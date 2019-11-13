Airbus Orders Skyrocket

For a couple of years, AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) aircraft. The monthly coverage is not so much there to invoke any Boeing vs. Airbus rhetoric, but it gives us some valuable insights in order trends.

A single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends and will have detailed insight into customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target. Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Airbus during the month of October. What should be kept in mind is that, while this seems to be like a simple summarizing piece, I spent a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics. Next to the monthly values for orders, we also have a tally for cumulated cancellations just like last year, but starting this year, we also will put a value on the cancellations. If you are interested in reading Airbus' monthly overview for September, you can check it out here.

Orders in October

Figure 1: Orders Airbus October 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Airbus started the year very weak. After booking 67 orders in the first four months, of which 58 were in March, May saw an order inflow of just one aircraft. June looked a lot better, helped by the launch of the Airbus A321XLR, followed by order inflow that was below the average for the current year. In August and September, we saw modest order activity.

In October, we saw a surge in order activity as Airbus received 415 orders, 403 for its single-aisle product and 12 wide-body orders:

IndiGo ordered 87 Airbus A320neos and 213 Airbus A321neos.

AirAsia X Malaysia ordered 30 Airbus A321neos.

An undisclosed customer ordered 2 Airbus A320XLRs.

A second undisclosed customer, likely GECAS, ordered 12 Airbus A330-900s and 13 Airbus A321XLRs.

Air Tanzania ordered 2 Airbus A220-300s.

Air Austral ordered 3 Airbus A220-300s.

China Airlines ordered 11 Airbus A321neos.

Aviation Capital Group ordered 3 Airbus A320neos.

JetSmart ordered 12 Airbus A321XLRs.

Wizz Air ordered 20 Airbus A321XLRs.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

CSA Czech Airlines was disclosed as the customer for 4 Airbus A220-300s ordered in September.

Ansett Worldwide Aviation Services, acquired by Dubai Aerospace Enterprises in 2017, and Chengdu Airlines were disclosed as customers for 1 Airbus A320ceo each.

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) converted orders for 13 Airbus A321neos to the Airbus A320neo.

CSA Czech Airlines and Frontier Airlines converted 3 and 18 Airbus A320neo orders to orders for the Airbus A321neo.

IndiGo converted orders for 35 Airbus A320neo aircraft to orders for the Airbus A321neo.

One unidentified customer converted its order for 1 Airbus A32neo to the Airbus A321neo.

China Easten Airlines (4), China Southern Airlines (1), Interjet (1), Qingdao Airlines (1) and Shenzhen Airlines (2) were disclosed as customers for the Airbus A320neo.

China Southern Airlines and Vietjet were disclosed as customers for 1 and 15 Airbus A321neo aircraft.

1 Order for the Airbus A321neo from the Aviation Capital Group was categorized as “unidentified.”

Lion Air was disclosed as the customer for 2 Airbus A330-900s.

Starlux converted 4 orders for the Airbus A350-1000 to orders for the Airbus A350-900.

Last year, Airbus booked 85 orders in October, indicating a 330-unit increase in gross sales compared to last year. Obviously, this is caused by the 300 aircraft ordered by IndiGo and 30 Airbus A321XLRs ordered by AirAsia X Malaysia. In the previous three years, Airbus received 128 orders combined in October or 43 orders on average. So, Airbus had an above-average month.

During the month, cancellations remained stable. Looking at the 10-month figures, gross orders increased by 322 units and net orders increased by 202 units. Earlier in the year Airbus suffered a decline in the order book, driven by the termination of the A380 program, Germania and Jet Airways ceasing operations, and Avianca’s (AVH) and Etihad’s fleet plan restructuring. However, after the Paris Air Show and the order inflow that came with it, Airbus now has a positive net order tally, indicating that Airbus booked more orders than it had to cancel, and after the IndiGo order, the European jet maker is now seeing year-over-year growth in net orders.

Deliveries in October

Figure 2: Deliveries Airbus October 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Airbus initially set a delivery target of 880-890 units, which would be an increase of at least 10% year-over-year. However, the jet maker has lowered its delivery target to 860 units. The updated delivery target marks the third time Airbus lowered the delivery target in October since 2017.

In October, the company delivered 71 aircraft:

Seven Airbus A220 deliveries occurred.

Airbus delivered 59 Airbus A320 aircraft, three Airbus A320ceo family aircraft and 59 Airbus A320neo family aircraft. The number of deliveries exceeded the production rate, but the improvement in the delivery volumes comes little too late.

Airbus delivered six Airbus A330 aircraft, in line with the production rate of 50 aircraft per year.

Eight Airbus A350-900s and zero Airbus A350-1000s were delivered.

No A380 deliveries occurred.

Compared to October last year, deliveries declined by four units. Year-over-year deliveries increased by 64 units, primarily driven by higher A220 deliveries (+27), A320 deliveries (+19), Airbus A350 deliveries (+15) and Airbus A330 (+6) deliveries, while A380 deliveries decreased (-3).

Previously we already concluded that Airbus’ increases in deliveries were realized earlier on in the year and the second half of the year was more or less flat making it challenging to reach the delivery target. With Airbus reducing the full year delivery target, this concern has shown to be justified.

Book-to-bill

The book-to-bill ratio typically is expressed in gross unit terms by jet makers. This also is the number we show in the infographic. However, it should be taken into account that cancellations and conversions also take place. For October, the gross ratio is 5.4 in terms of gross units and 4.7 in terms of value. For the first 10 months, these numbers are 1.10 and 1.11, indicating that booked orders and value are higher than delivered units and delivery value. In fact, it's for the first time this year that Airbus achieved a book-to-bill ratio higher than 1.

If you go to a net basis for the orders year to date, it would be 0.84 on a unit basis, indicating that there were less net orders than there were deliveries and 0.7 on a value basis (slightly worse if you take into account that the A220 is part of a joint venture), indicating that the net order value is 30% smaller compared to the delivery value.

Conclusion

In October, we saw deliveries increase further. However, the increase in delivery volume comes little too late and Airbus had to lower its full-year delivery target. Order inflow for October increased year-over-year by 330 units and up 322 when comparing the year-to-date numbers.

In the first 10 months, we saw a sharp increase in deliveries (64), reflecting a recovered delivery profile on the A320 program, the addition of the A220 to Airbus deliveries compared to last year and higher Airbus A350 deliveries. The surge, however, is not big enough for Airbus to maintain its delivery target of 880-890 units. Additional pressure was caused by cancellations from Etihad Airways, Germania, Avianca, Republic Airways and the cancellation of the Airbus A380 program.

For Airbus investors, the first half of the year was good, but the second half of the year has been bumpy. Obviously the strong uptick in order activity is most welcome, but we are seeing that rolling out Cabin Flex on the Airbus A321neo has proven to be more difficult than expected, and on the Airbus A350 we are not yet seeing desirable sales figures and we even saw one carrier converting its order for the Airbus A350-1000 to the Airbus A350-900, which is not a particularly strong sign for the 350+ seat market.

Looking at orders, many of the cancellations already were anticipated, and we saw the Airbus net order tally surge during the month. Possibly, the only points where we would like to see improvement is consistency in wide-body sales and reduction in delivery delays for the A320neo program. The single-aisle program is in much better shape than it was last year, but there still are delays that are impacting customers. Airbus has two months left to deliver 212 aircraft to meet its delivery target, so it’s going to be challenging. While the delivery profile is looking better, the jet maker needs to show delivery numbers comparable to last year to reach its delivery target.

Ideally, Airbus received another 170 orders. So, the upcoming Dubai Airshow will be of interest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.