Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc.'s (NEPT) CEO Michael Cammarata on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Martin Landry - Chief of Corporate Development & Strategy

Michael Cammarata - President & CEO

Mario Paradis - VP & CFO

Justin Keywood - GMP securities

Martin Landry

Thank you, Julie. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Earlier today we issued a press release announcing our results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. We also issued our management's discussion & analysis and consolidated financial statements. These documents will be filed with the Canadian Securities and regulatory authorities and with the U.S. Securities Commission and are available on the company's corporate website.

Joining me on the call today, we have Michael Cammarata, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mario Paradis, Neptune’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I will start by giving you and operational update and Michael will followup with a strategic overview of recent corporate development, Mario will then finish with a detailed review of the financial information.

So let's start with Canada. We reached a significant milestone in the middle of October when we completed our Phase 2 capacity expansion at our Sherbrooke facility. This additional capacity will alleviate our constraint in the near term and then help accelerate the company's revenue growth in the Cannabis segment. However, the startup of our ethanol process has been longer than initially expected, which has delayed the full ramp up by one month to the end of December.

We're using a cold ethanol extraction process which is faster, consumes less energy than our CO2 extraction process and should enable Neptune to lower operating costs. With regards to our CO2 operations, we have been running seven days a week since the end of July and we're pleased by the yields and quality of extracts. With this new capacity we've provided extraction services to two additional clients expanding our customer base to five licensed producers in Canada.

The construction of our packaging area is progressing well at our Sherbrooke facility. Recall that we're investing $7 million to expand our manufacturing and formulation capabilities in light of the arrival of the cannabis 2.0 products. Once the construction is complete and licensed by Health Canada, we will be able to formulate and package several product forms on a white label basis, including tinctures, creams, balms, vape pens, capsules and powders amongst others.

As part of this project, we will also amend our Health Canada license to include additional warehousing space, including refrigerated storage, which we think will be an important point of differentiation. Once licensed, we will be able to store in excess of 150 tons of biomass in room temperature and cold storage.

Lastly, the Phase 3A retrofit is also underway and expected to be completed before fiscal year-end. We will need Health Canada's approval of our Phase 3A expansion before starting commercial operation. This expansion is necessary to meet customer demand for extraction services which continues to be sustained due to the lack of extraction capacity in Canada.

Turning now to our U.S. operations. The expansion of our extraction capacity at our North Carolina facility is progressing well and on track to reach processing capacity of 1 million 500,000 kilos of biomass annually. In the U.S. we're using the same cold ethanol extraction technology we use in Canada allowing for sharing of best practices between our two sites.

Our sales pipeline in the U.S. is healthy. We recently announced a two-year contract for extraction services which could exceed US $20 million. We also signed contracts with two well-established U.S.-based nutraceutical companies to provide finished products and bulk hemp extracts. To further support our U.S. growth initiative, we've appointed Brett Dubose as Vice-President of Sales for the U.S. Region. Brett will play a key role in helping Neptune accelerate its market penetration in the U.S. We will appoint additional staff and continue to invest in talent to ensure we are a leader in both Canada and the U.S.

So overall, both our U.S. and Canadian operations are scaling up well, which should translate into revenue growth accelerating in coming quarters.

I will now turn it to Michael for his remarks. Michael?

Michael Cammarata

Thank you, Martin and good morning everyone. We have made significant progress since we last spoke. Today, I'll talk about some of our new initiatives. On the extraction side the dynamics of the legal cannabis and hemp extraction market remained favorable with limited availability of biomass extraction capability in both Canada and the U.S. So we will see continued sustained demand for our extraction and turnkey services. In recent months I spent a significant amount of time and effort developing art our B2C and B2B strategy for the U.S. market.

According to most estimates, the U.S. hemp-derived CBD market is expected to exceed $20 billion at retail in the next five years. This market is roughly three to four times larger than expected Canada cannabis market and represents the largest opportunity in front of us. To that end, we will soon officially launch four [indiscernible]. Our first CBD brand we will introduce a new look and feel of the brand, update the website, increase the number of SKUs available on product innovations. We are currently in discussion with retailers to add point-of-sale distribution for Forest Remedies, which will allow us to offer products both online and in-stores throughout the states.

Another promising initiative is our product development collaboration and partnership with IFF, International Flavors & Fragrances. Our collaboration gives us access to unrivaled product development capabilities, global reach and together IFF and Neptune will develop and launch new CBD based products under the Forest Remedies brand in the coming months in the U.S. We will support our product development with creative and marketing services and media provided by American media under our partnership agreement. This will ensure we have the marketing support necessary for Forest Remedies to gain significant traction at retail.

To conclude, my first four months at Neptune have been exciting and rewarding. While we saw some turbulence in our sector in recent months, Neptune has a unique business model. We have diversified our core customer base and are well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities. Our plan is to create a solid B2B and B2C platform globally.

I will now hand it off to Mario who will go over the financial review. Mario?

Mario Paradis

Yes, thank you, Michael, and good morning everyone. Let me start with some financial highlights for the second quarter ended September 30. During the second quarter we announced the closing of a private placement for a gross amount of C$54 million and we also completed the SugarLeaf acquisition on July 24, 2019. Consequently, the results of operations of SugarLeaf were consolidated in our financial statements since then.

If we now look at the financial results for the quarter, during the second quarter in the Cannabis business the revenue were $1.2 million with a negative profit of $1.7 million in comparison with the negative gross profit of 2.1 in the first quarter of the current year. This improvement is directly related to the increase in revenues slightly offset by the increase in expenses related to salary and overhead of the Sherbrooke plant in preparation for the business expansion.

R&D expenses were in line with our expectation with $466,000, an increase of $216,000 with the first quarter. For the second quarter last year salaries and fixed costs and overhead including the depreciation at our manufacturing plant in Sherbrooke to prepare the site were recorded in R&D and total $1.4 million. As for the selling, general, and administration, the expenses were $1.7 million, an increase of $1.2 million in comparison with the first quarter of $349,000 and this is mainly related to the SugarLeaf acquisition, including the amortization of the intangible assets for an amount of $800,000.

The EBITDA of the Cannabis segment was negative $1.7 million relatively stable in comparison with the first quarter, with a negative EBITDA of $1.6 million despite the SugarLeaf acquisition impact and compared with $1.3 million last year. The increase in revenues was offset by an increase in hiring and preparation expenses for the upcoming business growth.

As for the Nutraceutical segment, total revenues for the second quarter including loyalties revenue were $5.1 million, an increase of $0.9 million or 20% sequentially versus the first quarter and down by $1.9 million over last year. Total revenues declined versus last year mainly due to the loss of some customers and the timing of some orders. For the third quarter, we are expecting the same level of growth on a sequential basis over the second quarter and will benefit from our first revenues in the hemp-derived CBD turkey solutions business in the U.S.

Our quarterly gross margin as a percentage of sales was stable at 26% compared with the first quarter of this year. In terms of dollars, we generated $1.6 million, an increase of $300,000 over the first quarter and a decrease of $0.8 million over the same period last year mainly related to lower sales. SG&A were stable in comparison with the first quarter this year and also when compared with last year.

The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter in the Nutraceutical segment was $0.9 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 in the first quarter and $1.5 million last year. The variation is again directly related to revenues. The corporate, general and administrative expenses for the quarter was $13.9 million in comparison with $4 million in the first quarter and $1.9 million last year. The increase of $9.9 million versus the first quarter and $12 million over last year is mainly coming from the increase in compensation related to equity instruments such as restricted stock units, RSU and stock option for an amount of $7 million.

There is also an increase in salary and benefits in hiring fees related to the base of employees we are hiring and to marketing expenses. There was also some expenses that should not be present in the following quarters, such as litigation legal fees for an amount of $560,000, $1.8 million related to the SugarLeaf acquisition, and $850,000 for severance and change in management related expenses.

The consolidated quarterly EBITDA loss for the quarter is $4.6 million compared with an EBITDA loss of $3.6 million in the first quarter and $1.2 million for the same quarter last year and it is mainly related to increase in the corporate, general and administrative expenses for the quarter as indicated earlier. The quarterly net loss increased by $14.3 million to reach $20.8 million in comparison with the net loss of $6.5 million for the first quarter and $3.1 million last year.

The increase in net loss is mainly related to the additional non-cash stock-based compensation to the acquisition costs and intangible amortization related to the SugarLeaf acquisition, to severances and change in management related expenses, and finally to a non-cash financial expenses related to the accretion of the contingent considerations, and the passage of time for an amount of $4.1 million.

Turning to our liquidity, at the end of September 2019 our cash position was $24.4 million. Subsequent to the quarter on November 6 we closed a revolver line of credit with a large financial institution to support our Nutraceutical business for an amount of $5 million. This cash level, combined with the access to the line of credit will support our near-term growth strategy.

I'll now turn the call to the operator for the question period.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thank you and good morning gentlemen. Thanks for the update on the quarter. Maybe just a quick housekeeping question, in your commentary you talked about revenue growth rates into Q3 being comparable to what they were in Q2. Could you just clarify whether you meant consolidated or whether that was in the Nutraceutical or Cannabis segments?

Mario Paradis

No, it was more specific to the Nutraceutical segment, so 20% growth versus the first quarter and we anticipate at least the same kind of growth for the third quarter in comparison with this quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect, okay thanks for that clarification. And then second one about this, I didn’t hear you mention the Lanza [ph] in your commentary, I was just wondering if you might be able to provide some specific insights into how the production line for gel cap cannabis formulations is evolving there?

Michael Cammarata

Hi, Doug. In terms of our Lanza capsules the equipment is fully licensed with Health Canada and we're still operating on track with expectations on that line. There was nothing specific to mention.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's perfect. And then maybe just one last question I've got to work out the floor, so congratulations on nailing down formulary vise with IFF as you announced was going to be in eventuality last month and thanks for specifically saying that aroma therapy was going to be a product category to which most of the SKUs were going to apply.

As you many know there is a lot of evidence that topical cannabinoids can work well in specific medical markets including like osteoarthritis pain, joint pain in general, just wondered if, and maybe this is a question for IFF, but maybe if you can address it that would be great. If they have any interest in establishing any specific medical claims for pain or other markets and if that might be relevant to this specific alliance and I'll leave it there? Thanks.

Michael Cammarata

It is Michael Cammarata. So that is definitely an area that we're going into. We have 10 studies going on of our own right now, including some that are looking at occasional anxiety, but we are expanding that with a partnership with IFF to help us get additional claims.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect, thanks a lot.

Justin Keywood

Good morning and thanks for taking my call. I am wondering with the reports from the CDC last week isolating the potential cause of the vaping illness, do you anticipate that this will have an impact on existing customer orders or potential new customers that have maybe been a bit cautious around this uncertainty?

Michael Cammarata

I think that's something that's very -- hey, I think it definitely helps the overall market, but I think when we were looking at the vaping we are well aware like synthetics and in different carriers, so we're very cautious on what we put into our formulation, so I think now it will allow us to even allow for additional customers that are probably sitting on the sidelines.

Justin Keywood

Right and do you think this will have an immediate impact or it will still be gradual going into next year as derivative products become available?

Michael Cammarata

I think there is additional customer -- we have definitely waiting list of customers as we continue our expansion plans, but I think in the vaping side we were always making sure that we kept minimal risk to vaping while that was undergoing the investigations. We have no great exposure to vaping, so this will be an additional to what we – on top of our plan. So this will be a positive for us, because we were on the sidelines as a company in the vaping side with very minimal exposure to it. So now it will probably open up the door to a lot of customers in the vaping area.

Justin Keywood

Okay, makes sense. And then for the large U.S. hemp farming contract, are there any minimum volumes for this agreement or any additional color that you could provide would be helpful?

Martin Landry

Yes, hi Justin, it is Martin. Are you referring to the $20 million U.S. contract over the two-year period?

Justin Keywood

Correct.

Martin Landry

Yes, this – there is - I'm not sure if we want to get into the specifics in detail, but it's not similar. The structure of our U.S. agreements are not similar to our Canadian agreements. So for that specific one there is no minimum volumes, no.

Justin Keywood

Okay, then just one more on the America of media advertising services, does that $12 million or are able to access that on a discretionary basis over the five-year period or is it more equally contributed?

Mario Paradis

It is actually going to be probably more loaded in the beginning, because we are about to launch Forest Remedies we obviously are going to try and launch that very successfully to be able to accommodate retailers. So that's something that will be, that is a certain amount between now and March and then we'll be expanding to the rest as we roll out that brand.

Justin Keywood

Okay, great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Mario Paradis

Thank you.

John Chu

Hi good morning. First maybe on the IFF, maybe just a little bit more details in terms of because it sounds like the initial rollout of products would be more on the non-edible side, no other – some uncertainty with where the FDA is on that, and maybe just some commentary on, is that the strategy and any input in terms of the timing of when the FDA might come back with expanding the CBD product portfolio?

Michael Cammarata

Well, two parts of that. The first part is definitely we're focusing on aromatherapy the launch initially and then also utilizing some of our proprietary formulations like the Omega 3 formulation and MaxSimil. But when going to the edible side, obviously that's a rolling target with the FDA in the states. We obviously are paying attention to it and the unique thing that I think we've set off over the last couple months is ability to be very agile and to be able to launch products fast. And I think that with IFF as a partner and tapping into the 105 dedicated R&D facilities around the world plus our facilities, we're able to adapt to market changes and opportunities faster than anybody else in my opinion.

John Chu

And maybe just talk about, you said potentially over 50 SKUs over time and what kind of a rollout can we expect in year one calendar year 2020 and then year two can we get the 50 by the end of the second year?

Michael Cammarata

I think we'll probably exceed that by the end of the second year or double it. I think that we're in a very good position. We've identified the claims who we want to go after. We've identified the markets that we want to go after. We've identified a strategy both online and offline and I think that is something that's going to be very unique to us and I think partnering with our customers like IFF to actually develop brands is going to be something that you can see more and more of in the coming months.

John Chu

And presumably that agreement obviously with the rebranding of Forest Remedies it sounds like you are already in discussions on the retailer side from a retail distribution perspective, can you give us any color on that, are you talking 2020 to enter the mass market retailers?

Michael Cammarata

We are in discussions with retailers. There's actually part of a collaboration that we are looking to enter the B2C space pretty quickly and I think that IFF obviously allows us to enter it even faster. I think the retail plan that we're looking at is really to be able to get closer to the consumer. So I think that our consumers will be able to go on to our site and be more active as far as get subscription model will be able to participate in products that are not out yet and then once we get feedback from them, we'll deploy that handful of retailers in the states. Once we see our packaging and our price points are right in the space, then we'll do full deployment across all channels.

John Chu

And maybe just a little bit more on just some of these research and clinical studies that you're working on, you listed a few in terms of just increasing the absorption of cannabinoid, the anxiety and a work over recovery focus on there, any sense on timing in terms of when you can get some of the feedback from those clinical studies and how would you prioritize some of these over the other?

Michael Cammarata

Yes, I think that obviously we're working very rapidly. We have an amazing Chief Scientific Officer, Graham, who is leading that charge with partners like IFF and I think there are some studies we had already ongoing prior to this, and so now we're able to enhance the amount of studies that we can do at the same time and be able to do it in a cost-efficient way with IFF. So obviously we're looking obviously heavily at occasional anxiety and looking at user and our proprietary formulations with MaxSimil and omega-3s and how they play into the cannabinoid. And so we should have some hopefully promising results sooner than later, and hopefully can tie in with their product launches at retail.

John Chu

Okay and then just a last question. So presumably the Phase 3A expansion, when do you expect to have the construction completed and how much money is roughly spent on that?

Martin Landry

So John, it's Martin. It is not a construction because we're using equipment that is already installed. So what we're doing is we're putting some security measures in place that are required by Health Canada like access controls and security cameras. So that's what is going on right now. That is $4 million of CapEx and we think that the retrofit as we call it should be done before fiscal year-end.

John Chu

Okay, thank you very much.

Michael Cammarata

Thank you.

Martin Landry

Thank you everyone and wish you all a very good day.

