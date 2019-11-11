Zoetis: Near-Term Headwinds, But Long-Term 10% Annual Growth

At$117.86, with ZTS growing its EPS by 10% a year on average, shares should deliver an annualised return of more than 10%. We reiterate Buy.

These headwinds are cyclical or short-term only,and do not affect the industry’s structural growth or Zoetis' margin expansion in the long run.

However, investors may fear some potential headwinds in 2020, including a weak U.S. cattle market, African Swine Fever and currency moves.

The 19Q3 results were actually strong, with revenues growing 7.0% and EPS growing 12.9% year-on-year; FY19 outlook was also raised.

Zoetis shares have fallen 7.9% this month, including 2.6% since Q3 results last week, returning only 5% since our Buy rating in June.

Introduction

Zoetis (ZTS) shares have fallen 7.9% so far this month, including 2.6% after 19Q3 results last week (7 November). Since our initial Buy recommendation in June, the shares have gained only approx. 5% (including dividends), slightly worse than the S&P 500 index over the same period:

ZTS Share Price vs. S&P 500 (Since 26-Jun) NB. ZTS share price closed at $113.05 on 26-Jun. Source: Yahoo Finance (09-Nov-19).

After reviewing the 19Q3 results, we believe our ZTS investment case remains valid, and consider the recent share price weakness as an opportunity for more attractive entry points, for reasons outlined below.

Buy Case Recap

Our Buy case ("Zoetis: High-Quality Compounder Growing 10% Per Year") was centred around ZTS' being a high-quality business that is capable of growing its EPS at a CAGR of 10% sustainably over time, through a combination of high-single-digit revenue growth and steady margin expansion:

The animal health industry is growing by 5-6% annually on average, driven by secular trends including the growing popularity of companion animals, their increasing medical needs as owners demand higher standards, and the growth in livestock due to increasing global protein consumption (driven by rising affluence in emerging markets). Revenue growth is also helped by the highly consolidated nature of the market.

ZTS has an explicit goal of growing faster than the industry and a track record of achieving this, given its broad set of competitive advantages including scale, a superior salesforce, innovative R&D and a comprehensive product portfolio.

ZTS' revenues are highly resilient due to animal health products being mission-critical, medical needs being recurring and ZTS's geographic, species and product diversification.

ZTS has continued to expand its operating margin, from a combination of improving mix, pricing power, natural operational leverage and efficiencies, with management targeting an 100 bps improvement in the Gross Margin between 2018 and 2020

When our Buy case was published in June, ZTS was trading on an 36.1x P/E and 2.6% Free Cash Yield (relative to 2018 financials), which we believed to be justified by its strong growth and defensive characteristics.

We believed ZTS could deliver an annualised return of more than 10% over time, from the combination of its 0.6% Dividend Yield and its share price appreciating by 10% a year on average, thanks to EPS growing at a CAGR of 10% (including 1% from buybacks) and stable valuation multiples.

Strong 19Q3 Results

ZTS's 19Q3 results were strong, with revenue growing 7.0% year-on-year (9% excluding currency), EBIT growing 13.1%, net income growing 12.9% (10% excluding currency), and EPS growing 13.9%, as shown below:

ZTS 19Q3 Results Highlights (Non-GAAP) NB. All figures are non-GAAP except otherwise stated. Source: ZTS results press release (19Q3).

For 19Q3, the operational revenue growth of 9% included a 2% benefit from acquisitions, and would be 7% on an organic basis.

Revenue growth was led by Companion Animals, which had an year-on-year operational growth of 26% in the U.S. and 16% in International. The Livestock business was weak, declining operationally by 9% in the U.S. and growing only 1% in International.

Net Income growth was lower in constant currency than reported, due to the benefit of currency moves on Gross Margin.

For year-to-date, excluding currency, revenue grew 11% year-on-year (including 13% in the U.S. and 7% in International). Net Income grew 15% operationally year-on-year, and EPS grew 16% due to buybacks.

The weakness in Livestock revenues was due to weak markets in cattle (due to poor dairy and beef markets in the U.S.) and in swine (due to African Swine Fever in China). Poultry revenues remained strong, up 9% operationally year-to-date. Strong Companion Animals revenues was primarily driven by Dogs & Cats revenues growing 24% operationally:

ZTS Revenues & Operational Revenue Growth by Species (19Q3 YTD) NB. Includes the benefit of acquisitions; organic operational revenue growth was 7%. Source: ZTS results press release (19Q3).

FY19 Outlook Raised

19Q3 results were strong enough for ZTS to raise full-year 2019 guidance on operational growth, with revenue growth raised from 8.5-10% to 9-10%, and net income growth raised from 9-12% to 11-14%. With the share count having been reduced 1% year-on-year by buybacks, the implied operational EPS growth is 12-15%, which includes the benefit of acquisitions (worth 300 bps in revenue growth). Details of the updated outlook are below:

ZTS 2019 Earnings Guidance (Updated) Source: ZTS results press release (19Q3).

Some 2020 Headwinds

The weakness in ZTS share price after the results is likely explained by several potential headwinds that were discussed on the earnings call, including a weak U.S. cattle market, African Swine Fever, and the effect of currency moves on Gross Margin in 2020.

The U.S. cattle market has continued to be poor for both beef and dairy, and management expects this to continue into 2020. As ZTS' head of U.S. and CEO-designate explained:

“Both dairy and beef in the U.S. continue to be weak … we expect this to continue for the rest of the year. From a dairy perspective and we've seen depressed milk prices versus historical trends, which has limited producer profitability ... in the last few months there has been a small improvement in pricing but it's not yet sustained enough ... On the beef side, we're at the end of what's been a very long expansion period. So we are expecting a little bit of contraction or flattening out over the medium term. As you look at beef, there has also been a lack of innovation that has driven significant pricing and competitive pressures. We had a wet spring which had good pasture through this year which has kept cattle out longer and as you've seen there's been a significant increase in some of those prices and live cattle prices, which has encouraged them to wait for their animals to be heavier and older to put them in the feedlot. So, as we look at U.S. cattle, I think we'll continue to see challenges there as we look into next year.” Kristin Peck, ZTS Head of U.S. & CEO-Designate (19Q3 earnings call)

African Swine Fever has been a negative for ZTS revenues because, while it has dramatically reduced swine production in China, this has so far not been offset by significant increases in production elsewhere:

“In the medium to long term, we continue to anticipate that other regions will increase exports of pork and other proteins, However, we have not seen increases in productions to any significant extent.” Glenn David, ZTS CFO (19Q3 earnings call)

And, while ZTS expects the problem to stabilise, there is a risk that African Swine Fever may start to have a material impact beyond China, given some cases have already been reported in other countries:

“We are assuming that there will not be a further spreading of African Swine Fever outside of China. We have seen that cases in the Southeast Asia, Korea, the Philippines, to a lesser extent also in Eastern European markets. But we expect that customers now are improving that vital security and they are protecting better against the African Swine Fever.” Juan Ramon Alaix, ZTS CEO (19Q3 earnings call)

Currency moves are likely to have a negative impact on ZTS' Gross Margin in 2020, after being a strong benefit in 2019. The 194 bps expansion in Gross Margin for 19Q3 year-to-date is more than the 100 bps management previously guided for 2019-20:

“FX had a very positive impact in 2019 on our overall gross margin. We would not expect it to be as positive as in 2019, probably be somewhat of a detractor in 2020.” Glenn David, ZTS CFO (19Q3 earnings call)

Long-Term Structural Drivers Intact

Notwithstanding these near-term headwinds, we believe ZTS' structural growth drivers remain intact, and 19Q3 results supported our belief in a sustainable high-single-digit organic revenue growth and margin expansion, which together gives Net Income growth of just under 10% and EPS growth of 10% (with buybacks reducing the share count by 1% p.a.).

ZTS's operational revenue growth, which includes acquisitions but excludes currency, has been consistently near 10% since the 2016 product rationalisation, with organic revenue growth in high-single-digits each year:

ZTS Components of Op. Revenue Growth (2013-19Q3A) Source: ZTS company filings.

While organic growth has slowed slightly since 2017, this has been due to temporary factors, and organic growth will remain strong long-term. Volume growth and pricing improvements have continued in existing products.

The slight slowdown in organic growth is due to the Livestock market, which has been hit by temporary factors such as poor beef and diary markets in the U.S., the U.S. Veterinary Feed Directive in 2017, and African Swine Fever. African Swine Fever on its own represented a $50m hit to ZTS in 2019, reducing its revenue growth by approx. 1%. Together, these problems are enough to reduce the estimated 2019 growth in the global animal health market to 3-4%, from 5.6% in 2018.

However, the Companion Animals market has continued to accelerate, both in the U.S. and in International (as shown below). Wth International markets still having relatively low penetration compared to the U.S., there is a multi-year runway of strong growth for ZTS:

ZTS Op. Revenue Growth – US & International (2013-19Q3A) Source: ZTS company filings.

ZTS' margin expansion also continued in 19Q3, with an 194 bps expansion in Gross Margin and a 240 bps expansion in EBIT margin year-to-date:

ZTS Gross Margin & EBIT Margin (2013-19Q3A) Source: ZTS company filings.

While currency played a role in margin expansion, ZTS is also helped by genuine structural drivers such as improvements in mix (Companion Animals sales are higher-margin and grow faster), pricing power, and natural operational leverage.

Valuation

At $117.86, on last-twelve-month financials, ZTS shares are on 33.3x P/E and 2.4% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; the Dividend Yield is 0.6% ($0.66 per share):

ZTS Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2015-19Q3A) Note: LTM FCF includes a net working capital outflow, in part due to the $2.0bn Abraxis acquisition (completed Jul-18); 2018 figures are not pro forma. Source: ZTS company filings.

ZTS shares are now cheaper than they were in June. We continue to believe ZTS deserves its valuation premium, due to its strong growth and defensive characteristics.

Conclusion

ZTS shares only returned approx. 5% in the last 4 months. Its 19Q3 results were good, but investors may fear potential headwinds in 2020.

However, the headwinds are either cyclical (weak U.S. cattle market) or one-off (African Swine Fever) in nature, and ZTS' structural growth drivers remain intact.

ZTS remains a high-quality business capable of growing its EPS at an average annual rate of 10%. ZTS is trading at a well-deserved premium valuation, and we expect its share price to grow in line with EPS over time.

With shares at $117.86, we believe investors will be able to achieve an annualised return of more than 10% p.a, from a combination of its 0.6% Dividend Yield and its share price appreciating by 10% a year on average, thanks to EPS growing at a CAGR of 10% (including 1% from buybacks) and stable valuation multiples.

ZTS offers a good balance of quality and growth for conservative, long-term investors. We reiterate our Buy recommendation.

