Tesla: Priced For Hyper-Growth, Yet Not Only Are Revenues Declining But So Are Unit Sales In Mature Markets

Absent hypergrowth, there's no justification for Tesla to trade at much higher multiples than its peers. I'm short the stock as a result.

More shockingly, in established markets like Norway and the US, unit sales have been been declining ever since the initial pent-up demand was rapidly exhausted!

After an unexpected earnings beat, Tesla's (TSLA) stock price has bounced back to the price point at which I deemed it a "Favorite Short". Lost in the market's momentary fascination with a one-time positive quarterly profit is the fact that not only are revenues declining sequentially and on a trailing twelve month basis, but unit sales are also drastically falling in mature markets!

This is the real story here, and is why I continue to consider TSLA to be one of the best short candidates in today's market.

The Tesla Short Case in One Graphic

If I had to point to a single graphic to encapsulate the short case against TSLA it would be to show unit sales by month of the various TSLA offerings in Norway -- i.e. in the most EV-friendly country in the world. Thankfully this site does just that, all in real-time.

(image source)

The snapshot graphic above was taken early on November 1st, 2019. Notice how after an initial flurry of Model 3 sales in January 2019, Model 3 sales have been declining steadily (with quarterly fluctuations factored-in). This speaks to the fact that initial pent-up demand has quickly been met and ongoing demand is declining.

What was most striking to me is that total unit sales in October 2019 were the third lowest since February 2018 -- a period which spans many months when only the Model S and Model X were available! Norway was one of the earliest markets to be served with the Model 3 and hence I believe it will be predictive of all worldwide markets, many of which only received Model 3's at later dates.

Unit Sales are Also Declining in the United States

The same trend is visible in TSLA's biggest market: the US. Pent up demand for the Model 3 created large delivery numbers in Q3 and especially Q4 of 2018, but those numbers haven't been seen again. Importantly, Q3 2019 saw fewer unit deliveries than Q2 2019: a sequential decline which I believe will be the start of a trend similar to Norway. See two graphs below.

(Author's graph, data sources: 1, 2)

(Author's graph, data sources: 1, 2)

Average Selling Prices (ASPs)

Up to now we've only been speaking about unit sales, i.e. we've lumped together sales of the Model S, Model X and Model 3 without considering ASPs. But of course revenues depend on ASPs. And unfortunately for TSLA, the mix of sales has trended towards more Model 3's and fewer X's and S's. Indeed the drop off of the more expensive models has been fairly astonishing. Here are graphs of Model S and Model X sales by quarter in Norway, Netherlands and Spain for 2018 and 2019. Prior to the availability of the Model 3 and other competitors like the Audi E-tron and the Jaguar I-pace, the Model S had been selling around 2,250 units per quarter and the Model X about 2,000 per quarter. Those numbers dropped precipitously to 500 and 700 units respectively last quarter, which equates to reductions of 75% and 65% respectively. Other data sources confirm that the same trend of rapidly declining S & X sales held true in most of the rest of the world as well.

(source)

(source)

Another factor to consider is that in all markets, TSLA began by selling high value trims at the outset and only later selling the more basic -- i.e. cheaper -- Model 3 configurations. This too puts pressure on ASPs over time.

Finally, the prices of used Teslas have also been declining due partially to aging and mix, but also due to pricing pressures from new competitors and price reductions on new Teslas. This puts even further pressure on ASPs for new Teslas.

(image source)

(image source)

Competition

As alluded to above, the reduction in unit volumes and ASPs has also been greatly accelerated by the advent of new competition. Let me head-off any criticism of this point by clearly stating that there is currently no Tesla-killer among competitors, nor do I expect there ever to be one. Instead the effect is seen at the margins, but there are many margins. At one time if one wanted to buy an EV outside of China, TSLA was the only realistic choice (the exception being the Nissan Leaf as a commuter car, a product which still leads cumulative worldwide sales in the category). Now, if one wants higher quality interiors and manufacturing, there's the Audi Etron; or if one wants a compact SUV, there's the KIA Niro and the Hyundai Kona. If one wants better affordability there's the aforementioned Nissan Leaf or the Volkswagen Golf. And if one wants faster service with available replacement parts, there's all of these.

And they're all selling well worldwide. Here are the numbers in the mature market of Norway for October 2019 and 2019 YTD.

(image source)

(image source)

The effect then of competition is to cause TSLA to sell fewer cars and at lower prices. Of course this is only going to get worse as more players enter the field, most prominently VW with its plans for to be selling one million electric vehicles annually by the end of 2022.

Declining Unit Sales + Declining ASPs = Rapidly Declining Revenues

The cumulative effect of these factors is to completely falsify the erstwhile TSLA growth narrative. Through the end of 2018 there were some numbers that could justify the bullish "hyper" or "exponential" TLSA growth story, most importantly quarterly revenues and TTM revenues:

But unfortunately for TSLA and TSLA bulls, the growth story ended with the first deliveries of the Model 3 and now both quarterly and even TTM sales are declining:

Tesla Revenues by Geographic Region

TSLA likely still has room to grow in newer markets, but the unit sales trend discussed above coupled with declining ASP's mean that revenues are taking a big hit in mature markets like the US and Norway. (For example US 2019 Q3 revenues are 39% lower than 2018 Q3 revenues!) In the following table and graph I've excerpted and plotted TSLA sales by region as broken out in the quarterly filings. The falling sales in mature markets, in my opinion, foreshadows sales in all regions over time, and hence I'm convinced that TSLA has seen peak sales until the next model release (and maybe even thereafter, see risk section below).

(source: author's compilation of SEC data)

(source: author's compilation of SEC data)

Thus revenue growth is no longer a reason for TSLA to be valued at multiples of its peers. Indeed as the table below shows, TSLA's revenue growth rate on a sequential trailing twelve month basis lags all of its peers.

(Sequential change in TTM revenue, data from Seeking Alpha, author's calculation).

So the question then becomes, where does TSLA stand valuation-wise compared to its peers?

Valuation

Let's begin by extracting the basic valuation metrics for TSLA and its automotive peers. These prices and ratios are as of the close on Friday November 8th.

TSLA @ $337.14

(image source)

Ford (F) @ $9.04

(image source)

General Motors (GM) @ $38.67

(image source)

Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF) @ $199.5

(image source)

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) @ $16.19

(image source)

The four most relevant comparables, in my opinion, are P/E, P/B, EV/Sales, and EV/EBITDA. TSLA has never made money on a TTM basis, and hence it has no "E", so we're constrained to compare only the latter three. However, to factor in TSLA's chronic lack of TTM profitability, I think it's fair to assign TSLA a valuation built on the minimum metrics from its peers.

(source author's compilation)

Based on the compiled comparable metrics, the most optimistic valuation would put TSLA's share price sub $50, and a more realistic valuation would place it below $25. There's even a case to be made that TSLA's net debt (debt less cash) is greater than its projected EV as determined by using the lowest comparable metrics of its peers (and hence the resulting share price is negative). Yet here TSLA is trading at $337.

This is why I think TSLA currently presents an outstanding short opportunity.

My Trading Plan and Strategy

As long term readers are aware, I tend to trade with both a long term and a short term outlook. As a result my holdings of a particular position are typically divided into "core" and "trading" shares. For example on February 12th, 2019, when I promoted TSLA to a "Favorite Short", I was short both core and trading shares. Since that time the stock price swooned substantially, but has now bounced back to its previous price level. I was lucky enough to cover most trading shares, though I rode the core shares down and back up.

In any case I've now added back my previous trading shares short as well as some slightly ITM short calls. Given the relative valuation disparity and the end of the biggest bullish narrative, viz. hypergrowth, I still consider TSLA a "favorite" short (with all of the other bearish arguments, like conflicted corporate management, high executive turnover, etc. still standing). I plan/hope to cover my trading shares at prices from $300 to $150 but will hold the core shares for prices of $75 to $25.

Risks

The biggest (short term) risks to a TSLA short are one time events. We've already seen what a slight quarterly profit did to the share price, and we have to anticipate that the inauguration of the Model Y as well as hype about other products will likewise result in over-sized moves due to the stock's high short interest. Nonetheless, even these risks, in my opinion, aren't as large as they once were due to TSLA's huge market cap and extreme valuation. Moreover, I'm becoming convinced that even when the Model Y launches, revenues won't top Q4 of 2018. In my view, by that time Model S, X and 3 sales will have been greatly curtailed due to ongoing trends as well as by the Y diverting potential buyers from the Model 3. Furthermore, by the time the Y launches other competition will be that much more evolved and TSLA will no longer benefit from the generous subsidies the initial Model 3 sales saw, hence the one time revenue peak in Q4 2018 probably won't be breached (and if it is, it's unlikely to be so for more than one quarter).

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.