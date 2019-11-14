9.8% Yield Pays You, While We Wait For A Sale: Macquarie Infrastructure

Co-produced with Trapping Value and Treading Softly

Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) is an infrastructure company that we have followed and written about recently. Currently it yields 9.8%. We last recommended the stock at $37.35, near five year lows. Specifically we concluded that MIC should be able to sustain and grow its free cash flow as we look beyond 2020. Once we see the self-sustaining model where MIC has to spend only the maintenance capex to actually maintain cash flows, MIC should get a good re-rating in our opinion. Our target price is $50/share which represents about a 12X free cash flow multiple on these shares. We expect to reach this number in about two years. Coupled with the large 9.8% dividend yield, we expect greater than 20% annualized returns over two years for investors purchasing the stock here.

With Q3-2019 numbers out alongside some interesting announcements, we decided to dive in and see if our thesis still held strong.

Q3-2019 Results

MIC missed revenue estimates for the quarter. Consolidated revenue declined to $405 million from $421 million in the prior year mainly reflecting the absence of revenue from smaller businesses sold during the past year. Adjusted EBITDA was also down from the prior period. We would note that the comparable number for the 2018 year has been adjusted for businesses sold, so this actually reflects downward trend. Alongside that, free cash flow was also lower.

Source: MIC Q3-2019 presentation

While the numbers appear disappointing, MIC had guided for this range and the company maintained guidance for the full year 2019.

Source: MIC Q3-2019 presentation

Segment data

MIC operates in three different segments:

International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT)

Atlantic Aviation

MIC Hawaii

MIC's solid results for several years were marred by the problems back then which stemmed from declining utilization in storage segments (IMTT). That declining utilization is what forced the dividend cut and caused MIC to save capital to revamp the segment.

International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) Business

The IMTT business handles and stores bulk liquid petroleum as well as chemical and agricultural products. MIC owns and operates 19 terminals in the U.S and Canada and a cumulative 48.3 million barrels of storage capacity.

Source: MIC Q2-2019 supplemental

This segment generates approximately 46% of MIC's total EBITDA. The company has been deploying big amounts of capital to reposition this segment. Q3-2019 showed a good increase in utilization. Utilization increased to 85.2% from 82.1% in the prior year driven mainly by an increase in demand on the Lower Mississippi River for storage of refinery feedstocks. The company credited this to IMO 2020 and expects utilization levels at IMTT to be in a mid- to high-80s percent range at year end. Storage revenue was flat though as the benefit of the increase in utilization was offset by lower average storage rates resulting from the renewal of certain legacy contracts at lower rates. IMTT had long contracts back when the utilization rates were in the mid-90's and renewing contracts when the capacity utilization is in the mid-80's will obviously produce a lower result. While 2019 adjusted EBITDA from this segment looks a little lower versus 2018, we have to note that that the number does include a large one time termination fee from a customer for breaking a storage contract. This segment will require more work and time until it produces a growing EBITDA and we think at a minimum we are looking at mid-2020.

Atlantic Aviation Business

The Atlantic Aviation business of MIC has 70 locations and is one of the largest operating networks of fixed base operations in the United States. It is used for servicing operations and conducts refueling, de-icing, aircraft parking, hangar rental, and other services.

Source: MIC Q3-2019 presentation

This segment generates almost as much as the IMTT business and brings in 46% of MIC's EBITDA.

Q3-2019 numbers were a bit weaker than last year due to higher operating costs but MIC has guided for a much stronger 2019 overall versus 2018.

Source: MIC Q3-2019 presentation

We would note that this segment has long-term fixed contracts. MIC's services are currently contracted out for an average of about 19.2 years and this provides a great deal of stability to the revenue base.

MIC Hawaii

MIC Hawaii is the smallest segment and consists of a regulated utility alongside related businesses that bring in about 9% of the total EBITDA. With increased rates being passed through to customers MIC Hawaii segment is expected to be a strong performer this year with adjusted EBITDA climbing 16%.

Dividend coverage

MIC's 2019 numbers should produce close to $420 million in free cash flow, handily exceeding its dividend payments of close to $345 million in the year based on a weighted 86.25 million share count. This $420 million does include a massive $39 million from a customer breaking a contract at IMTT. In the absence of that, payout ratio would be close to 90% for the year. There are other numbers we would further subtract here as well and they would include management fees paid in shares. We would also expand MIC's definition of maintenance capex. Due to the heavy growth spending in the 2018-2020 timeframe the exact visibility on this is poor. But realistically we can assume that the base business should exit 2019 at a $4.20/share run rate. In addition there is heavy set of growth projects that will start adding to 2020's run-rate.

Source: MIC Q3-2019 presentation

Considering the opportunities here we think that MIC's real free cash flow should range between $4.30-$4.40 in 2020. We would note that this free cash flow is significantly lower than what the company would actually report. Based on that realistic number, we have really good visibility into the dividend coverage and at the minimum we think the dividends will be maintained from here on out.

New Developments

MIC completed the sale of its portfolio of renewable energy businesses in Q3-2019, resulting in about $210 million in cash. MIC reduced overall indebtedness by $625 million in the quarter and exited at a net debt to EBITDA of 3.6x at the end of the third quarter. This ratio should climb though as spending moves on growth projects and the exit rate is expected to be closer to 4.1X.

The big surprise though was the pursuit of strategic alternatives. MIC announced in its press release that this was a realistic pursuit and it had already taken some steps in this direction.

Pursuit of Strategic Alternatives In a separate press release, MIC today announced its intention to pursue strategic alternatives including the sale of the Company or its operating businesses as a part of ongoing efforts to unlock shareholder value. To facilitate the pursuit of strategic alternatives, MIC also announced that it has entered into a disposition agreement with Macquarie Infrastructure Management Inc. ("MIMUSA"), the external manager of the Company. The agreement was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission this morning. A copy of the release can be found on MIC's website. MIC has appointed Lazard as its lead financial advisor and White & Case as its legal counsel in connection with its pursuit of strategic alternatives.

The insider buying in the middle of the year makes sense in light of this.

Source: MIC - OpenInsider

MIC's base management fees are being waived during this period and while a complete sale is the most likely objective, it is possible the company completes a partial sale as well. A few management comments from the conference call are noted below.

TJ Schultz Okay. In the disposition agreement, is there an incentive to undertake a whole company transaction or is it the same either way if it’s a whole company transaction or assets to different buyers? Christopher Frost There is no differentiation with respect to the strategic alternatives being pursued. TJ Schultz Okay. And then in that agreement just a lot of moving parts still haven’t gotten through the whole thing, but can you clarify the base management fee waivers going forward if a qualifying event occurs or the caps you announced last year recouped or are they waived going forward? Christopher Frost You will see in the agreement, then you will recall that the manager agreed to waive a portion of the base management fee as part of the disposition agreement. The manager has undertaken not to reverse that waiver during the period of the agreement.

Source: MIC Q3-2019 transcript

Conclusion

Management at MIC is very well aligned to sell this at a premium. Public market valuations are depressed but private equity is salivating at the prospect of taking these large free cash flow machines private at a time where Treasury bonds yield under 2%. 12X 2020 free cash flow of $4.35 gets us to a $51.60 valuation for the overall company and we expect that as a minimum takeout price for the whole company.

Assuming we get that, we are looking at close to a $6.8 billion Enterprise Value for MIC and that would be under 12X EBITDA to EV valuation. We consider that extremely feasible.

The manager has agreed to waive its base management fees during this time period, but critically it has set terms for the end of its management agreement. As investors know these long term contracts can be rather onerous and we saw recently that Blackstone (BX) paid Dream Unlimited (OTC:DRUNF) a massive fee to end management of Dream Global (OTC:DUNDF).

In case of MIC this is defined below.

Calculation of Disposition Payments. The Disposition Payment for any particular Disposition prior to a QTE shall be equal to the difference between A) the aggregate Disposition Payment Amount for all Dispositions inclusive of such Disposition as determined under the calculations set forth on Exhibit A hereto (with respect to any such Disposition, the “Cumulative Disposition Payment Amount”) and B) the total Disposition Payments paid to the Manager prior to such Disposition pursuant to this Agreement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in the event of a QTE, the Cumulative Disposition Payment Amount shall be deemed to be equal to the greater of the amount determined under the calculations set forth on Exhibit A hereto, and the sum of $50 million plus 1.5% multiplied by Cumulative Proceeds in excess of $500 million.

Source: SEC

The language is complex but essentially, MIC's manager is highly incentivised to sell MIC at good premium to market price. Below is one example that shows the most likely proceeds for the common shareholders and the manager.

Source: SEC

Based on our minimum fair value sale price of $51.60 and adjusting for 93.9% being retained by common shareholders and 6.1% going to management, we come up with a fair value of $48.50. Shares still have additional upside and whether the company gets sold or not, we think the shares are undervalued. MIC remains a solid high yield stock with a yield of close to 10%, to buy and hold for income investors!

Note: MIC issues 1099s, no K-1s

