.7% 24.5% 27.8% 28.8% 25.98% Return on Equity (ROE) 27.5% 23.4% 32.7% 32.0% 22.47% Total Assets (GBP mil) £3,406 £3,838 £4,533 £4,748 £4,938 Debt/Total Assets 0.00% 0.00% 6.62% 6.32% 6.08% Cash/Total Assets 12.65% 2.80% 12.92% 20.80% 25.82%

Introduction

We are value investors at heart, and our approach to evaluating companies is heavily inspired by Warren Buffett.

Our reports are built around the four tenets that Buffett uses to evaluate companies, which are laid out in the book “ The Warren Buffett Way" written by Robert Hagstrom. The four tenets are:

Business tenets Management tenets Financial tenets Value tenets

Our process is built around a comprehensive checklist of questions designed to determine how well a company meets the four tenets. With the aim to keep the report short, we will only present the most relevant facts. Further detail about our process is available upon request.

1) Business Tenets

1.1. Is The Business Simple And Understandable?

Berkeley Group is a property developer founded in 1976 in England, focusing on residential property (e.g. houses and apartment complexes) in London, the South East of England, and Birmingham. Their expertise is to "develop communities", i.e. they develop homes and neighborhoods. They specialize in big and complex sites (e.g. old industrial sites), which they regenerate and turn into communities with flats/houses, outdoor areas etc.

An example of one of Berkeley’s projects:

Source: Berkeley Group 2019 annual report

1.2. Consistency

Berkeley has consistently produced strong results over the last 10+ years. They are committed to their strategy, and will keep executing it in the future by producing quality housing and earning solid returns. This consistency makes it easier for us to estimate the fair value of Berkeley, and it gives us confidence to buy and hold shares in the company for the long term.

1.3. Does The Company Have Favorable Long-Term Prospects?

In this section we determine if the company has any competitive advantages, and if the long-term industry trends are favorable.

1.3.1. Competitive Advantages

Berkeley’s return on equity (ROE) is either higher or more stable than their competitors’ ROEs over the last decade. Berkeley’s operating margin is higher across all years except for the last two, where it is on par with Persimmon.

To illustrate our point we have included charts of Berkeley’s ROE, and operating margin, versus its competitors’:

Source: Berkeley Group annual reports; Morningstar.com

Source: Berkeley Group annual reports; Morningstar.com

Another contributor to Berkeley’s moat is their reputation for producing quality housing. We can personally back up this claim as we have seen Berkeley developments around London and have always associated the name with quality:

White City Living developments (Shepherd’s Bush, London)

Source: Picture taken by the authors

And the quality product translates into happy customers. Berkeley measures customer satisfaction using the Net Promoter Score, a globally recognized index used across a range of industries. In their 2019 annual report their score is reported as 73.5, compared to an industry average of 29. To provide some context, we read an online article saying that a score above 50 is excellent. Berkeley’s score is even on par with highly respected consumer brands (which don’t operate in Berkeley’s industry).

Another competitive advantage is their expertise. They operate in London, the South East of England, and more recently, Birmingham, which are markets they understand. And their unique operating model allows them to focus on developing former utility works and major industrial sites, which few other developers have the financial strength or development expertise to take on.

An example of one of their regeneration projects is the transformation of the 88 acre Southall Waterside development, a brownfield site (land that has been previously used, and where any prior soil contamination requires extra care to fix before building begins). Such developments are risky due to soil contamination and require expertise to tackle successfully. Consequently, few developers in the industry take on such projects, which is where Berkeley Group stands out.

The Southall Waterside Development:

A major challenge of the Southall Waterside development was to reduce vehicle travel in the local area during development. Berkeley accomplished this through:

Building a soil hospital to decontaminate soil onsite (the site was formerly used for gasworks and as a carpark).

Installing an onsite concrete batching plant, which eliminated the need to bring in premixed concrete.

The actions above reduced associated travel by 3 million miles (plus time and cost savings).

Another competitive advantage is Berkeley’s entrepreneurial spirit, which they say has remained in the company since it was founded in 1976. When other companies say such statements, it is often considered “fluff”. However there is substance with Berkeley, given how well they have performed financially. We do not believe they would be able to outperform their competitors if they did not have an entrepreneurial spirit. Tony Pidgley, one of the two co-founders, has been with the company since the start, and is currently the Chairman. He also owns 2.854% of the shares in the company, which equates to about £140m. We believe that Pidgley’s long tenure at the company, and his sizeable shareholding, demonstrates his “skin in the game”, and it suggests to us that his interests are aligned with ours, as long-term shareholders.

An excellent example of their entrepreneurial spirit is captured by their new factory, Berkeley Modular (currently under construction), which is being created to produce a modular housing solution specifically for the Berkeley Group. Think of this as custom parts used consistently across Berkeley projects. This brings construction in-house to the specifications and build standards that Berkeley has.

The Berkeley Modular Factory:

They mention that they aim to deliver this facility and ensure that 30% of construction value is delivered through off-site assembly by 2020. By bringing the construction of bespoke modular pieces in-house, the company will achieve both cost savings and architectural flexibility, which will add to the moat of the company.

1.3.2. Industry Prospects

We want to invest in companies that have long-term (20-30+ years) industry tailwinds, rather than try to predict short-term industry trends.

The UK property industry is currently in a somewhat challenging situation. There is uncertainty around Brexit (particularly around a no deal Brexit), and speculation that we might be at the peak of the property market cycle.

However, we look beyond these shorter term factors and try to determine the long-term growth potential in the UK property sector. On page 12 of Berkeley’s 2018 annual report they said that the housing markets in London, and the South East of England, remained subdued over the previous year due to several headwinds such as property taxation, mortgage regulation, and macro uncertainty. New starts, the most important measure of the health of the market, were down 30% since 2015.

However, Berkeley believe that the underlying demand for housing remains strong. Their 2018 annual report notes that there is a “well documented endemic under-supply” of homes in London and the South East of England. According to Berkeley, high barriers to entry for property developers in the London market means supply is being constrained. They say that London has a target of building 65,000 new homes per year, however currently only around 20,000 per year are being built. Berkeley states that there is an undersupply of well-located property, newly-built to a high standard of quality, at the same time as there is reduced availability on the secondhand market.

Moreover, we looked at UK house prices going back to 1953 and found that the compound annual growth rate (looking at all houses) was 7.44% per year. The growth over the last decade has actually been quite weak when looked at in a historical context. Although we are not saying that the future will be similar, it does give us confidence that over the long-term house prices grow at a healthy rate, and that most of the years the growth is strong, with only a few periods of negative growth.

Based on the above, we believe that in the long term there will be strong demand for housing in the UK, despite current macro uncertainty.

Source: Nationwide

2) Management Tenets

2.1. Rationality - Is Capital Invested Rationally?

Berkeley’s management team has proven to be adept capital allocators. Their ROE and margins are consistently high, and book value per share has grown at a strong rate for the last 13 years (their financials will be covered below).

A perfect example of Berkeley’s rational capital allocation was when the company decided to reduce its dividend payments during the financial crisis (in February 2009) in favor of investing in new land. They bought land on the cheap during 2010-2013, which translated into higher profits in the years that followed.

Moreover, the company’s balance sheet is very strong; they generally hold very little debt (debt/total assets is currently only 6.08%) and tend to hold a lot of cash (their cash position is currently £1,275m, which is about 26% of total assets).

2.2. Candor

Berkeley’s management team is open and honest with shareholders. For example, the CEO stated in the 2018 annual report (page 10) that the 2018/19 period would be a peak for the company’s profitability, returning to more normal levels after 2018/19, with profits anticipated to be 30% lower. Moreover, the management are very straightforward when they present their results, there is no mention of pro-forma results (e.g. “count this, but not that”).

Furthermore, in the 2018 annual report they have dedicated about 25 pages to their remuneration report. They are very transparent about how the management team is incentivized and compensated. This demonstrates Berkeley’s focus on being open with their shareholders.

2.3. The Institutional Imperative - Do They Blindly Follow The Industry And Peers?

Berkeley has not fallen victim to the institutional imperative. This is shown through the sites that they develop, which include former utility works and major industrial sites, which few other developers have the financial strength or development expertise to take on. An example of such a site is the Southall Waterside project, covered in section 1.3.1. Competitive Advantages.

Their unique operating model translates into financials that are stronger than their competitors’. The result of their distinctive approach is further supported by their Net Promoter Score in 2019 of 73.5, compared to an industry average of 29.

3) Financial Tenets

3.1. Focus On Return On Equity, Not Earnings Per Share

Berkeley has consistently produced solid ROE numbers over the last decade. This includes the periods during, and in the aftermath of the financial crisis. Their ROE is either higher or more stable than any of the other competitors we looked at (refer back to the charts in section 1.3.1. Competitive Advantages).

Source: Morningstar.com

The ROE fell in 2019 because the positive impact of Berkeley’s bargain land purchases at the end of the financial crisis was coming to an end, and profitability began to normalize in 2019.

This explains why the CEO stated in the 2018 annual report that the 2018-19 period would be a peak for the company’s profitability, returning to more normal levels after 2018-19, and with profits anticipated to be 30% lower (see 2.2. Candor). This is also why the operating margin, and pre-tax margin, which we cover below, were lower in 2019.

3.2. Calculate Owner’s Earnings (Free Cash Flow)

We calculate free cash flow (FCF) as cash from operations less purchases of property, plant and equipment. Berkeley’s free cash flow has generally been positive over the last 14 years.

They did have two years of negative FCF in 2011 and 2012. Recognising a unique opportunity (low property prices), the Company began a new strategy in 2011, where the first phase was to invest cash in “New Land and Production”. This is reflected by spends of £345m and £315m during 2011-12. This was a good strategic choice as it resulted in higher profits in the following years, as outlined earlier in 2.1 Management Tenets: Rationality.

As detailed on page 8 of the 2016 annual report, the slightly negative FCF during 2016 was driven by a £600m increase in inventory (such as building materials). This was needed to work on ongoing construction projects ahead of Berkeley’s “enhanced profit delivery over the next two years” - which, in fact, held true, when you look at the profit figures between 2017-18 (operating margin, below).

In sum, Berkeley has a history of producing strong cash flows over the years, and the negative free cash flows in certain years are the result of investing to generate future cash flows.

Source: Berkeley Group annual reports

3.3. Look For Companies With High Profit Margins

Berkeley has produced some impressive profit margins over the last 10+ years. Both the operating margin and pre-tax margin have stayed consistently high over the period we looked at, which includes the financial crisis.

Source: Berkeley Group annual reports

Source: Morningstar.com

3.4. For Each Dollar Retained, Have they Created A Dollar Of Market Value?

We use book value as a proxy for intrinsic value, and we invest in companies where the book value has grown consistently over the years because it means the company has generated value for shareholders. Berkeley’s book value per share has grown at a strong clip since 2006, as shown in the chart below.

Source: Berkeley Group annual reports

Moreover, we want to invest in companies where the management team has generated at least $1 of market value for each $1 of book value retained in the business. Berkeley meets this condition with an annual growth in share price over the last 13 years of 11.8%, versus 9.5% growth in book value over the same period.

Source: Berkeley Group annual reports; Yahoo Finance

4) Value Tenets

4.1. Determine The Value Of The Business

Our method for determining the value of the business involves three different approaches:

Discounted cash flow analysis

Free cash flow multiple

EV/EBIT multiple

Rather than relying on one method, valuing the business from different angles gives us a more well-rounded view. Furthermore, under each approach we calculate a minimum, an average, and a maximum value.

In the interest of keeping this section short, we only present the findings of our valuation methods below. For a detailed description of how we conducted the valuations please see the Appendix.

Below are the conclusions of our valuation methods:

1. DCF Fair Value Table

Max intrinsic value per share: £80.23

Average intrinsic value per share: £57.86

Min intrinsic value per share: £42.74

2. FCF Multiple Valuation Table:

Max intrinsic value per share: £92.31

Average intrinsic value per share: £58.07

Min intrinsic value per share: £36.18

3. EV/EBIT Multiple Valuation Table:

Max intrinsic value per share: £109.73

Average intrinsic value per share: £73.63

Min intrinsic value per share: £46.37

4.2. Buy At A Discount To Fair Value

We want to invest in a company when the share price trades at 75% or below our estimate of intrinsic (aka fair) value. As our approach uses more than one intrinsic value estimate we choose to invest in a business when the share price is trading at 75% or below the average fair value estimate in at least two.

Below are the average intrinsic value estimates under our three valuation methods:

DCF: £57.86

FCF multiple: £58.07

EV/EBIT multiple:£73.63

Given that the Berkeley share price was trading at around £41-£42 (in late September 2019), our hurdle was met in all three of our valuations.

We therefore decided to allocate 2.5% of our model portfolio to Berkeley, at a price of £41.87, on September 27th 2019. This is a relatively small amount for us. However, we feel that the general stock market is currently overvalued, and thus hold a larger cash position, which we intend to leverage if the market crashes.

5) Risks

Regulatory Risk

According to Berkeley, property tax in the UK has increased, and it's becoming increasingly difficult to get a mortgage. Regulation is not good for the industry as it constrains demand, and if the regulations get more stringent in the future, Berkeley’s business could suffer.

Brexit And Labor Costs

Build costs are increasing steadily at around 4% per annum, partly due to the skills gap in the UK construction workforce, which may be exacerbated if the UK leaves the EU. This is a risk for Berkeley because it could increase labor costs even further.

An additional risk surrounding Brexit is the extent to which businesses (and the European workforce) leave the UK as a direct result of changes in trade deals, as this would impact the short-term demand in housing in general. This, coupled with the reduced skilled workforce (above), could dent the profit margins. However, we are basing our valuation on a long-term horizon, so we place less significance on this factor.

Cyclicality

The property market is cyclical; there is always a risk that we are investing at the top of the cycle. The property market in the UK has been in a bull market for many years now, and one could argue that the market is in a bubble as a result of low interest rates. There is a risk that if interest rates increase in the future, it will dampen the demand for housing.

In recent years the UK house price to earnings ratio has been quite elevated, and above the long run average (see chart below). There is a risk that the ratio could fall towards the average, which means house prices would fall. The ratio is calculated as house prices divided by the mean earnings for a full-time worker on adult rates.

Source: Nationwide (link to pdf)

While the short-term future is uncertain, this particular risk is partially offset by the Group’s strategy, which accounts for a cyclical property market, and involves holding enough cash to invest considerably when property prices fall.

6) Conclusion

Berkeley is a strong company with several competitive advantages, and is operating in an industry with favorable long-term prospects. Their management team is highly rational and has consistently produced strong results over the last 10+ years.

From a financial perspective they are outperforming their competitors, based on key figures such as return on equity and operating margin. Their free cash flow is strong and they have a history of generating value for shareholders, both through an increase in the book value per share and an equivalent, or bigger, increase in the share price.

Based on our fair value calculations the company was trading at a discount to its fair value, and we decided to invest in the company, allocating 2.5% of our model portfolio, at a price of £41.87, on September 27th 2019.

As investors, we aim to invest in quality companies that are selling at a fair price, and Berkeley meets these criteria.

7) Appendix

7.1. Fair Value Methods

7.1.1. Discounted Cash Flow (DCF)

The starting point for our DCF analysis is the company’s historical free cash flows. We calculate free cash flow as operating cash flow less capital expenditures (purchases of property, plant, and equipment).

In our analysis we look at three cash flow numbers:

The free cash flow in the most recent year The average free cash flow over the last three years, and The average free cash flow over the last five years

We then create three different scenarios where we make assumptions about the free cash flow growth over the next 10 years:

Low growth scenario: 3% annual growth Medium growth scenario: 5% annual growth High growth scenario:7% annual growth

Although somewhat arbitrary, we are comfortable with these growth rates assumptions as investors; they are neither too high nor too low. For comparison, the free cash flow compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) from 2006 to 2019 was 7.6%, therefore we believe our growth numbers are reasonable.

Given that we apply three different growth rate assumptions to three different cash flow numbers, we get nine different outcomes.

At the end of the 10-year forecast period, we apply a terminal value growth rate of 2% to each of these nine outcomes. We then apply a discount rate of 10% to calculate the present value. We always use a 2% terminal value growth rate, and a 10% discount rate in our analyses because it allows us to compare all our investments on the same basis. We do not use a WACC because we believe it adds further assumptions and potential complications to our valuation.

The first table below shows the three different free cash flow numbers that we used in our analysis. It’s important to note that the most recent free cash flow number (for 2019) has been adjusted down by 30%. This is because the management has said that the profit going forward will be 30% lower than in the 2018/19 period. We therefore decided to apply this 30% downward adjustment to the free cash flow too. We do not apply this adjustment to the 2019 number when we calculate the three and five year averages.

Most recent FCF(2019 FCF, adjusted down by 30%) £401m Average of last three years' FCF £564m Average of last five years' FCF £435m

The table below shows the estimated fair value per share, under the different scenarios, having applied a 2% terminal value growth rate, and a 10% discount rate.

For example, we start with the most recent FCF (adjusted down by 30%) of £401m, and:

apply a growth rate of 3% per year over the next 10 years, (Scenario 1 in the matrix below) apply a terminal value growth rate of 2% after that, and discount it all by 10%

As a result we get a fair value per share of £42.74 per share.

Lastly, we calculated the average of these nine fair value estimates, which is £57.86, and that is the main number we look at. We also take into account the minimum (£42.74) and maximum (£80.23) estimates to get a range of values. We believe this approach gives us a balanced view of the fair value estimates.

Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 1st 5-year period growth rate: 2nd 5-year period growth rate: 1st 5-year period growth rate: 2nd 5-year period growth rate: 1st 5-year period growth rate: 2nd 5-year period growth rate: 3% 3% 5% 5% 7% 7% 42.74 49.36 57.06 60.09 69.41 80.23 46.36 53.55 61.90

7.1.2. Free Cash Flow (FCF) Multiple

The DCF valuation is our main valuation method, however we use the FCF multiple and EV/EBIT multiple methods to sense check our DCF analysis. The reason we chose these two multiples is firstly because we are proponents of using real cash flow numbers, and secondly because we like using EV/EBIT as it takes into account the enterprise value of the business, as well as depreciation and amortization.

The starting point is the same as the DCF analysis. We start with the latest free cash flow, the average of the last three years, and the average of the last five years.

Most recent FCF(2019 FCF, adjusted down by 30%) £401m Average of last three years' FCF £564m Average of last five years' FCF £435m

We then use the same growth scenarios as before: 3%, 5%, and 7%. But in this instance we only project for the next five years. And then at the end of the five years we apply a multiple. We applied three different multiples under each scenario: 10, 12.5, and 15. These are somewhat arbitrary, however they are based on what we believe are fair multiples for a quality business; they are not too high and not too low.

We do not discount the numbers to present day because that is not common practice when using multiples.

In the picture below you can see the different fair value estimates. The numbers are in £ per share. At the end we calculate the average of all the 27 estimates, and we also look at the maximum and minimum values.

7.1.3. EV/EBIT Multiple

This approach is very similar to the FCF multiple approach. However, instead of using free cash flow numbers, we use EBIT (operating profit) numbers. Moreover, the multiples we use are 8, 10, and 12. Again, these are somewhat arbitrary, however they are based on what we believe are fair multiples for a quality business; they are not too high and not too low.

In the picture below you can see the different fair value estimates. The numbers are in £ per share. At the end we calculate the average of all the 27 estimates, and we also look at the maximum and minimum values.

