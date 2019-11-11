Investing In Franchisors For Recurring High-Margin Sales At Low CapEx

As a value/quality investor, we look for franchisors with a high ROIC and a good long-term prospect, both of which can be protected by the sustainable competitive advantage.

Franchisors are an excellent source to find wonderful businesses, thanks to the capital-light, high-margin, cash-rich, recurring sales business model.

Overview

What could be better than using others' money free of charge to grow your business? This is precisely what the franchise model does. Many great companies employ this business model to consistently deliver superior shareholder returns, thanks to its apparent advantages as follows:

High margin; Low CapEx; High scalability; Recurring sales; Strong cash flow; Reduction in business risk; Motivated unit management; Fast expansion.

At Urbem, we favor franchisor stocks, which demonstrate a proven track record of generating high ROIC and a promising long-term prospect. Of course, what is most important to us is to make sure that the franchise model has a moat to fend off competitions emerging sooner or later. It could be the brand, the scale, or the switching cost, among a few other things.

Below, we provide a few picks out of our franchisor favorites.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ)

Delivering more than 2 million pizzas a day worldwide, Domino's is the recognized world leader in pizza delivery, operating a network of 16,300 stores in more than 85 developed and emerging markets.

In the US, the company partners with nearly 800 franchisees, who independently owned and operated 94% of the domestic stores. Internationally, it leverages a master franchise model, with four public companies (see below) owning more than half of the non-US stores.

The company generates its revenue mainly through royalties and digital fees. In the meantime, Domino's Pizza brings the restaurant franchising concept to the new level - as the pizza market is mostly delivery-centric, the franchisees do not need high street premises, which enhances margin, scalability, and capital efficiency.

The global franchise network with scale builds the majority of the economic moat for the Domino's as this intangible asset is costly for the peers to replicate. Meanwhile, the parent company can devote more resources, in an absolute term, to technology development and branding/marketing than many other restaurants.

The company has generated superior and improving returns on tangible assets over the past decade. The current ROTA also beats most of those at the competitors, as you see below.

Over recent years, the business expansion looks healthy, with the same-store-sales growth between 3% and 8% internationally and between 3% and 12% domestically (see below).

As described below, Domino's operates in a fragmented market, with over 40% of the pizza delivery market being shared by regional chains and independent stores (vs. 31% by Domino's). That percentage goes up to beyond 50% when it comes to the total QSR pizza market (vs. only 18% by Domino's). These numbers imply the potential for Domino's to gain market shares.

The management estimates a room for additional 5,600 stores in the top 15 markets alone (see below).

Choice Hotels International (CHH)

Choice Hotels International is one of the largest hotel franchisors in the world, owning proprietary "Choice brands," including Comfort Inn, Quality Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, Sleep Inn, and Clarion Pointe. As of the end of 2018, the company had 7,021 hotels (or 569,108 rooms) opened and 1,082 hotels (or 87,061 rooms) under construction, awaiting conversion or approved for development, in over 40 markets globally.

The hotel franchising business represents nearly 99% of the company's total revenue, charging (initial and renewal) license fees, ongoing royalty fees, procurement services fees, as well as marketing and reservation system fees (to provide support activities for the franchise system). Choice's domestic franchising is typically conducted through direct relationships, while its international franchise operations are through a combination of direct and master franchising relationships.

We believe that the strong and growing brand awareness, economies of scale, and a high switching cost contribute to the widening moat around Choice's highly profitable franchising business. Covering from the economy to the upscale level (see below), the portfolio of well-known and diversified brand offerings positions the company well within the lodging industry.

Utilizing the significant number of hotels in its system (see the comparison below), Choice Hotels also concentrates on reducing costs and increasing returns for franchisees. For example, the company creates relationships with qualified vendors to make low-cost products available to its franchisees and streamline the purchasing process.

Furthermore, the majority of Choice's franchise partnerships are 10 to 30 years in duration with so-called "Liquidated Damages Provisions" in case of early termination, driving a lasting switching cost advantage.

Per GuruFocus below, Choice Hotels delivered consistently high returns on tangible assets (always above 15%) over the past decade. The current level of ROTA is well above the like of its peers, including Wyndham (WH).

We think that strong pipeline, ongoing overseas expansion, and recent development into the higher-end category (e.g., through the Cambria brand, which is recently recognized as a top name for business travelers) should fuel healthy growth at Choice Hotels moving forward.

Additionally, the increasing contribution of the travel industry to the total global economy could be a tailwind factor for Choice Hotels.

Research shows that last year, the travel & tourism GDP growth (4.6%) outpaced that of the global economy (3.0%) for the seventh year in a row and that by 2030, there will be 1.8 billion international tourist arrivals (vs. 1.3 billion in 2017), which means an average of 5 million people crossing international borders every single day. Compare with less than 0.6 million available rooms across Choice's global network, and you can see sizable room for market penetration.

The franchise model is not exclusive to the consumer sector. Our last pick, UK-based Bioventix PLC, specializes in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics. While the science behind that so-called "high-affinity monoclonal antibodies" is a complex one, the company does have a simple but powerful business model: licensing the use of (without even manufacturing in most cases) antibodies that it developed to global healthcare companies, including Danaher (DHR), Abbott (ABT), and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF), in exchange for royalty payments, which are predictable, small-ticket, and repeatable.

Bioventix antibodies are mainly relied on to detect health status in domains like heart disease, vitamin D, and fertility, as you can see below.

Bioventix builds its economic moat mainly through high switching costs. A clinical diagnostic product takes years for Bioventix's customers to develop and obtain regulatory approval for. Hence, when the product using a Bioventix antibody is created, it is unlikely that it will be replaced or changed. On top of that, the diagnostic machines sold to hospitals (by Bioventix's customers) are so expensive that they are hardly replaced, either, and those machines are usually only compatible with their own specific blood tests. This is to say that starting when a test product (using a Bioventix antibody) is in place, we can be assured that the recurring income streams are reliable at least for the medium term as patients take that test and more of the Bioventix antibody is consumed.

According to GuruFocus, Bioventix steadily improved its return on tangible assets over the last decade from 30% to 50%.

Additionally, in terms of the current ROTA, Bioventix outperforms many of its peers (see below).

A well-planned product pipeline (see below), geographic expansion (e.g., in China), and an aging population could drive the business forward at similar velocities.

At the same time, the rise of obesity and increasing demand for point of care diagnostics could be some tailwind factors. The monoclonal antibodies market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6% and reach USD 132 billion by 2023.

Summary

To conclude, franchisors are an excellent source to find wonderful businesses for value/quality investors. Of course, we prefer stocks with a high ROIC and a good long-term prospect, both of which can be protected by a wide economic moat. In our opinion, such businesses, if bought at the right price, have a high chance of delivering superior long-term alpha through their stable and predictable high-margin sales at low ongoing capital expenditure.

